Chick-Fil-A Application Process Might Just House An Important Life Philosophy

Jobs and careers come with a subtle but impactful difference that grealty impacts a person’s mood as they’re punching in. Is it a job that solely pays the bills, or is it the dream career that’s right where someone wants to be? When applying to own a Chick-fil-A, candidates are asked a question that is in the same vein as this query and it acts as an indication of emotional intelligence that helps with all life’s choices.

That’s what Inc writer Bill Murphy posits in his exploration of emotional intelligence and major life decisions. In the process of determining who is worthy of owning a franchise, Chick-fil-A asks a big “why” question that, when extrapolated outside this opportunity, is important to answer in a meaningful way and, Murphy suggests, the pool of job candidates who make it farthest might just be experts at that.

Emotional intelligence in an important Chick-fil-A application question

It’s a short, simple one, but the question “Why do you want to own a Chick-fil-A franchise restaurant?” is an important one on the application. Outside of the application process, it is invaluable for determining motivations and the worthiness of a certain pursuit because it gets people to pause and think about the far future. For example, a person can ask themselves why they want to pursue a certain degree; explaining to themselves can spark just as long a conversation and bout of introspection as a dialogue in the interviewing process.

Perhaps Chick-fil-A understands the importance and weight behind this question. In that way, it seeks applicants who can exhibit emotional intelligence for themselves and the franchise they want to manage. But what is emotional intelligence and what does it mean for individuals?

Encouraging emotional intelligence is vital for all areas of life

The presence of the question “Why?” is not insignificant. Murphy notes that there is a roughly 0.13% acceptance rate for those looking to manage a Chick-fil-A and all of the applicants are vetted by having to ponder “Why?” The chain reportedly also looks at the change in these answers over time to determine growth. This can be a sign of emotional intelligence, which is the ability to understand and harness a person’s own emotions to drive positive change. This positive change takes a few forms, from diffusing conflict to triumphing over challenges to connecting with others.

In addition to the helpful ability to work well under pressure, manage time, and delegate wisely, being a franchisee is made all the more productive with emotional intelligence. Actually, those other skills can be products of emotional intelligence as well. A place of responsibility comes with plenty of pressures, conflicting wants, and outside stressors. Chick-fil-A’s questionnaire that asks why a person wants this is important for securing someone up to the task. If they ask and answer this, they display a capacity for introspection and self-awareness that lends itself to emotional strength – and intelligence – that will see the job done.