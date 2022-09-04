Candidates for attorney general focus on qualifications, reproductive healthcare in candidate questionnaires days before primary election

Read full article on original website
Democratic lt. governor showdown reveals east-west Massachusetts split as Eric Lesser fails to connect in points east
The Democratic primary for lieutenant governor was truly a Western versus Eastern Massachusetts contest for the state’s second-highest office. After weeks of early voting and opportunities for mailing in votes, the Primary Day voters got their chance to cast their ballots in the lieutenant governor’s race on a dreary, rainy Tuesday.
Oath Keepers membership: Leaked list includes 550 members from Massachusetts, including 2 elected officials, report claims
There are two Massachusetts elected officials listed as being members of Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group, according to the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism. The center received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing...
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Sixteenth Middlesex District Democrats (Zoe Dzineku vs. Rodney Elliot)
The Sixteenth Middlesex District of the Massachusetts General Assembly features a contested Democratic primary on Sept. 6. The two candidates running are Zoe Dzineku and Rodney Elliot, both of Lowell. The district, which includes portions of Lowell and Tewksbury, is currently vacant. It was last represented by Democrat Thomas Golden...
Massachusetts 2022 Election Primary Results: 11th Hampden District (Jynai McDonald vs. Bud Williams)
Incumbent state Rep. Bud L. Williams is seeking reelection to a fourth term as the representative for the 11th Hampden District and faces a challenger in the Democratic primary. Williams is being challenged by community activist Jynai McDonald. McDonald previously made an unsuccessful run for Springfield City Council. Williams was...
2022 Massachusetts Election results: William Lantigua v. James McCarty v. Estela Reyes (4th Essex District Democratic Primary)
This Tuesday Massachusetts voters in the 4th Essex District will have to choose between three Democratic candidates running in their district’s Democratic Primary – William Lantigua, James McCarty and Estela Reyes. The primary winner on Sept. 6 will have the chance to face off incumbent Rep. Jamie Zahlaway Belsito (D-4th District).
Geoff Diehl, fresh off primary victory, slams COVID vaccine mandate for state workers
In the first press conference since his primary win, Geoff Diehl, a Trump-backed former Massachusetts lawmaker, said the Massachusetts decision to mandate COVID vaccines for state workers went “way over the line.”. Diehl has stated that if he is elected as the state governor his day-one initiative would to...
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: First Plymouth District Democrat race (Arthur Desloges vs. Stephen Michael Palmer)
The Democratic primary election for the Massachusetts House of Representatives’ first Plymouth District takes place on Sept. 6. Stephen Michael Palmer and Arthur Desloges, both of Plymouth, are the two candidates running for the Democratic primary election. The state representative of the first Plymouth District oversees a population of 45,312, according to Ballotpedia.
2022 Massachusetts election results: Republican primary for governor (Geoff Diehl vs. Chris Doughty)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Unlike the uncontested Democratic primary for governor, two GOP hopefuls jockeyed for the corner office: Geoff Diehl, a former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, squared off against Chris Doughty, a political novice and Wrentham business owner.
Geoff Diehl wins over Chris Doughty in Republican 2022 primary race for governor
Geoff Diehl, a former state representative endorsed for the corner office by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary contest for governor Tuesday evening over Chris Doughty, a political novice and Wrentham business owner. Diehl had captured 136,879 votes with about 94% of precincts reporting around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday....
Andrea Campbell wins 2022 Democratic primary over Shannon Liss-Riordan in attorney general race
Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate, clinched the Democratic nomination for attorney general Tuesday night over labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Campbell captured 342,288 votes with nearly 94% of precincts reporting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Liss-Riordan trailing at 230,477 votes, according to unofficial election results. Campbell,...
AG Maura Healey slams Geoff Diehl saying he ‘is Donald Trump’ after Primary Day as campaigning heats up
As Attorney General Maura Healey on Wednesday relished her Primary Day victory as the Democratic nominee for governor, she repeatedly excoriated her GOP opponent Geoff Diehl as a harbinger of Trumpism persisting in Massachusetts, bucking her months-long pattern of refraining from interacting with the Trump-backed contender. Healey, touring Worcester small...
Republican governor nominee Geoff Diehl called a ‘grave threat’ to abortion access, reproductive care in Massachusetts
As abortion access crystallizes into a central theme of the race for Massachusetts governor, reproductive care providers and advocates condemned newly minted Republican nominee Geoff Diehl over the threat they say he poses to women here and across the country who come to the commonwealth for health services. The message...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Suffolk District Attorney (Kevin Hayden vs. Ricardo Arroyo)
The Suffolk County District Attorney race has received the most attention of all district attorney races across this state this year as a contentious battle has played out between current district Attorney Kevin Hayden and Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo. Hayden was appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to replace Rachael...
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Eighth Congressional District Republicans (Robert Burke vs. Hamilton Soares Rodriguez)
To see live results of all races, click here. For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The Republican primary election for Massachusetts’ eighth congressional district takes place on Sept. 6. Robert Burke of Lincoln and Hamilton Soares Rodriguez of Canton are the two Republican candidates...
2022 Massachusetts election results: Democratic Lieutenant Governor (Kim Driscoll vs. Eric Lesser vs. Tami Gouveia)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. With Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey facing no competition in the gubernatorial primary, more attention was diverted to the crowded race for lieutenant governor. Two Democrats — Babson College lecturer Bret Bero and state Sen. Adam Hinds — did...
2022 Massachusetts election results: Attorney General (Andrea Campbell vs. Shannon Liss-Riordan)
Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey paved an open path for the next “people’s lawyer” when she declared her candidacy for governor in January. The fiery race narrowed one week ago, when Quentin Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and the 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, ended his campaign after underperforming in public polling and fundraising.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: First Middlesex District (Lynne Archambault vs. Andrew Shepherd)
Live results of all races, click here. For complete 2022 Election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Lynne Archambault and Andrew Shepherd are both running for state representative of the First Middlesex District. Both candidates are on the ballot in the primary on Sept. 6. Archambault has worked in...
2022 Massachusetts election results: State House, 9th Norfolk District (Kevin Kalkut vs. Steve Teehan)
As state Rep. Shawn Dooley looks to move on to the state Senate, two Democrats are running for his seat in the House. Kevin Kalkut, of Norfolk, has served on the Planning Board, the Town Center Zoning Committee, the County Advisory Board, and is currently in his second term on the Select Board.
‘It’s super exciting:’ AG Maura Healey promotes Worcester’s economic development in first appearance since winning primary election
A day after easily winning the Democratic primary, Attorney General Maura Healey traveled to Worcester Wednesday afternoon, where she pitched to voters the possibility of increased economic development that one of the city’s neighborhoods has experienced over the past decade. Healey toured the Worcester Public Market with her running...
Eric Lesser’s political gamble comes up short
The region needed rain, but three hours before the polls closed Tuesday afternoon, Eric P. Lesser said he had no idea whether the wet weather helped or hurt his chances at the polls. “Everybody has their theories, but the voters have a way of sorting it out,” Lesser said as...
