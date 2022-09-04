ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

March for Access Sept. 10

The March for Access will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 at Public Square in downtown Cleveland. The event is held in support of better access to transportation, housing and voting for the disabled community of Northeast Ohio. Registration starts at 9, followed by the rally at 11. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Gross Schechter to hold inaugural High Holy Days Shuk Sept. 11

Gross Schechter Day School will host the Schechter Shuk: High Holiday Marketplace from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Goods and services for the upcoming chagim will be available. “We are creating an opportunity for the Cleveland Jewish community to shop all of their favorite vendors and meet new ones in order to prepare for the fall chagim,” Elana Perlin, director of judaic studies at Gross Schechter, said in the release. “There will be tasters, order forms at the ready and items for purchase. It is important to Gross Schechter to help everyone have the best chag experience possible and that means having access to all the accoutrement for the holidays.”
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Society
City
Broadway, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Oakwood, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Lily Goldberg

Lily Goldberg became a bat mitzvah on Saturday evening, Sept. 3, at The Shul. Lily is the daughter of Amanda and Steven Goldberg of Solon, and the sister of Taylor and Jessa. Lily attends Solon Middle School, and enjoys dance and tennis. For her mitzvah project, Lily is supporting Portage County’s domestic violence shelter and resource center Safer Futures by donating handmade tie-dye clothing, nonperishable food items and toiletries.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into new Middleburg Heights health center

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An empty former Kmart at 17840 Bagley Road will be transformed into the Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center, with a targeted opening date of mid-summer 2023. Cleveland Clinic, Premier Development Partners and Middleburg Heights officials announced the project Wednesday (Sept. 7). The existing 93,000-square-foot...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Lakewood Community Festival set for Sept. 10 at Madison Park

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When it comes to attending the Lakewood Community Festival, most folks know it’s all about the pierogies, kielbasa and stuffed cabbage. “We’re looking forward to the usual combinations of ethnic foods -- all of the stuff made by the various churches in Birdtown,” Lakewood Community Festival Publicity Chair Karen Karp said.
LAKEWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Hospitals
cleveland19.com

The husband or the handyman: Who killed Marilyn Sheppard?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of the most infamous crimes in modern history and the inspiration behind the TV series and movie, “The Fugitive.”. Did Dr. Sam Sheppard murder his wife on July 4, 1954? Or did someone else bludgeon the beautiful Bay Village woman to death in the couple’s lakefront home?
BAY VILLAGE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
wwnytv.com

Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
WOOSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland neighbors beg city for action after numerous car accidents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street are upset after drivers continue to speed down their street and disregard stop signs. “He couldn’t control the car and lost control, " said Rodriguez " He ran into that guard rail knocked out the fence and the gate.”
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy