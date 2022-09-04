Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
New England's Huge Rainfall, by the Numbers (and How It Affects the Drought)
We have had quite the rainfall event across southern New England in the last couple of days. Major flooding occurred in Rhode Island on Monday around Providence. And on Tuesday, flash flood warnings were hoisted twice for areas in and around New Haven. Radar-estimated rainfall had a good handle on...
Register Citizen
CT rainfall totals: See how much rain fell from Tuesday's storm
The town of Plainfield in eastern Connecticut recorded the most rainfall in the state, measuring 6.91 inches, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network. Rain is expected to continue Wednesday before the sun makes its return on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Experts say the rain...
nbcboston.com
Providence Development Set Back Years by Collapse Due to Heavy Rain, Owner Says
A new daily rainfall record was set Monday in Providence, Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service, and it was still raining Tuesday. All that water caused some serious problems. Cleanup is ongoing on Peace Street, where the roof of a commercial building collapsed due to the heavy rain....
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
nbcboston.com
Building Collapses in Providence Amid Heavy Rain
A building came crashing down Monday evening in Providence, Rhode Island, as heavy rain inundated the region. Providence police said there was a large response to the building collapse at 215 Peace Street, resulting in a number of surrounding streets and intersections being blocked off. Everyone has been asked to avoid the area.
Sun and clouds Sunday for Connecticut; much-needed rain on the way
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says much needed showers are on the way for Monday and Tuesday.
What forecast to expect for the month of September
September is now in full swing and there can be some changes to our weather pattern in western Massachusetts.
NBC Connecticut
Heavy Rain Closes Woodstock Fair Early on Labor Day
Heavy rain has closed the Woodstock Fair hours early on Labor Day. Shortly before noon, the fair posted on Facebook that due to safety concerns from the rain, they have decided to close the fair early. All shows are now canceled. The barns and exhibition halls had previously planned to...
Rain totals in western Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis has the details on why we are getting so much rain and how much some areas across the region have seen.
belmontonian.com
Breaking: Belmont, Region Under Flood Watch ’til 5 PM Tuesday, Sept. 6
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Belmont and communities in eastern Massachusetts that will last until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Rainfall amounts of three to five inches are expected over much of southern New England with localized amounts of five to seven inches or more.
Here are the reported rain totals in Mass. after a dreary Labor Day
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
Two-day rainstorm soaks Worcester, but nothing compared to Douglas
WORCESTER – Sharon Baird has seen it all when it comes to flooding underneath the Cambridge Street bridge whenever there’s a steady, heavy rain in Worcester. “It’s not coming down as heavy today,” said Baird Tuesday on the second consecutive day of a rain front in the city and region. Baird stood in a...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Some Mass. homes drying out after heavy rain | Boston News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Heavy rain caused some homes to take on water, while some businesses spent the day draining water from areas. Subscribe to …
nbcboston.com
Neighbors Rescue Man Trapped in Submerged SUV During Flash Flood in Rhode Island
A small group of neighbors jumped into action to rescue a man trapped in his submerged SUV amid flash flooding in Providence, Rhode Island, on Monday afternoon. NBC10 Boston spoke with Rodolfo Flores, who injured his arm breaking the window of the SUV and pulling the man to safety off Pleasant Valley Parkway with the help of his neighbors.
Flooding shuts down I-95 in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, RI - Flooding from heavy rain shut down I-95 in both directions in Providence, Rhode Island Monday afternoon. The highway was closed at Eddy Street and some drivers were stranded for hours. Multiple cars were stuck and people abandoned their vehicles in the floodwaters at the Thurbers Ave. curve. Route 10 in Providence was also closed in both directions. Governor Dan McKee urged Rhode Islanders to avoid travel during the heavy rain. The flooding was cleared and the major roadways were reopened by 7:00 p.m.
