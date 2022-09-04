ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarBuzz.com

The Fastest Porsche 718 Boxster Ever Is Almost Ready

When Porsche took the covers off the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, it didn't take very long for all who sampled it to realize that the car is like a cut-price 911 GT3. In fact, some even prefer it over the 911 due to the fact that the GT4 RS is easier to predict and control. That intake noise directly behind your ears is hard to beat too. But what happens when you chop the top on the Cayman GT4 RS?
CARS
motor1.com

Pagani C10 shows gated manual gearbox, design details in new teaser

It may be September 2022 but we've gathered here to talk about a brand-new car equipped with a gated manual transmission. Yes, the Pagani C10 will allow one-percentres to row their own gears in the most spectacular way possible. The only way an automaker could top that is by installing a V12, which the Huayra successor will have. A twin-turbo 6.0-litre AMG engine will be at the heart of the new hypercar, with a dual-clutch auto also available.
CARS
Road & Track

The 2023 Ford Super Duty Will Reportedly Get a New 6.8-Liter V-8

The upcoming 2023 Ford Super Duty pickup could get a new 6.8-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine option, according to a report from Ford Authority. Ford Authority, citing unnamed sources, claims the new powerplant will replace the aging 6.2-liter engine found in the current Super Duty model. The publication predicts it'll slot under the 7.3-liter "Godzilla" V-8 and the 6.7-liter Powerstroke turbodiesel.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Alfa Romeo Giulia And Stelvio Add More Performance And Luxury For 2023

Alfa Romeo has announced the details of the 2023 Giulia and Stelvio lineup. The refresh is not as extensive as we had hoped, primarily focusing on two new trims for the SUV and sedan twins that share the Giorgio platform in the form of the Lusso and Estrema trims, taking the number of configurations for each model to six.
CARS
motor1.com

UK drag race: Suzuki Hayabusa vs. Porsche 911 Turbo S

The Suzuki Hayabusa and drag racing go together like heirloom tomatoes and the height of summer. You pretty much can’t have one without the other. Much like taking a bite out of a perfect tomato at the peak of ripeness, the Hayabusa is utterly resplendent on its throne at an awful lot of drag racing events. In a skilled rider’s hands, it’s a great drag bike—but is it better than an all-wheel-drive Porsche 911 Turbo S?
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Porsche 911 GT3 screams at 9,000 rpm during 198-mph Autobahn blast

The hot Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuted less than a month ago, putting it a step above the regular GT3 that broke cover in early 2021. All the attention is on the GT3 RS right now, but the regular GT3 shouldn’t be forgotten about. A new video from AutoTopNL shows the new 911 GT3 rocketing down the German Autobahn for another top-speed test run.
CARS
motor1.com

Elettracker is an electric moped disguised as a board track racer

Designer Giacomo Galbiati is the man behind GDesign, and has previously worked on projects with Moto Guzzi. He resides in northern Italy close to Lake Como. However, his most recent creation aims to leave the realm of traditional motorcycles and enter the incredibly lucrative world of electric mobility, but with a twist. He's calling it the Elettracker, and it's a contemporary machine that draws design cues from bygone times.
CARS
motor1.com

Ram ProMaster shorty camper has everything including the kitchen sink

One look at the Ram ProMaster (aka Fiat Ducato in Europe), especially in the shorter wheelbase configurations, and we're unsure whether it's fit to be converted into a camper. But as we're proven in the past, nothing's impossible for outfitters out there. Case in point: this camper conversion of a...
CARS
motor1.com

Three Tesla Semis spotted together - report

As the market launch of the Tesla Semi nears (finally), Tesla followers report that the electric Semi prototype sightings are becoming more common. Below we can see a short video of three Tesla Semi (shared by Shoaib Quraishi) seen together, potentially during some tests. Some of them were with trailers, some not, but in general, they appear to be the latest, updated versions of the Semi.
CARS
motor1.com

European Tesla Model Y amazes in Euro NCAP safety tests

Euro NCAP has released results of safety tests of several new models, out of which many noted top 5-star ratings, but the Tesla Model Y "steals the show." According to the report, the highly anticipated Made-in-Germany (MIG) Tesla Model Y "did not disappoint and shoots to the top of recently published five-star cars."
CARS
motor1.com

Watch Tesla vehicle production and deliveries visualised in 3D

Tesla is not only an EV pioneer but the world's largest battery-electric car manufacturer, which accustomed us to amazing and quite consistent growth. Here is a presentation of Tesla vehicle production and deliveries for each year since 2014, in a 3D real scale on a background of a large city.
ECONOMY

