Indianola Cross Country, Girls Swimming Competing Tonight
The Indianola boys and girls cross country teams make the road trip to Marshalltown today to compete, while the girls swimming squad travels to Perry. The cross country squads compete after top finishes over the weekend at Urbandale, with the girls winning their second straight meet and the boys featuring a young squad with freshman holding the top spots in the results over the first several meets of the season. Senior Logan Piper tells KNIA Sports as a team captain he wants to help the younger talent on the team not only grow as runners, but have the mentality of veterans. The girls start at 4:30pm, while the boys begin at 5pm.
Pella Christian, PCM Football Fans Encouraged to Support Natelborgs This Friday
While the Pella Christian/PCM football rivalry is set to renew on the gridiron on Eagle Lane Friday, fans from both teams are coming together to support a Prairie City resident and PC student in recovery from a serious swimming accident this summer. A Cash & Cards fundraiser is being held,...
Pella Volleyball Heading to Deep Southeast Polk Tournament Saturday
Some of central Iowa’s best volleyball teams await the Dutch at the upcoming Southeast Polk tournament Saturday. The field includes a mix of mainly Class 4A and 5A schools, a total of seven of whom are in the Iowa Girls High School Athletics Union rankings or have had recent state tournament berths and five are ranked in Class 5A.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Brittany Bacorn and Ella Breazeale Knoxville Volleyball – September 7, 2022
There are a lot of expectations for the Knoxville Volleyball Squad this fall. Two of the players who figure into the rotation on offense and defense are Brittany Bacorn and Ella Breazeale. They sat down with Derek Cardwell to talk about the early part of the season, and what makes it fun to play volleyball for Knoxville on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
Pleasantville Volleyball Hosting Second Triangular of the Season Tonight
The Pleasantville volleyball team will welcome two schools to their gymnasium tonight, as they host their second triangular of the season but this time with Mount Ayr and Clarke. The Trojans are a little over a week removed from their last action, when they defeated ACGC to even their overall...
Pella Individual XC Athletes Ranked; Next Race at Loaded Ballard Invitational
The Iowa Track Coaches Association has its latest individual rankings, and six Pella runners are still listed among Iowa’s best. In Class 3A for the #3 Boys, the following individuals are ranked:. #4 Chase Lauman. #5 Canaan Dunham. #9 Nathan Vander Waal. For the #5 Girls:. #13 Raegan Snieder.
Storm Golf and Men’s Soccer in Action Tomorrow
The Simpson Storm women’s and men’s golf squads hit the links today, as well as the men’s soccer squad. Both golf squads are competing in the NIACC Invitational in Mason City throughout the day today, matching up with teams from around the state at 10:30am. The Storm...
Warrior cross country teams head to Marshalltown
The Norwalk boys and girls cross country teams will return to competition today for their third meet of the season at Marshalltown Community College. The Bobcat Invitational will feature a large field of teams and is slated to get underway at 4:30 p.m. The Norwalk boys slipped one notch to...
Indianola Boys Golf Earns Top Spot in Ottumwa, Volleyball Falls to DCG
The Indianola boys golf squad and Indians volleyball team were each in action Tuesday. The Indians boys golfers had a stellar day in Ottumwa, winning the meet with a team core of 297. The Indians had three of the top four golfers at the meet, as Jackson Overton was meet medalist with a 70, Preston Bily carded a 72, and Jackson Buchanan shot a 75, while the Indians got another top 10 finish with Graham Hilton as he shot a 79. The Indians next hit the links Monday at Ames.
Central drops delayed volleyball season debut
Finally getting on the court in competitive action after a delayed start to the season, the Central College volleyball team fell in four sets Wednesday 19-25, 25-19, 17-25, 21-25 to Augustana College (Ill.). After Central was forced to bow out of its home tournament on the opening weekend due to...
Knoxville Cross Country And Volleyball Play Tonight
Both cross country and volleyball are on the Knoxville sports schedule today. The cross country squads head to Grinnell for what looks to be one of the more challenging meets of the season. Freshman Boys runner Isaac Rankin has won two of the first three meets this season and Coach Michael Splavec sees the boys running motivated to help out the team score at the end of the night.
