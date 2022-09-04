ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post From Community: Northwestern Mutual Invests $1.7 Million to Strengthen Milwaukee Neighborhoods

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, is invested in strengthening the city of Milwaukee by working directly with...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post From Community: Supervisor Coggs-Jones encourages youth to participate in Girls in Aviation Day

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Girls in Aviation Day, a worldwide event organized locally by the Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter of Women in...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post From Community: League of Women Voters of Wisconsin launches voter education tool VOTE411 for general election

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin launched its VOTE411.org voter guide for the General Election on...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

ABOUT

The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.

 http://milwaukeenns.org/

