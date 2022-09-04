Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature
All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
Digital Trends
The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro lineups are all about bigger, crazier designs
Apple’s new iPhone 14 models are here, having been revealed on stage during the company’s “Far Out” event held in California. It’s set to be a big year for the iPhone, with not just the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max ready to tempt you, but also a larger version of the normal iPhone 14 called the iPhone 14 Plus.
Digital Trends
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II hands-on: stunningly quiet
Bose says its new noise-canceling wireless earbuds, the $299 QuietComfort Earbuds II, are the best active noise cancellation (ANC) you can get, period. That goes for headphones, like the company’s own Noise Canceling Headphones 700, as well as wireless earbuds. And after getting a demo of these new buds at the launch event in New York City, I believe it.
Digital Trends
How to pre-order the new Apple Watch Series 8, SE, and Ultra
“Choice” is apparently Apple’s word of the year, and that’s obvious in its releases from the Apple Far Out event. The redesigned iPhone 14 line now includes a new, larger model, and there’s a new iPad, too — but the largest choice is now present from the new range of Apple Watches. Now, you not only have the choice between the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch SE 2, but you also have the Apple Watch Ultra to worry about.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Ultra is the most exciting (and strangest) Apple wearable in years
Apple is introducing an all-new Apple Watch model, called the Apple Watch Ultra. It is geared toward fitness enthusiasts and extreme sports fanatics. The Apple Watch Ultra goes up against the sports-focused Garmins of the world and does so with an extreme price tag. The rugged Apple Watch Ultra features...
Digital Trends
Apple has been ordered to stop selling iPhones without a charger in the box
Apple is in some hot water with Brazil’s Justice Ministry for not including charging adapters in the box with new iPhones. While this has been the case for several years, according to a new piece of legislation from the governmental body, the iPhone’s lack of in-box charging adapters is a “deliberately discriminatory practice against consumers.” As a result of the ministry’s ruling, Brazil is freezing the sale of all iPhone models that have launched since 2020, starting with the iPhone 12, and is fining Apple just over 12 million Brazilian reais — which equates to roughly $2.3 million USD.
Digital Trends
This powerful HP Spectre x360 laptop got a $250 discount today
As the back-to-school sales slowly start to die down, there are still a few laptop deals popping up that are worth your time. Today HP is offering one deal that is particularly intriguing on its Spectre x360 laptop. Originally $1,250, this 2-in-1 laptop is on sale today for $1,000, saving you $250. Keep reading to find out why this deal is one you won’t want to miss, or click the Buy Now button below to add one to your cart.
Digital Trends
New AirPods Pro launch September 23, but the current model is $70 off right now
Apple was full of announcements at its September event, and there’s no better time to buy some tech than when new models are announced, as deals tend to pop up all over the place. With Apple’s announcement of its the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods deals are front and center. You can get the current model AirPods Pro at Amazon right now for just $180. This is a savings of $69 from its regular price of $249, and the deal is made even better by the fact that Apple products rarely see such large discounts. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the current model AirPods Pro.
Digital Trends
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is still only $700 in Best Buy Labor Day Sale
Perfect for professionals and students alike, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ continues to be on sale as part of Best Buy’s Labor Day laptop sales. Ordinarily priced at $930, it’s down to $700 for a limited time only, saving you $230. A sizeable 24% off the usual price, this is a great opportunity to snap up a well-made and stylish laptop for less as part of the remaining Labor Day sales going on. With time running out fast, let’s take a quick look at why the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is so well suited for many people.
Digital Trends
The iPhone Mini is dead — long live the iPhone 14 Plus
The iPhone 14 series is here and with one major change. Just as the rumors suggested before Apple’s Far Out event, there is no Mini model this year. After launching the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini, Apple has given up on the small size form factor to go the Plus route.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best home office laptop is OVER $625 OFF right now
Performance and portability are must-have features when shopping for the best laptop deals, and Dell is stepping up with a discount for anybody looking for a laptop that can compete with the best work-from-home laptops. The Dell Vostro 3510 is seeing a massive discount at Dell, and can currently be purchased for just $729. That’s a savings of $627 from its regular price of $1,356, and free shipping is included with your purchase as well.
