ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Chick-Fil-A Application Process Might Just House An Important Life Philosophy

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccTEP_0hhjyfW100

Jobs and careers come with a subtle but impactful difference that grealty impacts a person’s mood as they’re punching in. Is it a job that solely pays the bills, or is it the dream career that’s right where someone wants to be? When applying to own a Chick-fil-A, candidates are asked a question that is in the same vein as this query and it acts as an indication of emotional intelligence that helps with all life’s choices.

That’s what Inc writer Bill Murphy posits in his exploration of emotional intelligence and major life decisions. In the process of determining who is worthy of owning a franchise, Chick-fil-A asks a big “why” question that, when extrapolated outside this opportunity, is important to answer in a meaningful way and, Murphy suggests, the pool of job candidates who make it farthest might just be experts at that.

Emotional intelligence in an important Chick-fil-A application question

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JuzJc_0hhjyfW100
Chick-fil-A / Unsplash

It’s a short, simple one, but the question “Why do you want to own a Chick-fil-A franchise restaurant?” is an important one on the application. Outside of the application process, it is invaluable for determining motivations and the worthiness of a certain pursuit because it gets people to pause and think about the far future. For example, a person can ask themselves why they want to pursue a certain degree; explaining to themselves can spark just as long a conversation and bout of introspection as a dialogue in the interviewing process.

Perhaps Chick-fil-A understands the importance and weight behind this question. In that way, it seeks applicants who can exhibit emotional intelligence for themselves and the franchise they want to manage. But what is emotional intelligence and what does it mean for individuals?

Encouraging emotional intelligence is vital for all areas of life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvKJy_0hhjyfW100
Chick-fil-A’s job application process looks for emotional intelligence / Unsplash

The presence of the question “Why?” is not insignificant. Murphy notes that there is a roughly 0.13% acceptance rate for those looking to manage a Chick-fil-A and all of the applicants are vetted by having to ponder “Why?” The chain reportedly also looks at the change in these answers over time to determine growth. This can be a sign of emotional intelligence, which is the ability to understand and harness a person’s own emotions to drive positive change. This positive change takes a few forms, from diffusing conflict to triumphing over challenges to connecting with others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xD3mc_0hhjyfW100
The process is very demanding / Wikimedia Commons

In addition to the helpful ability to work well under pressure, manage time, and delegate wisely, being a franchisee is made all the more productive with emotional intelligence. Actually, those other skills can be products of emotional intelligence as well. A place of responsibility comes with plenty of pressures, conflicting wants, and outside stressors. Chick-fil-A’s questionnaire that asks why a person wants this is important for securing someone up to the task. If they ask and answer this, they display a capacity for introspection and self-awareness that lends itself to emotional strength – and intelligence – that will see the job done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxppm_0hhjyfW100
Emotional intelligence is important for work and life / Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period

A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chick Fil A#Philosophy#Food Drink
RadarOnline

Utah Teacher Draws Outrage After Post Wondering Whether White Students Will Adapt To Her 'Non-White' Classroom

A teacher in Utah pondered how parents and students in a majority-white school would feel about being in a classroom like hers that she said is "built for non-white students," Radar has learned.“For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White school, and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom, or if they even notice anything about it, because it’s built for non-White students,” a teacher at William Penn Elementary near Salt Lake City, Utah said in a social media post.The teacher noted that she's working in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Slate

Help! My Parents Gave Me a Name That Makes Everyone Think I’m Racist.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am a middle-aged white woman with an East Indian name. I am concerned about appropriation and walking around basically embodying a living micro-aggression. While my parents and I have close connections to India, and my Indian godparents suggested the name, nobody knows that when they meet me. They just meet a white woman with an Indian name.
SOCIETY
Tyla

Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
HAIR CARE
Gillian Sisley

Step-Father Demands 8-Year-Old Pay Rent

Should children have to work for their room and board?. Divorce is mentally and psychologically taxing on everyone involved, but it can get especially tricky when children are in the equation. About ⅓ of divorced couples share children, making the split of the family even more traumatic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense

On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
verywellmind.com

What Is the Narcissistic Abuse Cycle?

People with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), otherwise known as narcissists, have a grandiose sense of self, unreasonable expectations of favorable treatment, and a marked lack of empathy for others. People with narcissistic traits often have difficulty maintaining interpersonal relationships across all areas of life, including at home, at work, and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

A Mom Says It’s ‘Evil’ Her Adult Children Won’t Agree to Care for Their Disabled Brother & Reddit Is Thoroughly Freaked Out

It goes without saying that it’s every parent’s goal to make sure their children will, when the time comes, be able to handle life without them — and, in families with multiple siblings, it often comes with the hope that they also care for one another (along with any other responsibilities they have). But, as a mother in reddit’s famed-AITA subreddit found out, there are limits to what you can ask of your children and their futures — and that word “ask” is pretty essential in really allowing them to consent to step up into more defined caregiver roles later in their lives.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CNBC

'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams

In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
ECONOMY
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
168K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy