7 Black History Icons That Deserve Their Own Barbie Doll
Following the sold-out success of Mattel's new Madam C.J. Walker Barbie doll, we suggest 7 other Black history icons who deserve one as well.
ComicBook
Día de Muertos Barbie and Ken Dolls For 2022 Are On Sale Now
For the fourth year running, Mattel has launched their Barbie and Ken doll lineup for Día de Muertos 2022. Once again, the designs are gorgeous, and this time around a doll designed by the world-renowned Mexican fashion designer Benito Santos is up for grabs. Details about each doll can be found below.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
All About Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead's Daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead
Dannielynn Birkhead celebrated her 16th birthday on Sept. 7, 2022 No Kentucky Derby is complete without Dannielynn Birkhead, 16, and her father, photographer Larry Birkhead, smiling in their race day finery. The two attend the event every year, travel the world together and share their adventures on their Instagram account. Dannielynn's supermodel mother, Anna Nicole Smith, died from an accidental drug overdose in 2007, just five months after Dannielynn was born in September 2006. At the time of Dannielynn's birth, Smith claimed that Dannielynn's father was Howard K....
Larry Birkhead Tells PEOPLE Daughter Dannielynn Makes Him 'So Proud Every Day' as She Turns 16
Larry Birkhead celebrated daughter Dannielynn's 16th birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute Larry Birkhead can't believe how fast his daughter Dannielynn is growing up. The daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith celebrated her 16th birthday on Wednesday, and dad Birkhead, 49, honored his not-so-little girl with a sweet tribute. "Dannielynn is such a great kid and she makes me so proud every day," he tells PEOPLE. "I can't believe she is old enough to drive! It seems like yesterday I was pushing her in a toy car!" The proud dad...
Erika Alexander, Pam Tucker From ‘The Cosby Show,’ Is Now An Advocate For Other Black Actors
Erika Alexander of The Cosby Show and Living Single is now 52 years old and has carved a niche for herself since her famous roles. Although she’s still an actor, she has added directing, writing, producing, and activism to her skillset. She is known to be a strong advocate for Black actors.
Larry Birkhead Celebrates Daughter Dannielynn on 16th Birthday: 'It's Been a Wild Ride'
"Mom is looking down!" Larry Birkhead wrote, in part, as his birthday message to his and Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn, as she turns 16 Larry Birkhead is full of emotion as he celebrates his daughter's 16th birthday. On Wednesday, Birkhead shared a collage of photos featuring daughter Dannielynn in her younger years to commemorate the milestone birthday. "Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That's if you want to feel really old," the proud dad joked. "Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that...
John David Washington Says Dad Denzel Washington Taught Him About Embracing 'the Freedom to Fail'
John David Washington is following in his father's footsteps. The former pro football player and actor, 38, will make his Broadway debut later this month when August Wilson's The Piano Lesson begins performances Sept. 19 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. His dad, Denzel Washington, won a Tony Award 12 years ago for his work in another of Wilson's plays: Fences.
NFL・
Julia Roberts Wears Gown Embroidered with Husband and Children's Initials to London Premiere
Julia Roberts is bringing a piece of home with her on the red carpet. While attending the world premiere of Ticket to Paradise in London on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress wore a one-of-a-kind gown by Alexander McQueen stamped with crystallized initials of her three children — Henry, 15, and 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus — whom she shares with husband Daniel Moder, 53. In addition to the letters, Roberts paid tribute to her kids by including their birth years and dates.
LaTanya Richardson Says It's 'Easier' to Give Samuel L. Jackson Directing Notes Over Dinner
LaTanya Richardson Jackson is both wife and colleague to Samuel L. Jackson as the two prepare to open the Broadway revival of The Piano Lesson. The actress and director, 72, is at the helm of the August Wilson play, which stars her husband, 73, alongside actor and former football pro John David Washington (who is also the son of Denzel Washington) and The Color Purple star Danielle Brooks.
Nia Long Shows Off Her Blonde Box Braids On Instagram
Nia Long took to Instagram to show off her blonde box braids and we're loving this new look!