Digital Trends
Dell’s XPS 13 MacBook Pro rival is $550 off for a limited time
If you’re looking for a laptop that’s both stylish and powerful, you need the Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop from Dell. Right now, it’s on sale, making it one of the best laptop deals around. Normally priced at $1,450, you can snap it up for only $900, meaning a considerable saving of $550 can be enjoyed today. It’s a great time to buy this laptop; the Dell XPS 13 is one of the best around and is sure to enhance your productivity levels as well as make you feel as if you’ve bought a high-end system. Let’s take more of a look at what it offers.
Digital Trends
Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 use your iPhone camera to examine your ears
Today, Apple announced the new AirPods Pro at its “Far Out” event, a little less than two years after the originals were first unveiled. They’ll cost $250, the same as the first-generation AirPods Pro. They’ll go up for pre-order on September 9 and ship on September 23, and they’ll include free engraving.
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch SE 2 makes Apple’s cheap smartwatch better than ever
Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch SE 2 at its “Far Out” event in Cupertino, California. The company revealed the new watch alongside the Apple Watch Series 8. The Apple Watch SE 2 is packed with the same features as the Series 8 that make it the perfect first Apple Watch for more than 80% of users on a budget. It comes with the latest WatchOS 9 and a new S8 processor, which works 20% faster than the previous SE.
Digital Trends
Labor Day sales: Take home this HP gaming PC for just $600
With Labor Day sales in full swing, HP has decided to get in on some gaming PC deals, with the computer giant discounting its extremely popular Pavilion gaming desktop PC. Currently you can get the HP Pavilion gaming desktop for just $600, which is a savings of $100 from its regular price of $700. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and you can use some of the cash you save on the HP Pavilion gaming PC to grab some of the best games to show off your gaming PC.
Digital Trends
4 things the iPhone 14 is missing (that I want in the iPhone 15)
Apple’s Far Out event has come and gone — and what an event it was. Apple introduced the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro lineups, the all-new iPhone 14 Plus, plenty of Apple Watch updates, and a new pair of AirPods Pro. In other words, it’s been a very busy and exciting day to be an Apple fan.
Digital Trends
3 upcoming gaming monitors worth getting excited about
This has been a landmark year for monitors, ranging from the awe-inspiring Samsung Ark to the glorious Alienware 34 QD-OLED. But three new gaming monitors have recently been announced that really get us excited about the future of PC gaming. Gigabyte, LG, and Samsung have all released interesting monitor options that gamers are bound to like the look of — especially if you’re interested in innovation above all else.
Digital Trends
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 and 4 Gen 1 chips are big deals for cheap phones
Following in the footsteps of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm has today introduced two low-end mobile processors that add the “Gen” naming mantra to the Snapdragon 400 and 600 series. Alongside a few notable upgrades in the camera and connectivity departments, Qualcomm’s latest chips have a lot going for them.
Digital Trends
Jeep is launching its first two electric SUVs in the U.S. in 2024
Jeep will launch four electric SUVs for North America and Europe by the end of 2025, with at least two coming to the U.S., the automaker confirmed Thursday. While Jeep has some plug-in hybrids in its lineup, these will be the brand’s first all-electric models. The first of these...
CARS・
Digital Trends
Hurry! 24- and 27-inch monitors are super cheap at Dell today
After taking advantage of desktop computer deals for upgrades, you should also buy a new monitor so that you can appreciate the improved processing power of your machine. If you’ve spent most of your budget on the CPU, don’t worry — with retailers’ desktop monitor deals, you’ll still be able to afford high-quality displays. If you’re on the hunt for one right now, you should check out the discounts offered by Dell, which is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry.
