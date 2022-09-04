Read full article on original website
Related
theriver953.com
News Maker Shannon Urum on a Suicide Prevention Run
A motorcycle run to raise awareness of suicide prevention is planned for September 18 with several stops in the valley. We spoke to Prevention and Wellness Services Coordinator at the Northwestern Community Services Board Shannon Urum about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by...
WTOP
Contractor took checks but never built patios, decks in 5 Northern Virginia counties
A Northern Virginia contractor has pleaded guilty to taking down-payments for patio and deck projects that were never built in Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Fauquier counties, and will also soon stand trial in Stafford County. Ryan Vanover, 40, of Haymarket, pleaded guilty Tuesday to contractor fraud in Fairfax County...
theriver953.com
Updated FCSO investigation of school threat
A report from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) School Safety Division indicates that the investigate into the online social media threat involving a Frederick County Public School continues. After an initial investigation and assessment the threats were not believed to be credible. Despite that out of an abundance of...
royalexaminer.com
Threats made, over social media, at Admiral Byrd Middle School in Frederick County
Late Monday evening, the School Safety Division of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was aware of social media materials circulating indicating a possible threat of violence at one of our area schools. FCSO began working with school officials to assess and investigate these threats and to devise an appropriate action plan if warranted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LIST: The 30 counties with the most seniors in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin warns that people are moving out of Virginia. So just who’s moving?
Something not-so-good has been happening in Virginia for the past nine years and Gov. Glenn Youngkin is the first governor to make a big deal about it. At the risk of sounding like a Youngkin publicist, I say: It’s about time. Whether he can do anything about it, that’s...
New I-66 Express Lanes Planned to Open on or About the Weekend of Sept. 10
Provided by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the Commonwealth’s private partner, I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP), and the design-build contractor, FAM Construction, announced plans to open the western-most segment of the new 66 Express Lanes during the weekend of Sept. 10. The exact opening date will be announced in the coming days, as crews work to complete weather-dependent final preparations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Del. Mark Keam resigns from General Assembly, triggering special election
(Updated at noon on 9/7/2022) Del. Mark Keam (D-35) has stepped down from his seat in the Virginia General Assembly after representing Tysons, Vienna, and Oakton for over a decade. In an email message to supporters, Keam announced this morning (Tuesday) that he has submitted his resignation to Speaker of...
theriver953.com
City of Winchester implements government reorganization
The City of Winchester announced the implementation of government reorganization. The changes are an attempt to improve the efficiency of the City of Winchester’s operations. City Manager Dan Hoffman has reorganized several administrative and functions of key positions. City Police Chief John Piper has been promoted to Deputy City...
theriver953.com
VSP ask for the public’s help in a Winchester investigation
The Virginia State Police (VSP) announced by email that they are seeking the public’s input regarding an hit and run in Winchester. The incident occurred approximately 9:15 p.m. Sept. 3 at the intersection of Route 7 Berryville Pike and Gateway Drive. An unknown vehicle possibly a dark colored truck...
WTOP
Cutting through the noise: Prince William County to review code
Prince William County is reviewing its noise ordinance after recent outcry about the sound generated by data centers. Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, has directed county staff to review the ordinance. Wheeler said her directive, formally made in July, was spurred by residents’ concern about noise...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
School board member, former teacher to run for open Virginia House seat
A Fairfax County School School Board member and a former teacher are planning to run for the Virginia House of Delegates seat being vacated by Del. Mark Keam. Keam is leaving the General Assembly for a job in President Joe Biden’s administration, and School Board member Karl Frisch and Holly Seibold, a former Fairfax County teacher, are planning to vie for the seat, which represents McLean, Tysons, Dunn Loring, Oakton, Penderbrook and Vienna.
thezebra.org
Goings On in Mt. Vernon This Summer and More to Come
Alexandria, VA – Taking the Next Step at the Workhouse Arts Center. Early this summer, former chair of the Fairfax Board of Supervisors, Sharon Bulova (in red jacket), joined current chair Jeff McKay (to her left) and Mount Vernon Supervisor Dan Storck (to his left), and other members of the board and county staff broke ground on the refurbishment of two buildings, streetscape improvements, and landscaping of the courtyard on the Workhouse Campus in Lorton. The interior renovations of Buildings W-13 and W-15 are for future tenant use as a restaurant, craft beverage production or tasting room, or other approved use that supports the campus’s art and cultural center goals and assists in activating the project site.
12-year-old Virginia boy opens candle store in Tysons Corner Center
12 year-old Alejandro Buxton is the first kid entrepreneur to hold a lease space in Tysons Corner Center.
WTOP
Former Prince William County registrar indicted
A former general registrar in Prince William County, Virginia, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges. The office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said Wednesday that a grand jury has indicted Michele White. She is accused of corrupt conduct as an election official, false statement by an election official and...
loudounnow.com
Battlefield Parkway Interchange Meeting Planned
The Town of Leesburg will hold a public input meeting Sept. 21 to provide additional information and receive feedback on the alternatives for a grade-separated interchange under consideration at the Battlefield Parkway and Leesburg Bypass intersection. The intersection ranks as one of the most congested in town. The project is...
theriver953.com
VH’s President and CEO one of Virginia’s Top 500 people
Winchester based Valley Health (VH) announced their President and CEO Mark Nantz has been named one of Virginia’s top 500 people leading the Commonwealth. Nantz is one of 13 hospital and health system leaders chosen from the Healthcare, Biotech, Pharmaceutical sectors. Nantz joined VH in the third month of...
thetouristchecklist.com
24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Harpers Ferry (WV)
Harpers Ferry is a lovely town in Jefferson County, West Virginia, United States. It’s right in the center of Rivers Shenandoah and Potomac, which forms the state’s boundaries with Virginia and Maryland as its neighbors. The town had 334 inhabitants as of 2020. Harpers Ferry is renowned for...
WJLA
Virginia restaurant receives backlash for insensitive 9/11 menu, issues apology
MANNASSAS, Va. (7News) — A manager at a Manassas, Va. country club apologized on Facebook Tuesday after receiving backlash on a 9/11 special menu that included a Remember-tini, Flight 93 Redirect and Pentagon Pie. The menu has since been taken down online, but not before some people captured the...
Comments / 0