Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Oscar Winner Phil Tippett & Former TIFF Programmer Colin Geddes Launch Canadian Film & TV Label
EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of Oscar-winner Phil Tippett’s directorial debut Mad God, the film’s producers Tippett Studio and Ultra 8 Pictures are teaming up on Tippett Productions, a new Canadian-based venture. Tippett Canada President Gary Mundell (who also serves as California-based Tippett Studio’s COO) is spearheading the new production label with Toronto-based Colin Geddes of Ultra 8 Pictures. Tippett is the two-time Oscar-winning VFX veteran known for his pioneering work on franchises including Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Twilight and RoboCop. Geddes is a producer, Shudder curator and longtime former TIFF Midnight Madness programmer, who served as exec producer on Mad God. The team are launching...
Everyone Is A Suspect In Puzzling First Trailer For 'Knives Out' Sequel
Daniel Craig returns in Netflix's highly anticipated follow-up "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."
