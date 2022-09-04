Xbox revealed this week the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming to consoles and the PC platform in September with eight new additions revealed in all. It's quite the eclectic group of games, too, with everything from simulation games to DC titles and rhythm-based shooters included in the mix. The games announced this week will start getting right now on Tuesday and will continue until about halfway through the month at which point we'll hear of more games planned for the rest of September.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO