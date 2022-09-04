ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridley Park, PA

Nick Busch
4d ago

can we defend penn dot? I have zero issues with the workers. but the people put in high positions need to step down. they lack a single brain cell to figure out anything in a reasonable amount of time. add their yearly salary and it just shows how much of a waste of tax payer money it is.

Reg D
4d ago

why is this a surprise? The township hires friends and family to do jobs that professional should have them this happens. this should've been done YEARS ago any normal engineer would've closed it down

SympathyForTheDevil
4d ago

No such thing as a small bridge. Any bridge shut down is a big problem .

WDEL 1150AM

Design work continues for proposed Wilmington I-95 cap

Public input continues to be heard as officials try to decide what should go on top of a proposed cap of I-95 through the heart of Wilmington. The Wilmington Area Planning Council (Wilmapco), DELDOT, and other engineers and architects held the third in a series of workshops, with this one focused on the features of parks that would make up the bulk of the proposed new 12 acres of space from 6th Street to Delaware Avenue.
WILMINGTON, DE
phillyyimby.com

Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Jersey police chief renewing push to end "boom parties" across Delaware River

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a renewed push from one local police chief to put an end to "boom parties," where hundreds of cars gather along the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River, blasting loud music through high-powered speakers at all hours of the night.For some, a night along the Delaware River is a quiet escape, but for many who call this home, it's anything but."It's just solid bass," Westville resident Jeff Stefan said. "It's like somebody's beating on the side of your house all night long."Stefan is one of the hundreds of New Jersey residents who live within...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
WHYY

‘Everybody’s Hometown’ is rewriting its zoning laws. Should other communities take note?

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Affectionately known by its roughly 6,000 residents as “Everybody’s Hometown,” Media Borough recently rolled out several municipal projects that caught the attention of neighboring communities.
MEDIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Police Evacuate Recycling Center After Police Chase

At around 6:00 several readers reported that over a dozen police officers surround the Delaware Recycling Center at 1101 Lambson Lane in New Castle. Rescue crews have been dispatched to assist the police. Fire dispatch indicates that a subject jumped into a chute in a machine and has become trapped.
NEW CASTLE, DE
fox29.com

Flooding across the Delaware Valley: Delays, traffic and warnings as storms roll in Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA - With the Tuesday morning commute in full swing, heavy rain is causing flooding and possibly dangerous conditions in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Storms are just getting started in the Delaware Valley with downpours expected all day into the evening hours, and possibly overnight. Several areas are already experiencing some flooding, and its effects, as a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for several counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
987thecoast.com

Huge Delays on Northbound Garden State Parkway Early Monday Afternoon

You better pack a snack if you are heading northbound on the Garden State Parkway Monday afternoon. There is absolute traffic gridlock on the northbound Parkway until about the Atlantic City exit due to extremely heavy volume leaving the Jersey Shore. Many northbound routes from shore resorts are well, parking lots.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Pedestrian struck on White Horse Pike

HAMMONTON—Police received a call of a pedestrian who was struck by a motor vehicle on the 100 block of S. White Horse Pike at 10:12 a.m. on August 26, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. A preliminary investigation revealed Bobbie Molina, 42, of Millville ran into the roadway and...
HAMMONTON, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Mont Clare Family Brings Flood Protection Efforts to New Heights

Hillary Sell (r) is greeted by a neighbor in front of her newly lifted home in Mont Clare. The Mackay-Sell family home has been jacked up: not pricewise, not tech-wise, not in décor, but architecturally. It been raised eight feet as a preventative measure against floodwaters. Justine McDaniel waded into the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONT CLARE, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Severe weather threat increases in South Jersey, Delaware Tuesday afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Heavy rain has been crushing the Philadelphia region Tuesday morning. As the storm moves towards the coast, its severe threat has increased slightly over South Jersey and Delaware. Some thunderstorms will try to develop during the afternoon hours. The Eyewitness News Weather Team issued a NEXT Weather Alert through Tuesday night. A Tornado Warning was issued for Woodbine, Dennisville, and Sea Isle City, in Cape May County but the National Weather Service expired around noon.The cell that caused concern is moving north to east at around 15 mph. CBS3 Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu explains we do not have confirmation of a...
WBRE

Crash kills woman while walking in front of school

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