Melcher-Dallas Takes On Moulton-Udell At SW Warren Tonight
The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad will play at home for the first time this season hosting Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren High School. The Saints have started the season 1-2 with two straight 3-0 sweeps. The Saints have utilized their size with four girls in double digit kills. Tonight’s match starts at 5:30. Melcher-Dallas is using Southeast Warren’s gym due to continued construction on the Melcher-Dallas facility.
Pella Christian Volleyball Hosts Grinnell Tonight
The Pella Christian volleyball team plays on their home court for the first time in the 2022 season tonight, as they welcome Grinnell to Eagle Lane. The Eagles have enjoyed a great deal of success against the Tigers in recent years. In the Varsity Bound Era, which dates back to 2007, Pella Christian has a 23-4 record against Grinnell in the all-time series. Additionally, the Eagles have won 12 out of the 13 matches between the two schools since 2015. Despite this recent success, Pella Christian head coach Tammi Wight says that the team will need to be ready for a scrappy Tigers squad.
Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Falls At Moravia
The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad fell to Moravia in straight sets 25-13, 25-19, and 25-22 on Tuesday. Kianna Jackson had ten kills to lead the Saints while Brooklyn Metz had 11 digs and Kasyn Reed was 11/13 and Summer Karpan was perfect in ten service attempts. Coach Jesyka Nolte told KNIA Sports they had trouble placing kills and missed too many serves. She did credit her defense for keeping the girls in the game. Melcher-Dallas will play its first home match at Southeast Warren on Thursday when the Saints take on Moulton-Udell.
RVTV Visiting Indianola Tomorrow
Indianola residents will compete to see which school has the best fans of Iowa and Iowa State tomorrow afternoon, as RVTV is visiting Indianola as part of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry game tradition. The event begins at 3pm on the downtown Indianola square, and will include food trucks, and games, Trainwreck will be playing a free concert on the courthouse lawn, and the KNIA Big Red Radio will be broadcasting the Jeromy Dingeman Concrete Football Friday Night Radio Preview Show beginning at 4:30pm, in addition to the Indianola vs Pella football game beginning at 7pm. Attendees are encouraged to wear team gear for the Hawkeyes, Cyclones, Indians, or Storm. For more information, click below.
Pella Volleyball Hosting Newton; Cross Country to Grinnell
A busy Tuesday awaits the fall sports athletes at Pella High School, as the Dutch volleyball team hosts its home conference opener and the ranked cross country teams make a short turnaround to competition in Grinnell. At Pella High School, the Dutch volleyball team is a week removed from action...
Altoona’s McCarl family forges strong racing legacy
ALTOONA — As RVTV gets started in Altoona, we take a look at a racing family from town that’s dominating dirt tracks. Mark Freund has more on Terry, Austin and Carson – the McCarl family.
Greenfield community fights to save Nodaway Valley football coach from being fired
ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — Some people in Adair County are fighting to save a football coach's job. Nodaway Valley head coach Seth Comly has been placed on administrative leave. KCCI first learned about this when several communities reached out via e-mail. Those e-mails all focused on how shocked they were by this move and how they don't believe it was deserved. What they want is their coach back.
Marching Dutch Set for Competition Season Soon
The Pella Marching Dutch are gearing up for several competitions that begin later this fall after multiple public shows. Drum Majors Stephen Gaul, Elisabeth Pumphrey, and Tess Hopkins say this year’s show theme is “Kiss from a Rose,” and highlights a special trip to Pasadena coming after the season wraps up this fall.
Iowa State Blog Clowns Hawkeye QB Situation Ahead of Cy-Hawk Game
Iowa, Iowa State, and UNI sports fans don't agree on much. Lord knows there's a bitter rivalry between the two larger schools, and Northern Iowa is often deemed the 'little brother' of the three. But Cyclone, Panther, and Hawkeye fans have to agree on one thing. This article put out...
