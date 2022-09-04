Read full article on original website
‘How do I ever get caught up, if I’m always catching up?’ Poverty’s unrelenting grip on Milwaukee
Unpaid bills often put Elizabeth Brown in the position of choosing between which of her family’s needs should get priority, a struggle familiar to many Milwaukeeans. Brown, 43, is in many ways the face of poverty in Milwaukee. She is stuck in a cycle that has her consistently choosing...
New head of the City Forward Collective plans to lean on experience engaging with parents
While searching for a school for her children in 2013, Nelly Hernandez stopped into an office of a public charter school network just getting started in Milwaukee. The network was recruiting parents for its inaugural year, and its staff was eager to make Hernandez feel at home. Hernandez remembers one...
Post From Community: Northwestern Mutual Invests $1.7 Million to Strengthen Milwaukee Neighborhoods
Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, is invested in strengthening the city of Milwaukee by working directly with...
5 things to know and do this week in Milwaukee: Sept. 5 to Sept. 9
It’s Monday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. A briefing on upcoming projects in Bronzeville: Tuesday,...
Post From Community: Supervisor Coggs-Jones encourages youth to participate in Girls in Aviation Day
Girls in Aviation Day, a worldwide event organized locally by the Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter of Women in...
Post From Community: Stop the Violence: Walk/Run for Peace – Saturday, Sept. 10th, 8:30 a.m.
Join us Saturday, September 10th at 8:30 a.m. as Northwest Side Community Development Corporation (NWSCDC) hosts a...
Post From Community: Young leaders encouraged to apply for openings on the Milwaukee Youth Council
The City of Milwaukee Youth Council, a group composed of young leaders ages 14-18 who serve and...
Post From Community: League of Women Voters of Wisconsin launches voter education tool VOTE411 for general election
The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin launched its VOTE411.org voter guide for the General Election on...
Post From Community: Applications Now Open for the Milwaukee County Youth Commission
Today, Milwaukee County announced that it is accepting applications to the revived Milwaukee County Youth Commission. The...
5 things to know and do the weekend of Sept. 2
It’s Friday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Mural unveiling: Friday, Sept. 2. See Milwaukee’s newest...
Inside the NNS newsroom: We are hiring a criminal justice reporter
If you care passionately about informing readers about how the criminal justice system impacts communities of color, then the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service wants to hear from you. We seek a reporter dedicated to rigorous, evidence-based reporting as we attempt to cover the complexities of the criminal justice system and...
Milwaukee County Dine Out Program pays small businesses to feed older residents
When Angela Smith, co-founder of Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille, discovered a program last year that pays restaurants to provide food for older people, she decided to participate. Less than a year later, Smith noted the growing support for her business. “Seniors call daily inquiring about how to sign...
Cooling assistance is scarce in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin. But here are some options.￼￼
The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program will not offer utility assistance until Oct. 1, but residents can still apply beforehand to gain faster access to aid during the winter. Here are some other resources that might help. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides qualifying applicants up to 18 months...
Here’s what you need to know to get a landlord to make repairs
Whether it’s a broken heater or problems with water or mold, your landlord is required to fix it. But if that’s not happening, here are a few ways to go about getting your repairs done. Get it in writing. First, put the request for service (or repair/or complaint)...
We’ve updated our guide to getting free and affordable meals
Here’s what you need to know if you are looking for free or low-cost food in Milwaukee. Food pantry hours can vary from day to day, especially during the holidays and with COVID-19 cases rising over the past few weeks. If you are looking for a food pantry, take a look at the resources below or call the pantry you want to visit beforehand.
New program helps families that encounter Child Protective Services
The Stronger Families Milwaukee program is in its infancy but its goals are ambitious. It collaborates with agencies to make sure families that attract the attention of Milwaukee Child Protective Services get the help they need. Community Advocates Public Policy Institute launched the program in April under a five-year contract...
Vivent Health expands to meet increased need for HIV care
Vivent Health’s HIV treatment efforts will get a major boost next year with the opening of an expanded clinic in Milwaukee. The nonprofit organization, which has branches in several states, including 10 offices in Wisconsin, is moving its main clinic, currently located at 648 N. Plankinton Ave., to 1311 N. 6th St. in downtown Milwaukee.
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
OPINION: MPS needs to be fixed now, and the mayor must lead the effort
Editor’s note: Have something on your mind? “Community Voices” is the place to let Milwaukee hear what you have to say. To be considered, we need your name, email address and phone number for verification. Please email your submissions to info@milwaukeenns.org. Mayor Cavalier Johnson often talks about...
NNS Spotlight: How Community First MKE works to keep senior citizens housed
Community First MKE hopes to use projects like the 37th Street School Historical Senior Apartments, which earned it a coveted Mayor’s Design Award earlier this year, to preserve and advance neighborhoods. The nonprofit organization, which serves senior citizens, welcomes the recognition, which came in May. Its leaders say their...
