Read full article on original website
Related
Driver stopped in crash that killed Allentown school district employee, cops say
After being silent on the issue for more than 36 hours, Allentown police late Wednesday said the driver of a vehicle that struck and fatally injured an Allentown School District employee early Tuesday stopped and remained on the scene. The driver was identified, but with an “active and ongoing” investigation,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Motorcyclists drag man from vehicle, assault him after near collision in Clinton Twp., NJ
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Police in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are looking for a group of motorcyclists they say assaulted a 62-year-old man and stole his cellphone over the weekend. Officers in Clinton Township were sent to Cokesbury Road Saturday shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday for the report of an...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Fast-food coworkers behind train track tampering
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — The man accused of risking a catastrophe by tampering with railroad equipment in northern Berks County didn't act alone, the police said Wednesday. Tilden Township investigators identified Amy Schaner as the woman who helped Ryan Boria. Both worked at fast-food restaurant on Route 61. "While...
WFMZ-TV Online
Colonial Regional police officer involved in crash while responding to call
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A police officer, another woman and a young child were injured in a crash in Northampton County Thursday morning. The wreck happened around 7:40 a.m. in the area of Brodhead Road and Commerce Way in Hanover Township, Northampton County, dispatchers said. A Colonial Regional police officer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crash kills woman while walking in front of school
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
14 people arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police announced that 14 people were arrested between September 2 and September 5 as a result of a sobriety checkpoint. According to state police, 11 people were arrested for driving under the influence, two people were arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance, and one person was […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed when car crashes into pole in Longswamp
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — A man was killed when his car slammed into a pole in Berks County. Steven Root, 30, was killed in the crash around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township, state police said in a news release. Root, of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash involving car, SUV in Allentown ties up traffic
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A two-vehicle wreck tied up traffic in Allentown Wednesday afternoon. A car and an SUV slammed into each other on Hanover Avenue just before 2 p.m. Fire crews cut the roof off of the car to get at least one person out of it. No word on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver severely injured in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Police say a 24-year-old driver crashed into a utility pole and then the vehicle burst into flames.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car In Allentown: Police
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Allentown, authorities said. The unidentified victim was hit near N. Irving Street and Andre Reed Way around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Allentown police said. The person was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Further...
sanatogapost.com
Douglassville Pair Charged in Domestic Dispute
DOUGLASSVILLE PA – Two individuals – a 37-year-old male and a 39-year-old female, both identified as Douglassville area residents – have been arrested for simple assault and harassment after Pennsylvania State Police investigated a domestic dispute on Linden Street in Union Township, Berks County, the agency said Monday (Sept. 5, 2022) in a report from its Troop L Barracks in Reading.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 injured after train, SUV crash in Bucks County
NEW BRITAIN TWP., Pa. - A person was taken to the hospital after a SEPTA train and an SUV collided in Bucks County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road in New Britain Township, south of Chalfont, according to county dispatchers. Firefighters and emergency...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying tractor trailer driver who hit her car, sent it crashing into concrete barrier on Pa. Turnpike
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Nastassia Pratt was headed home to Allentown from the King of Prussia mall around 9:20 p.m. Friday. She was driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Upper Merion Township when she says she almost lost her life. "I just kind of remember letting out a breath and relaxing...
Allentown teacher's aide struck, killed in crosswalk in front of school
Angela Yowakim, 25, had just been dropped off at the school, around 6:45 a.m., when she was struck in the crosswalk on North Irving Street.
fox29.com
Police: Woman took money from man who was fatally struck by vehicle in Berks County
EXETER TWP, Pa. - Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a woman who is believed to have taken money from a person who was fatally struck by a car on Saturday night. Officers from the Exeter Police Department in Berks County were called to the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue for reports of a motor vehicle accident.
WFMZ-TV Online
Caernarvon police seek tractor-trailer in hit-and-run
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Police in southern Berks County are on the hunt for a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. Caernarvon Township police on Wednesday released surveillance images of the truck they're seeking. They described it as a white tractor hauling a silver livestock trailer. The truck was...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Man faces charges related to tampering with a railroad signal
A man is accused of tampering with railroad signals. Tom Rader will have the latest. The city of Reading is looking at making some more parking changes. Details at 5:30.
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus injures three in Lancaster County
EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews in Lancaster County are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus. According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred along the intersection of Donegal Springs and Colebrook Roads in East Donegal Township around 3:47 p.m. Both roads are currently closed at this time.
Motorcyclist in Delaware dies in crash caused by SUV making U-turn
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday when an SUV pulled into the motorcycle’s path, Delaware State Police said. The crash happened on Limestone Road in the Wilmington area, when the driver of a northbound Honda CRV made a U-turn into the path of a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, a police said in a news release.
fox29.com
Police: Man shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in which a man was shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia. Officials said the shooting happened Wednesday evening, around 8:30, on the 2800 block of North Orkney Street. 25th District officers arrived on the scene to find a...
Comments / 0