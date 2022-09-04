ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

kniakrls.com

Indianola Cross Country, Girls Swimming Competing Tonight

The Indianola boys and girls cross country teams make the road trip to Marshalltown today to compete, while the girls swimming squad travels to Perry. The cross country squads compete after top finishes over the weekend at Urbandale, with the girls winning their second straight meet and the boys featuring a young squad with freshman holding the top spots in the results over the first several meets of the season. Senior Logan Piper tells KNIA Sports as a team captain he wants to help the younger talent on the team not only grow as runners, but have the mentality of veterans. The girls start at 4:30pm, while the boys begin at 5pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Volleyball Heading to Deep Southeast Polk Tournament Saturday

Some of central Iowa’s best volleyball teams await the Dutch at the upcoming Southeast Polk tournament Saturday. The field includes a mix of mainly Class 4A and 5A schools, a total of seven of whom are in the Iowa Girls High School Athletics Union rankings or have had recent state tournament berths and five are ranked in Class 5A.
PLEASANT HILL, IA
kniakrls.com

Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Brittany Bacorn and Ella Breazeale Knoxville Volleyball – September 7, 2022

There are a lot of expectations for the Knoxville Volleyball Squad this fall. Two of the players who figure into the rotation on offense and defense are Brittany Bacorn and Ella Breazeale. They sat down with Derek Cardwell to talk about the early part of the season, and what makes it fun to play volleyball for Knoxville on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Storm Golf and Men’s Soccer in Action Tomorrow

The Simpson Storm women’s and men’s golf squads hit the links today, as well as the men’s soccer squad. Both golf squads are competing in the NIACC Invitational in Mason City throughout the day today, matching up with teams from around the state at 10:30am. The Storm...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Warrior cross country teams head to Marshalltown

The Norwalk boys and girls cross country teams will return to competition today for their third meet of the season at Marshalltown Community College. The Bobcat Invitational will feature a large field of teams and is slated to get underway at 4:30 p.m. The Norwalk boys slipped one notch to...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Boys Golf Earns Top Spot in Ottumwa, Volleyball Falls to DCG

The Indianola boys golf squad and Indians volleyball team were each in action Tuesday. The Indians boys golfers had a stellar day in Ottumwa, winning the meet with a team core of 297. The Indians had three of the top four golfers at the meet, as Jackson Overton was meet medalist with a 70, Preston Bily carded a 72, and Jackson Buchanan shot a 75, while the Indians got another top 10 finish with Graham Hilton as he shot a 79. The Indians next hit the links Monday at Ames.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Central drops delayed volleyball season debut

Finally getting on the court in competitive action after a delayed start to the season, the Central College volleyball team fell in four sets Wednesday 19-25, 25-19, 17-25, 21-25 to Augustana College (Ill.). After Central was forced to bow out of its home tournament on the opening weekend due to...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Cross Country And Volleyball Play Tonight

Both cross country and volleyball are on the Knoxville sports schedule today. The cross country squads head to Grinnell for what looks to be one of the more challenging meets of the season. Freshman Boys runner Isaac Rankin has won two of the first three meets this season and Coach Michael Splavec sees the boys running motivated to help out the team score at the end of the night.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Takes On Moulton-Udell At SW Warren Tonight

The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad will play at home for the first time this season hosting Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren High School. The Saints have started the season 1-2 with two straight 3-0 sweeps. The Saints have utilized their size with four girls in double digit kills. Tonight’s match starts at 5:30. Melcher-Dallas is using Southeast Warren’s gym due to continued construction on the Melcher-Dallas facility.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Volleyball Hosts Grinnell Tonight

The Pella Christian volleyball team plays on their home court for the first time in the 2022 season tonight, as they welcome Grinnell to Eagle Lane. The Eagles have enjoyed a great deal of success against the Tigers in recent years. In the Varsity Bound Era, which dates back to 2007, Pella Christian has a 23-4 record against Grinnell in the all-time series. Additionally, the Eagles have won 12 out of the 13 matches between the two schools since 2015. Despite this recent success, Pella Christian head coach Tammi Wight says that the team will need to be ready for a scrappy Tigers squad.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Falls At Moravia

The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad fell to Moravia in straight sets 25-13, 25-19, and 25-22 on Tuesday. Kianna Jackson had ten kills to lead the Saints while Brooklyn Metz had 11 digs and Kasyn Reed was 11/13 and Summer Karpan was perfect in ten service attempts. Coach Jesyka Nolte told KNIA Sports they had trouble placing kills and missed too many serves. She did credit her defense for keeping the girls in the game. Melcher-Dallas will play its first home match at Southeast Warren on Thursday when the Saints take on Moulton-Udell.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
kniakrls.com

RVTV Visiting Indianola Tomorrow

Indianola residents will compete to see which school has the best fans of Iowa and Iowa State tomorrow afternoon, as RVTV is visiting Indianola as part of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry game tradition. The event begins at 3pm on the downtown Indianola square, and will include food trucks, and games, Trainwreck will be playing a free concert on the courthouse lawn, and the KNIA Big Red Radio will be broadcasting the Jeromy Dingeman Concrete Football Friday Night Radio Preview Show beginning at 4:30pm, in addition to the Indianola vs Pella football game beginning at 7pm. Attendees are encouraged to wear team gear for the Hawkeyes, Cyclones, Indians, or Storm. For more information, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Volleyball Hosting Newton; Cross Country to Grinnell

A busy Tuesday awaits the fall sports athletes at Pella High School, as the Dutch volleyball team hosts its home conference opener and the ranked cross country teams make a short turnaround to competition in Grinnell. At Pella High School, the Dutch volleyball team is a week removed from action...
NEWTON, IA
KCCI.com

Greenfield community fights to save Nodaway Valley football coach from being fired

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — Some people in Adair County are fighting to save a football coach's job. Nodaway Valley head coach Seth Comly has been placed on administrative leave. KCCI first learned about this when several communities reached out via e-mail. Those e-mails all focused on how shocked they were by this move and how they don't believe it was deserved. What they want is their coach back.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Marching Dutch Set for Competition Season Soon

The Pella Marching Dutch are gearing up for several competitions that begin later this fall after multiple public shows. Drum Majors Stephen Gaul, Elisabeth Pumphrey, and Tess Hopkins say this year’s show theme is “Kiss from a Rose,” and highlights a special trip to Pasadena coming after the season wraps up this fall.
PELLA, IA

