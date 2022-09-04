ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Fast-food coworkers behind train track tampering

TILDEN TWP., Pa. — The man accused of risking a catastrophe by tampering with railroad equipment in northern Berks County didn't act alone, the police said Wednesday. Tilden Township investigators identified Amy Schaner as the woman who helped Ryan Boria. Both worked at fast-food restaurant on Route 61. "While...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Crash kills woman while walking in front of school

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

14 people arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police announced that 14 people were arrested between September 2 and September 5 as a result of a sobriety checkpoint. According to state police, 11 people were arrested for driving under the influence, two people were arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance, and one person was […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed when car crashes into pole in Longswamp

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — A man was killed when his car slammed into a pole in Berks County. Steven Root, 30, was killed in the crash around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township, state police said in a news release. Root, of...
LONGSWAMP TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash involving car, SUV in Allentown ties up traffic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A two-vehicle wreck tied up traffic in Allentown Wednesday afternoon. A car and an SUV slammed into each other on Hanover Avenue just before 2 p.m. Fire crews cut the roof off of the car to get at least one person out of it. No word on...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car In Allentown: Police

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Allentown, authorities said. The unidentified victim was hit near N. Irving Street and Andre Reed Way around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Allentown police said. The person was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Further...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Douglassville Pair Charged in Domestic Dispute

DOUGLASSVILLE PA – Two individuals – a 37-year-old male and a 39-year-old female, both identified as Douglassville area residents – have been arrested for simple assault and harassment after Pennsylvania State Police investigated a domestic dispute on Linden Street in Union Township, Berks County, the agency said Monday (Sept. 5, 2022) in a report from its Troop L Barracks in Reading.
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 injured after train, SUV crash in Bucks County

NEW BRITAIN TWP., Pa. - A person was taken to the hospital after a SEPTA train and an SUV collided in Bucks County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road in New Britain Township, south of Chalfont, according to county dispatchers. Firefighters and emergency...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Caernarvon police seek tractor-trailer in hit-and-run

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Police in southern Berks County are on the hunt for a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. Caernarvon Township police on Wednesday released surveillance images of the truck they're seeking. They described it as a white tractor hauling a silver livestock trailer. The truck was...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in which a man was shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia. Officials said the shooting happened Wednesday evening, around 8:30, on the 2800 block of North Orkney Street. 25th District officers arrived on the scene to find a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

