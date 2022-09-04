Read full article on original website
Creepy AI asked to predict the end of mankind and the result is very bleak
AN ARTIFICIAL intelligence text-to-image model has forecasted a disturbing end to mankind's existence. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, designed some barren landscapes and scorched plains when prompted to predict the end of humans. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data...
Creepy AI asked to show ‘scariest thing on Earth’ and produces terrifying monster
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of what it thinks "the scariest thing on Earth" might be and the results are horrifying. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images of a monster with long sharp teeth and empty eye sockets. The AI trawls throw unfiltered...
notebookcheck.net
PlayStation VR2 confirmed game list grows to 15 titles as Firewall Ultra joins in the virtual fun
The confirmed list of games coming to the PlayStation VR2 has grown to 15 titles as a new reveal trailer for Firewall Ultra has just been posted. Firewall: Zero Hour was praised on its release for the PlayStation VR and news of a sequel has been warmly welcomed. The Sony PlayStation VR2 promises 4K HDR visuals with four on-board external cameras for tracking.
Why modern English Pokemon booster boxes are dangerous investments
On Tuesday, we explored some examples of Pokemon cards that represent great deals in the current market as we move toward the close of 2022. You could also call them underrated. But what about the other side of the coin? How about the items that are actually on the opposite end of the spectrum and […] The post Why modern English Pokemon booster boxes are dangerous investments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide
A New Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, Armarouge is a Fire- and Psychic-type categorized as a "Fire Warrior Pokemon." Its a Pokemon Scarlet exclusive, whose counterpart is Ceruledge. We're unsure if Armarouge is a Legendary Pokemon or not. Armarouge. Fire/Psychic. Category. Fire Warrior Pokemon. Ability. Flash Fire. According to the...
The Verge
Nintendo announces a new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet-flavored Switch OLED
Seems like whenever a new flagship Nintendo game is about to release, it gets a special edition Switch to go with it. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are no exception, as today, Nintendo has revealed the orange and grape-flavored OLED Switch that will accompany the release of the next major Pokémon title.
Gamespot
AAA Games Are Increasingly Developed By Multiple Studios, Head Of Xbox Game Studios Says
Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty recently said that modern AAA games' development has changed to encompass multiple studios working on the same title. According to VGC, Booty spoke at a PAX West Q&A and fielded a query asking if COVID-19 was responsible for the many release delays. In response, Booty said that though the pandemic is indeed one factor, how AAA game development has changed is also a contributing factor in delays.
PlayStation CEO skewers Xbox offer to keep Call of Duty multi-platform: "Inadequate on many levels"
"Microsoft’s proposal undermines this principle," Jim Ryan says of parity between consoles. PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan says Xbox's offer to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for three years after the publisher's current deal ends is "inadequate on many levels." In a statement to GamesIndustry (opens in new tab),...
International Business Times
'Destiny 2' PvE Guide: Storm God Titan Build
The Striker subclass offers some of the best grenade builds in "Destiny 2." The sheer destructive prowess of an Arc Titan wielding the power of lightning is capable of tearing through the most difficult PvE content with relative ease. Here's a build that takes advantage of everything Arc 3.0 has...
Modern Warfare 2 Trailer Confirms Return of Dreaded Weapon
It appears one of the Call of Duty series' most feared weapons is set to return in Modern Warfare II — the Riot Shield. The series mainstay was spotted in a recently released Campaign Early Access teaser, just about confirming that the offering will be an equipable weapon in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.
dotesports.com
New Xbox update addresses background noise issues in parties
Microsoft’s Xbox systems team has introduced noise suppression, canceling out any annoying background noise that will impact your ability to play at your peak. Finally, Xbox Series X|S users can focus on their gameplay without a vacuum ruining their clutch. Xbox revealed in a Sept. 7 update that “gamepad clicks, breathing and background noise from your parties” are a thing of the past.
IGN
Razer Kishi V2 (iOS) - Review
There is no denying that mobile gaming is on the rise, and it's an ever-expanding market that every game developer worth their salt wants a piece of. From Apex Legends, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and PUBG offering solid ports of their PC and console counterparts, and games like Genshin Impact and Diablo Immortal making massive action-RPGs even more accessible to mobile users, a game controller that offers a near console gaming-like experience is a must have kit for those that play exclusively on the platform.
itechpost.com
Red Dead Online's Newest Patch is Providing Substantial Upgrades
Red Dead Online has finally received an update from Rockstar Games, enabling players to take advantage of new activities and get access to perks and bonuses. After announcing that they will not release significant updates for two months, Rockstar Games has finally gave its Red Dead Online with new updates. The Comic Book reported, that since Tuesday, September 6, Red Dead's players have started enjoying new missions as part of the recent patch for the Red Dead Redemption 2.
IGN
New World Next Update September 2022
The latest update to New World is nearly upon us; Brimstone Sands, introducing a brand new zone, weapon, expedition, gameplay mechanics, and much more. For a full breakdown of the exciting new content coming to the game, look no further than this page!. New World Brimstone Sands. Brimstone Sands is...
New 'mixed reality' headset promises to 'bring the metaverse to life': Meta could finally reveal its highly-anticipated Project Cambria device at its Connect conference on October 11
Meta is set to be planning to finally lift the lid on its new 'mixed reality' headset next month. Mark Zuckerberg's firm has announced that the company's annual 'Meta Connect' conference will be livestreamed on October 11. Zuckerberg has also posted a photo of himself wearing a headset to his...
itechpost.com
Instagram Removes Some Shopping Features To Focus on Direct Ad Revenue
Instagram is rolling back some of its shopping features. The social media company informed its staff recently that the platform is shifting its priorities in e-commerce. Instagram announced that they will be pulling back several Instagram shopping features as they head toward designing a shopping product that is less personalized.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of September Games
Xbox revealed this week the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming to consoles and the PC platform in September with eight new additions revealed in all. It's quite the eclectic group of games, too, with everything from simulation games to DC titles and rhythm-based shooters included in the mix. The games announced this week will start getting right now on Tuesday and will continue until about halfway through the month at which point we'll hear of more games planned for the rest of September.
Xbox says new Elite controllers are "more reliable" and "built to last"
Xbox has revealed that its Elite controllers are now "more reliable" and "built to last", coinciding with the announcement of a secondary model. As unveiled on the Xbox website (opens in new tab), the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller - Core (opens in new tab) has been designed to "meet the core needs of today's competitive gamers" and focuses on exceptional performance, customization, and durability. However, at a slightly lower price point than the previously released Elite Series 2, coming in at $129.99/£114.99.
Amazon and Tencent's Lord of the Rings MMO was scrapped because "we're too big as companies"
The two global conglomerates just couldn't get along
This Lego Black Panther set is awesome but will burn a hole through your wallet
This new Lego Black Panther set is massive, cool, and eye-wateringly expensive. An enormous Lego Black Panther set has just been unveiled - but it comes with an equally big price tag. Set for launch this October 1, the near-life size Lego Black Panther set weighs in at $349.99 (opens...