Kim Kardashian Is Almost Unrecognizable Rocking Bleached Brows and a Jockstrap in New Pics
Kim Kardashian looks virtually unrecognizable in the September issue of Interview magazine. The SKIMS founder, 41, opened up about her chameleonic fashion persona to the outlet, while sporting bleached brows and posing in a jockstrap with her jeans down revealing her backside, on the "American Dream"-themed cover. In a Q&A...
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022
The actress is mom to daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on some of her favorite moments from the summer. On Sunday, the Shallow Hal star, 49, shared a series of photos on Instagram as she reflected on the past few months of summertime, including a few new snaps of her two kids, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. In one picture, Paltrow stands between her two teenagers, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, as the trio smiles together before...
Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Stars in Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign 30 Years After Her Mom's Iconic Ads
Lila Moss is slipping into her Calvins era. Kate Moss' 19-year-old daughter stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2022 campaign, 30 years after Kate first modeled for the brand in 1992, making her a household name. The campaign, which launched Wednesday, celebrates the brand's latest underwear and loungewear pieces. Photographed and...
Bonobos’ New Ads Show Love for Its Pants
Bonobos is showing its sense of humor in its new ad campaign. The fall 2022 campaign features actor, comedian and producer Nick Kroll in a series of silly vignettes: a fitness/workout infomercial, a talk show, and some steamy late-night programming — all while wearing the brand’s chinos, suits, sweaters and shirts.More from WWDInside Armani Beauty's Star-Packed Dinner During Venice Film FestivalThe DVF Awards at the 2022 Venice Film FestivalWhere to Stay and Dine in New York This Fall Kroll, who is best known for his role in Netflix’s animated series “Big Mouth,” also co-starred in the Broadway show “Oh, Hello,” and is...
Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers
Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador. Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo. Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a...
Beyonce ‘Loses Herself In Love’ and Drips In Jewels for a New Tiffany & Co. Campaign Featuring Metallic Costuming and Sculpture-Like Platforms
Beyonce gets glam in a new campaign with Tiffany & Co. entitled “Lose Yourself In Love.” The iconic luxury jewelry brand released three short videos, along with images, to their Instagram today of the “Break My Soul” songstress showing off her modeling skills decked out in the collaborative jewelry collection. This is the second time “Queen B” has worked with the LVMH owned accessories company, appearing in a film entitled “About Love” with her husband and rapper Jay-Z last year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco) Set to “Summer Renaissance,” an upbeat track from her...
Janet Jackson Accepts the Icon of the Year Award in Cropped Blazer and Tulle Skirt at Harlem’s Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Show
Janet Jackson went bold for Harlem’s Fashion Row. The organization, founded by Brandice Daniel, presented its 15th anniversary fashion show and Style Awards in partnership with LVMH on Tuesday night in New York City. Continuing its mission to elevate Black voices and brands in fashion, the organization’s Awards were also bestowed to Issa Rae, Sergio Hudson, Robin Givhan and Ade Samuel. For the occasion, Jackson arrived to accept her Icon of the Year Award in a full Off-White ensemble. Her outfit featured a graphic red and navy blue split graphic T-shirt beneath a cropped black blazer. Giving her outfit a burst...
Chrishell Stause Lands New Acting Gig with Upcoming Lifetime Movie A Rose for Her Grave
The Selling Sunset star will appear in an upcoming Lifetime film, slated to debut next year, alongside Colin Egglesfield and Laura Ramsey Chrishell Stause is returning to her acting roots! PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the Selling Sunset star is set to headline an upcoming Lifetime TV movie, currently titled A Rose For Her Grave. Stause, 41, will star opposite Colin Egglesfield (Chicago Fire) and Laura Ramsey (She's the Man). The televised flick follows the real-life crimes of infamous serial wife-killer Randy Roth — and the woman who eventually...
Jennifer Lopez Dresses 'Country-Chic' for Post-Wedding Brunch — and Even Matches the Tablecloths
Jennifer Lopez is sharing more details about her romantic Georgia wedding weekend to Ben Affleck. In her On the JLo newsletter Thursday, Lopez — who walked down the aisle wearing a custom white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil — shared a peek at some of the other looks she wore over the couple's multi-day celebration.
