MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
secretmiami.com
20 First Moments That Made Miamians Fall In Love With Their City
We’re suckers for a good love story, especially when it’s set in our very own city. Love for Miami grows over time, but there are those initial moments, people and places we all have as the point when we were first hooked. That’s why we recently took to Facebook to ask our followers “what’s the first thing that made you fall in love with Miami?” and you certainly did not disappoint.
cohaitungchi.com
Free Things To Do In Miami
This post is about free things to do in Miami. You are reading: Things to do in miami at night for free | Free Things To Do In Miami. We provide you with attractions as well as nighttime, seasonal, and family-friendly activities, as well as some cheap things too. Let’s...
secretmiami.com
10 Best Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In Miami
We’re not short on celebrities here in the city, especially ones moonlighting as restauranteurs. From a reggaetonero’s bakery to a fast-casual franchise by a beloved rapper, here are the spots you’ve probably been frequenting that are owned by high profile stars you know and love. 1. La...
WSVN-TV
Viral Instagram cookie shop ‘The Blakery’ opens first store on South Beach
There’s no denying it, Deco’s got a sweet tooth. If it’s sugar or chocolate or candy we know about it — and want some! There’s a new spot on South Beach that specializes in food with all of our favorite ingredients. Your diet can start...
Major Food Group’s Contessa Brand Looks to Be Headed to the Design District
A plan review appears to show the major Boston destination gearing up for a trip south
Many Major Tennis Athletes Crushing It At The US Open Are From This Florida City
There's a city in Florida that is home to many of the major tennis athletes absolutely crushing it at the US Open. Whether they play against each other or on the same team, athletic gold was bred on these Sunshine State courts. Despite what you might think, it's not Miami....
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators
There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
Miami New Times
The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
Inhale the natural aromas of the outdoors and unwind among the plants during Monday's Breathwork Session at the Center for Subtropical Affairs. Stephi Wald will guide participants through an hourlong healing journey filled with breathing exercises and movements to release stress while forming a connection with the human body. The session is aimed to create a positive change in one's life through transformation brought about by the surfacing of hidden emotions. 7 p.m. Monday, at Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First St., Miami; cstamiami.org. Tickets cost $40 via willfly.co. Sophia Medina.
Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close
Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
miamitimesonline.com
Top teams in the nation at ‘The Mecca’ this week
The lights are bright this week at Nathaniel Traz Powell “The Mecca” Stadium and throughout South Florida. The wait is over as several top programs in the area gear up to battle it out on the field to better position themselves to capture a state championship. The Booker...
Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Eva Longoria, Travie McCoy, Ape Drums, and More
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
sflcn.com
Who Will Win the Coveted Title of 2022 Miami Carnival Steelband of the Year?
SOUTH FLORIDA – Love Music? Then join Miami Carnival for their annual Panorama on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Central Broward Regional Park 3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL., from 4 pm-11 pm. This annual cultural musical experience is set to be a vibe. The Panorama competition showcases the rhythms of the sweet sounds of pan music.
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Week: "Endless Summer" Brunch, Winedown Yoga, and Tap Takeover
Food and drink events across Miami this week include a special brunch on Labor Day, "Winedown" yoga, a tap takeover, and Tanuki's anniversary special. Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]. "Endless Summer" Brunch. Recover from the long weekend with pink pancakes! For...
miami.edu
350 S Miami Ave Rental
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. $%&Incredible 2 bed +Den and 2 full bathrooms. This wonderful condominium is the only gated community located in Brickell/Financial district. Enjoy of the 5 star amenities that this building has to offer, pool, Jacuzzi, Spa, Sauna, Steam room, Racket ball, work out facility and more. This building is very secure. Walking distance to Brickell, Downtown Miami and near by restaurants and nightlife (The Wharf is located within a few bocks from the condo)$%&#$%If you have been denied an application for lease in the past due to bad credit or your background, please call me or text me , I will get you approved!!Self-employed, bad credit, no problem. Text me, I respond immediately and have tons of WE ARE ESSENTIAL BUSINESS FOR COVI19, WE ARE ALWAYS OPENCALL ME OR TEXT MEAndy ZamudioWe accept deposits with credit card if you are short of cash we help with that, we are the only company that accepts credit cards for deposits , zelle, cash app, paypal venmo payments accepted!!! Aceptamos los depositos con tarjeta de credito sinud esta corto de cash, somos la unica compaÃ±ia que lo acepta en Florida, zelle, cash app, paypal ,venmo%&$% (Listing 7034147 Confirmed 9/4/2022)
calleochonews.com
The LifeWallet Park UM football stadium with 60,000 seats is on it’s way thanks to the “Ruiz clan”
Johnny Ruiz which is the eldest of the 3 kids that make up the “Ruiz clan” has released designs for the long awaited and planned Tropical Park football stadium. The head of the ”Ruiz clan” is John H. Ruiz, a business billionaire and University of Miami alumni, who seeks to establish a new place in Southwest Miami-Dade at Tropical Park off Bird Road for the University of Miami football team. Then we have Alex Ruiz - Chief Executive Officer of Cigarette Racing, Cristy Ruiz - Chief Marketing Officer of Cigarette Racing, and last but not least there is, Johnny Ruiz - Chief Operations Officer of Cigarette Racing and also the one mostly involved with the anxiously awaited UM football stadium.
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
fb101.com
MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT, ABA SET TO OPEN IN MIAMI THIS FALL
Miami’s culinary scene will keep heating up this year with the highly-anticipated debut of Aba, the stunning Mediterranean restaurant opening this Fall 2022 on the ground floor of the Bal Harbour Shops. From Top Chef alum CJ Jacobson and Executive Partner and Divisional President Marc Jacobs, Aba will showcase a menu that features a fusion of rich flavors from Israel, Lebanon, Turkey and Greece with Chef CJ’s Californian influences. Part of Chicago-based restaurant group, Lettuce Entertain You.
worldairlinenews.com
Swoop expands network from Hamilton with nonstop flights to Punta Cana and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood
Swoop today expanded its winter sun-flying offering from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM) with new nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood (FLL) and Punta Cana (PUJ). Swoop will begin its ultra-affordable flying to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood on December 16, 2022. Swoop has increased frequencies on existing sun-flying routes from Hamilton,...
sflcn.com
Gospel Heritage Month Spotlight: Pastor Marc Cooper
MIAMI – September is Gospel Heritage month. Gospel music is a beloved art form with a key presence spanning decades, generations, and races. Additionally, this genre of music is one that achieved pop culture and historical relevance. Gospel Music, born in the Black church, is a foundational American art form with a legacy that continues to inspire popular culture as strongly as it does churchgoers.
thenextmiami.com
Leaning Make-A-Wish Building Now Several Floors Out Of The Ground (Photo)
In Overtown, the Make-A-Wish Building continues to rise, a new photo by Ryan RC Rea show. The Arquitectonica-designed office building will be known as the Finker-Frenkel Wish House, with 30,000 square feet of space. There will be a total of 15,000 square feet of event and office space in the...
