thecomeback.com
Former WWE star’s arrest includes disturbing details
It wasn’t that long ago that Velveteen Dream was a rising star in WWE’s NXT promotion and seemed destined to be one of the company’s top performers one day. However, he was released from the promotion in 2020 and now he’s been arrested for allegedly attacking a gym employee.
Report: CM Punk met with Tony Khan Tuesday, expected to be suspended or fired
The wild storm of speculation around the future of CM Punk with AEW could be cleared up today, and signs point toward either a suspension or departure for the AEW World Champion. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated filed a story this morning reporting that Punk met with AEW CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan Tuesday to discuss what happens next after Punk unloaded on Hangman Adam Page and the company’s EVPs, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, during a press conference after All Out in Chicago. That led to a physical altercation afterward, including Punk, the Bucks, Omega and longtime...
wrestlinginc.com
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
PWMania
Things Reportedly Going in the Direction of CM Punk Not Returning to AEW
Wade Keller provided a recap of what happened in the last few days following the aftermath of the backstage brawl involving The Elite, Ace Steel, and CM Punk, among others, during a recent PWTorch.com audio show. Keller acknowledged that Tony Khan is in a difficult situation due to the fact...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Signs Contract Extension
All Elite Wrestling has signed a number of talented wrestlers since the company launched in 2019, and it looks like AEW is locking a few names down for the foreseeable future. Chris Jericho recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about Jericho Appreciation Society members Matt Menard and Angelo Parker signing contract extensions, and during the interview he confirmed that Jake Hager signed an extension as well.
Yardbarker
At least 7 people suspended by AEW, including Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Christopher Daniels, third-party investigation underway
AEW has suspended Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Chris Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler following the backstage fight involving several top stars at AEW All Out this past Sunday night. Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN confirmed Justin Barrasso’s report on SI.com this morning regarding the names mentioned above...
Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me
Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
PWMania
Backstage Latest on WWE Plans for Dexter Lumis, Solo Sikoa and Imperium
Since taking over as WWE’s creative director, now known as Chief Content Officer, Triple H has made numerous changes to the company’s product. Former WWE superstars such as Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and others have returned. He has also made the product appear more genuine.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On CM Punk Injury
We don't know what CM Punk's employment status is, but we do know he won't be wrestling any time soon. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, the AEW World Champion suffered an injury during Sunday's title match against Jon Moxley. The injury, believed to be the result of a tope performed during the match, is said to be serious, and the AEW World title situation "has to be changed and addressed tonight," regardless of the fallout from the post-show comments from Punk that led to a locker room brawl between Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, with AEW talent relations members Michael Nakazawa, Pat Buck, and Christopher Daniels also intervening. The brawl supposedly got so heated that at one point a chair was thrown, and Steel allegedly bit Omega.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Released
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling, and it was recently reported that Malakai Black had requested his release. Originally it was reported that his release request was not granted, but now Fightful Select is reporting that Black is effectively done with AEW for now.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'
Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Drops Major Hint At Upcoming Roman Reigns Challenger And Feud
Looks like he’s next. Earlier this month, Roman Reigns celebrated two years as Universal Champion. That is a mark that has not been reached in over thirty years and stands as one of the greatest championship runs in WWE history. It also presents a problem as there are only so many people who can be seen as a viable threat to the title. Now another name might be throwing his hat back in the ring.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Celebrates Michael Cole Losing A Friend In WWE
Bayley has been a thorn in Michael Cole's side for quite a while now, pestering the WWE play-by-play man every chance she gets. For the past year and a half, Cole has been doing "WWE SmackDown" commentary alongside Pat McAfee, who also wrestles once in a while (McAfee has competed in three matches so far this year). Many have praised Cole and McAfee as a commentary duo, with Cole thanking McAfee and showing his gratefulness to the former Indianapolis Col's punter. However, McAfee recently accepted a position at ESPN College GameDay, which will temporarily take him away from his commentary role within WWE, effective immediately, and Bayley tweeted out her celebration of Cole not having McAfee on commentary for this season of WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Report: Young Bucks 'Kicked The Door Down' To Enter CM Punk's Locker Room
The fallout from the AEW All Out backstage fight between CM Punk and Ace Steel and Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks continues. Fightful Select reported Tuesday evening on Punk and Steel's side of the story. Keep in mind that the new account of what happened was told to those close to Steel and Punk.
PWMania
Ken Kennedy Reveals What Eddie Guerrero Said to Him After His Last Match
Mr. Kennedy Chris Jericho recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kennedy commented on his last WWE match with Eddie Guerrero. He said:. “I don’t know how to answer that question. Honestly, like, it just sucks that...
411mania.com
Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega
On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Likely Replacement For Pat McAfee On SmackDown
That’s the logical way to go. Commentary is one of the most important parts of any wrestling show. Fans need a way to know what they are seeing and what they should be focusing on with any given show. Finding the right combination is a difficult effort but now it seems that we know where WWE is going to go to find a replacement for a departed commentary member.
wrestlingrumors.net
Update On Multiple AEW Suspensions, What Is Next In Process
It might take some time. The biggest wrestling story of the week has been the backstage brawl that took place after AEW All Out. The fight broke out between CM Punk/Ace Steel and Kenny Omega/the Young Bucks, resulting in all of the wrestlers being stripped of their titles, plus a number of reported suspensions for the five wrestlers plus others. Now we know a bit more about how long they could be gone.
