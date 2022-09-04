Read full article on original website
Nick Busch
4d ago
can we defend penn dot? I have zero issues with the workers. but the people put in high positions need to step down. they lack a single brain cell to figure out anything in a reasonable amount of time. add their yearly salary and it just shows how much of a waste of tax payer money it is.
Reply
2
Reg D
4d ago
why is this a surprise? The township hires friends and family to do jobs that professional should have them this happens. this should've been done YEARS ago any normal engineer would've closed it down
Reply
2
SympathyForTheDevil
4d ago
No such thing as a small bridge. Any bridge shut down is a big problem .
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
SEPTA gets $23 million for adapting bus depots for electric and hybrid vehicles
More than $23 million in federal funds will be used to upgrade power at three SEPTA bus depots in Philadelphia. The money will pay for electrical upgrades and installation of backup generators that could charge electric buses if conventional power went out. SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said the federal...
PennDOT says litter played major role in flash flooding on Schuylkill Expressway
Tuesday’s rainfall caused flash floods across the Philadelphia region, especially on the Schuylkill Expressway. According to the National Weather Service, the region saw anywhere from a quarter-inch to more than an inch of rainfall within a 24-hour period. Flooding was reported on I-76 by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation...
WDEL 1150AM
Design work continues for proposed Wilmington I-95 cap
Public input continues to be heard as officials try to decide what should go on top of a proposed cap of I-95 through the heart of Wilmington. The Wilmington Area Planning Council (Wilmapco), DELDOT, and other engineers and architects held the third in a series of workshops, with this one focused on the features of parks that would make up the bulk of the proposed new 12 acres of space from 6th Street to Delaware Avenue.
7 of Delaware County’s Towns Are in the Top 50 for Best Places to Live in PA
Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to rankings published by Niche.com. Niche.com ranked places based on several key factors, including the cost of living, quality of local schools, employment rates, crime statistics, and housing trends, among many others. Swarthmore, with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
phillyyimby.com
Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
South Jersey police chief renewing push to end "boom parties" across Delaware River
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a renewed push from one local police chief to put an end to "boom parties," where hundreds of cars gather along the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River, blasting loud music through high-powered speakers at all hours of the night.For some, a night along the Delaware River is a quiet escape, but for many who call this home, it's anything but."It's just solid bass," Westville resident Jeff Stefan said. "It's like somebody's beating on the side of your house all night long."Stefan is one of the hundreds of New Jersey residents who live within...
‘Everybody’s Hometown’ is rewriting its zoning laws. Should other communities take note?
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Affectionately known by its roughly 6,000 residents as “Everybody’s Hometown,” Media Borough recently rolled out several municipal projects that caught the attention of neighboring communities.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Police Evacuate Recycling Center After Police Chase
At around 6:00 several readers reported that over a dozen police officers surround the Delaware Recycling Center at 1101 Lambson Lane in New Castle. Rescue crews have been dispatched to assist the police. Fire dispatch indicates that a subject jumped into a chute in a machine and has become trapped.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pa. State Police make 500-plus DUI arrests over holiday weekend
Labor Day saw many people in the Philadelphia area enjoy the long weekend away from their work desks. However, some ended up behind bars. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, DUI traffic stops in Philly increased during this year’s Labor Day Weekend compared to 2021. State Police’s Troop K...
fox29.com
Flooding across the Delaware Valley: Delays, traffic and warnings as storms roll in Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - With the Tuesday morning commute in full swing, heavy rain is causing flooding and possibly dangerous conditions in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Storms are just getting started in the Delaware Valley with downpours expected all day into the evening hours, and possibly overnight. Several areas are already experiencing some flooding, and its effects, as a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for several counties.
987thecoast.com
Huge Delays on Northbound Garden State Parkway Early Monday Afternoon
You better pack a snack if you are heading northbound on the Garden State Parkway Monday afternoon. There is absolute traffic gridlock on the northbound Parkway until about the Atlantic City exit due to extremely heavy volume leaving the Jersey Shore. Many northbound routes from shore resorts are well, parking lots.
UC Townhomes residents and activists make demands, block traffic outside City Hall
Hundreds of protesters stopped traffic around City Hall as they rallied in support of University City Townhomes residents who have until October to find a new place to live. Residents demanded outside investors stop encroaching on housing properties within Philadelphia and called on the city to create a fund to preserve affordable housing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hammonton Gazette
Pedestrian struck on White Horse Pike
HAMMONTON—Police received a call of a pedestrian who was struck by a motor vehicle on the 100 block of S. White Horse Pike at 10:12 a.m. on August 26, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. A preliminary investigation revealed Bobbie Molina, 42, of Millville ran into the roadway and...
newsfromthestates.com
‘Tranq’ isn’t just a Philly problem. But it will take city officials, healthcare workers to fix it
PHILADELPHIA — One block away from Kensington Avenue “A.” sat in a wheelchair after having recently gotten out of the hospital. Doctors at Temple University Hospital told her that if she had waited to come in one more day she would’ve lost her leg. The doctors drained her wound and gave her medication to help it heal.
Motorcyclist in Delaware dies in crash caused by SUV making U-turn
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday when an SUV pulled into the motorcycle’s path, Delaware State Police said. The crash happened on Limestone Road in the Wilmington area, when the driver of a northbound Honda CRV made a U-turn into the path of a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, a police said in a news release.
Mont Clare Family Brings Flood Protection Efforts to New Heights
Hillary Sell (r) is greeted by a neighbor in front of her newly lifted home in Mont Clare. The Mackay-Sell family home has been jacked up: not pricewise, not tech-wise, not in décor, but architecturally. It been raised eight feet as a preventative measure against floodwaters. Justine McDaniel waded into the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
billypenn.com
Someone apparently climbed to the top of the Ben Franklin Bridge on Sunday, and walked along the cables
A person scaled the Benjamin Franklin Bridge over Labor Day weekend, according to reports and images on social media, going back and forth between Philadelphia and Camden before eventually descending and being detained by authorities. Photos posted online show the climber almost casually strolling along the 30-inch cables that hold...
NEXT Weather: Severe weather threat increases in South Jersey, Delaware Tuesday afternoon
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Heavy rain has been crushing the Philadelphia region Tuesday morning. As the storm moves towards the coast, its severe threat has increased slightly over South Jersey and Delaware. Some thunderstorms will try to develop during the afternoon hours. The Eyewitness News Weather Team issued a NEXT Weather Alert through Tuesday night. A Tornado Warning was issued for Woodbine, Dennisville, and Sea Isle City, in Cape May County but the National Weather Service expired around noon.The cell that caused concern is moving north to east at around 15 mph. CBS3 Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu explains we do not have confirmation of a...
Crash kills woman while walking in front of school
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
As mayoral bids mount, a dwindling Philly Council will soon meet in person
Philadelphia City Council is returning to in-person meetings at a time when its complement of legislators could be at an all-time low. City Council announced Wednesday it would return to chambers in person for the first time in over two years on Sept. 22. The move comes after three members...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 4