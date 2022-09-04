Read full article on original website
Jaylen Waddle gets crucial injury update ahead of 2022 NFL season opener
With Week 1 just days away now, lots of different players across the league returned to practice on Monday from injuries with the hopes of suiting up in the season opener. One of those players is Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has been nursing a lower-body injury.
3 Commanders starters who could get benched in 2022
Coming off a productive set of spring practices and Terry McLaurin just recently removed from signing a lucrative contract extension, the mood of the Washington Commanders was overwhelmingly positive during training camp. That’s a good thing, because camp has a propensity to produce negative storylines, whether it be in the...
Tom Brady addresses family situation, decision to unretire
There's a lot on Tom Brady's plate these days. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suggested as much last week following his 11-day hiatus from the team, telling reporters, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on." There's been speculation that Brady is having some marital trouble, with the New York Post's Page Six reporting that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is upset with Brady's decision to return for a 23rd season after initially retiring in February.
Jerry Jones delivers fully unhinged quote before Week 1
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been heaped with praise for the way he upgraded his football team this offseason. The Birds look like a real deal playoff team, and Roseman seems to have a good and sustainable vision for the future. Meanwhile down in Dallas, Cowboys owner and general...
Week 1 picks: Bills vs. Rams, Broncos vs. Seahawks, and more
The 2022 NFL season is just about to get underway and if the offseason was any indication, this campaign is going to be a roller coaster. One consistent theme will be familiar names in new places. From Russell Wilson joining the Broncos to A.J. Brown landing with the Eagles, the landscape of the NFL looks much different than it did when the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February.
Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut
It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco’s 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
Washington Commanders reportedly upset with Chase Young after star defender reaggravated knee injury
Washington Commanders star pass rusher Chase Young was placed on the phyiscially unable to perform (PUP) list to open the
Tom Brady uses negative assessments of new-look offensive line to motivate them
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the GOAT in more ways than one. He’s definitely among the best of all time when it comes to finding ways to affix a gigantic chip onto his shoulder. In the debut episode of the second season of his Let’s Go podcast with Jim...
After coaching Patrick Mahomes in college, Kliff Kingsbury prepares to coach against him
Kliff Kingsbury coached Patrick Mahomes for three years at Texas Tech, and although the team was not particularly good — Texas Tech went 13-16 in games Mahomes started — both men have gone on to greener pastures. Now Kingsbury is head coach of the Cardinals and Mahomes is...
ESPN Re-Signs Multiple NFL Reporters to New Contracts Ahead of 2022 Season
ESPN is making sure its top NFL reporters stay with the company. On Tuesday, ESPN announced it has re-signed Jeff Darlington, Dan Graziano, Kimberly A. Martin and Ed Werder to new contracts. They will be joined by Sal Palantonio and Dianna Russini as they are also returning for another NFL season. The group will be providing NFL news on Sunday NFL Countdown, NFL Live, SportsCenter and Get Up among other shows.
NFL world reacts to absolutely baffling Jerry Jones quote
Most NFL teams – or teams in any sport, for that matter – enter a new season with unbridled optimism, but it seems Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is taking it up a notch, to the point that people have no idea what he is even talking about.
NFC East guide: Expectations, predictions on Eagles, Cowboys, Giants, Commanders
The NFC East has been two things in recent years — weak and unpredictable. In the past four seasons, only two division teams have won more than nine games, and the six that made the playoffs produced only two postseason wins. And there is parity built into their badness....
Bobby Wagner: Rams thought it was a fake when I texted them saying I wanted to sign
Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner didn’t hire an agent when he hit free agency for the first time this offseason, after playing for a decade in Seattle. And that led to some confusion when he began the process of searching for a new team. Wagner signed with the Rams in...
Saints sign Chase Hansen to active roster, Jake Luton to their practice squad
The Saints signed linebacker Chase Hansen to the 53-player roster Tuesday. Hansen, 29, did not make the roster last week out of the preseason, but the Saints re-signed him to the practice squad before his promotion this week. He spent most of the past two seasons on New Orleans’ practice squad.
Where King thinks 49ers will end up in NFC playoff picture
Last year, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers returned to the NFL playoffs as a wild-card team. Could they do the same this season with Trey Lance at quarterback?. Peter King certainly thinks so. The NBC Sports writer included his 2022 NFL season predictions in this week’s “Football Morning in America”...
Eagles unveil bizarre new food options at the Linc
For most people, just the chance to attend a home Eagles game and experience the unreal atmosphere of a Birds game in South Philly is plenty of incentive. But perhaps there is someone out there who is on the edge, and can only be convinced to attend the game by the temptation of a fried cheese log dipped in a sauce infused with Rita's water ice.
How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys: TV, live stream info for Sunday Night Football game
It’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys this Sunday, September 11. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. Be sure to start your NFL Sunday with Matthew Berry’s...
Could Patriots use Stevenson like Kamara? Fantasy guru Matthew Berry explains
The New England Patriots offense struggled in the preseason, but that doesn't mean this unit won't produce any productive fantasy football players during the 2022 NFL season. The Patriots are deep at running back and both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson should be drafted in every type of fantasy league.
