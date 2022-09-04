Gross Schechter Day School will host the Schechter Shuk: High Holiday Marketplace from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Goods and services for the upcoming chagim will be available. “We are creating an opportunity for the Cleveland Jewish community to shop all of their favorite vendors and meet new ones in order to prepare for the fall chagim,” Elana Perlin, director of judaic studies at Gross Schechter, said in the release. “There will be tasters, order forms at the ready and items for purchase. It is important to Gross Schechter to help everyone have the best chag experience possible and that means having access to all the accoutrement for the holidays.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO