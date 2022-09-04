Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
March for Access Sept. 10
The March for Access will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 at Public Square in downtown Cleveland. The event is held in support of better access to transportation, housing and voting for the disabled community of Northeast Ohio. Registration starts at 9, followed by the rally at 11. This...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gross Schechter to hold inaugural High Holy Days Shuk Sept. 11
Gross Schechter Day School will host the Schechter Shuk: High Holiday Marketplace from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Goods and services for the upcoming chagim will be available. “We are creating an opportunity for the Cleveland Jewish community to shop all of their favorite vendors and meet new ones in order to prepare for the fall chagim,” Elana Perlin, director of judaic studies at Gross Schechter, said in the release. “There will be tasters, order forms at the ready and items for purchase. It is important to Gross Schechter to help everyone have the best chag experience possible and that means having access to all the accoutrement for the holidays.”
See which 25 Cleveland restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the Cleveland restaurants and retailers cited with the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. Some 2,356 places were cited during the most recent inspection year. But more than one-half of the cited locations received six...
Postal carrier seen dumping mail in recycling bin: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Suspicion: Bryden Road. At 2:55 p.m. Sept. 2, it was reported that a U.S. Postal Service employee was seen dumping a large amount of mail into a recycling bin outside Bryden Elementary School, 25501 Bryden Road. Police forwarded the matter to the U.S. Postal Inspector’s office.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lily Goldberg
Lily Goldberg became a bat mitzvah on Saturday evening, Sept. 3, at The Shul. Lily is the daughter of Amanda and Steven Goldberg of Solon, and the sister of Taylor and Jessa. Lily attends Solon Middle School, and enjoys dance and tennis. For her mitzvah project, Lily is supporting Portage County’s domestic violence shelter and resource center Safer Futures by donating handmade tie-dye clothing, nonperishable food items and toiletries.
Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into new Middleburg Heights health center
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An empty former Kmart at 17840 Bagley Road will be transformed into the Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center, with a targeted opening date of mid-summer 2023. Cleveland Clinic, Premier Development Partners and Middleburg Heights officials announced the project Wednesday (Sept. 7). The existing 93,000-square-foot...
cleveland19.com
Residents of Cleveland apartment building say they live in terrible conditions and accuse owners of not responding to problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some residents who live in The Colony Apartments in Cleveland say they’re living in conditions that are unacceptable. They’re concerned the issues could even further endanger their health, and all because they say new owners of the apartments fail to show up and address the problems.
Lakewood Community Festival set for Sept. 10 at Madison Park
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When it comes to attending the Lakewood Community Festival, most folks know it’s all about the pierogies, kielbasa and stuffed cabbage. “We’re looking forward to the usual combinations of ethnic foods -- all of the stuff made by the various churches in Birdtown,” Lakewood Community Festival Publicity Chair Karen Karp said.
Driver cited for driving around railroad crossing; Hit by train
A driver was cited after police say he drove his SUV around a railroad crossing and was hit by a train in Willoughby.
cleveland19.com
The husband or the handyman: Who killed Marilyn Sheppard?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of the most infamous crimes in modern history and the inspiration behind the TV series and movie, “The Fugitive.”. Did Dr. Sam Sheppard murder his wife on July 4, 1954? Or did someone else bludgeon the beautiful Bay Village woman to death in the couple’s lakefront home?
As needs of shelters soar, Props 4 Paws is ready to deliver in Northeast Ohio: Ready Pet GO!
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Kent State Airport is home to the university's accredited and honored aviation program, which produces the next generation of pilots and aeronautical specialists. But with so many emphasis on the science of soaring, you might not realize how staying grounded makes this program unique, too.
The best pumpkin patches in Northeast Ohio
We asked News 5 viewers for the best places to get a pumpkin in Northeast Ohio, and unlike Charlie Brown's Great Pumpkin, they delivered.
WKRC
10 shot, 1 killed during alumni high school celebration in Ohio
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WOIO/WKRC) - A 911 call revealed chaos outside a bar in east Cleveland Tuesday morning. At least ten people were shot and one was killed at a high school alumni celebration. "We don't know who disrupted the tradition,” said Jeff Brown, an alum of the high...
8 Litchfield students get sick after eating cannabis edibles at school
Eight Litchfield Middle School students got sick after eating cannabis edibles, according to school officials.
Cleveland man with gun threatens couple: Parma Police Blotter
On Aug. 16, police were dispatched to a Maplewood Road address regarding threats. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
cleveland19.com
Watch woman lead Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New video has been released from the near-hour-long chase between a 41-year-old woman and Parma police, leading officers through several cities in Northeast Ohio. The early-morning chase on Aug. 25 ended in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. The chase lasted 56 minutes, according to Lt. Dan Ciryak of...
wwnytv.com
Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
Mom smoked weed while son drove car without license: Euclid police
A mother from Cleveland Heights is now facing a charge after police say she was smoking marijuana inside her vehicle while her teenage son, who did not have a driver’s license, drove her car.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighbors beg city for action after numerous car accidents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street are upset after drivers continue to speed down their street and disregard stop signs. “He couldn’t control the car and lost control, " said Rodriguez " He ran into that guard rail knocked out the fence and the gate.”
Walmart to remodel 14 Northeast Ohio stores, invest more than $85 million: See if your local store is getting the upgrades
CLEVELAND — 14 Walmart locations in the Greater Cleveland area are set to be remodeled according to the retail giant. This is all a part of Walmart's plan to invest over $85 million in Northeast Ohio in an effort to provide a more efficient experience with expanded shopping options.
