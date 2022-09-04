ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Commanders starters who could get benched in 2022

Coming off a productive set of spring practices and Terry McLaurin just recently removed from signing a lucrative contract extension, the mood of the Washington Commanders was overwhelmingly positive during training camp. That’s a good thing, because camp has a propensity to produce negative storylines, whether it be in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Tom Brady addresses family situation, decision to unretire

There's a lot on Tom Brady's plate these days. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suggested as much last week following his 11-day hiatus from the team, telling reporters, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on." There's been speculation that Brady is having some marital trouble, with the New York Post's Page Six reporting that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is upset with Brady's decision to return for a 23rd season after initially retiring in February.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones delivers fully unhinged quote before Week 1

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been heaped with praise for the way he upgraded his football team this offseason. The Birds look like a real deal playoff team, and Roseman seems to have a good and sustainable vision for the future. Meanwhile down in Dallas, Cowboys owner and general...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Sports

Week 1 picks: Bills vs. Rams, Broncos vs. Seahawks, and more

The 2022 NFL season is just about to get underway and if the offseason was any indication, this campaign is going to be a roller coaster. One consistent theme will be familiar names in new places. From Russell Wilson joining the Broncos to A.J. Brown landing with the Eagles, the landscape of the NFL looks much different than it did when the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February.
NFL
NBC Sports

Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut

It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco’s 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
James Bradberry
Popculture

ESPN Re-Signs Multiple NFL Reporters to New Contracts Ahead of 2022 Season

ESPN is making sure its top NFL reporters stay with the company. On Tuesday, ESPN announced it has re-signed Jeff Darlington, Dan Graziano, Kimberly A. Martin and Ed Werder to new contracts. They will be joined by Sal Palantonio and Dianna Russini as they are also returning for another NFL season. The group will be providing NFL news on Sunday NFL Countdown, NFL Live, SportsCenter and Get Up among other shows.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely baffling Jerry Jones quote

Most NFL teams – or teams in any sport, for that matter – enter a new season with unbridled optimism, but it seems Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is taking it up a notch, to the point that people have no idea what he is even talking about.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
NBC Sports

Where King thinks 49ers will end up in NFC playoff picture

Last year, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers returned to the NFL playoffs as a wild-card team. Could they do the same this season with Trey Lance at quarterback?. Peter King certainly thinks so. The NBC Sports writer included his 2022 NFL season predictions in this week’s “Football Morning in America”...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles unveil bizarre new food options at the Linc

For most people, just the chance to attend a home Eagles game and experience the unreal atmosphere of a Birds game in South Philly is plenty of incentive. But perhaps there is someone out there who is on the edge, and can only be convinced to attend the game by the temptation of a fried cheese log dipped in a sauce infused with Rita's water ice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Could Patriots use Stevenson like Kamara? Fantasy guru Matthew Berry explains

The New England Patriots offense struggled in the preseason, but that doesn't mean this unit won't produce any productive fantasy football players during the 2022 NFL season. The Patriots are deep at running back and both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson should be drafted in every type of fantasy league.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy