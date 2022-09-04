Alexandria, VA – Taking the Next Step at the Workhouse Arts Center. Early this summer, former chair of the Fairfax Board of Supervisors, Sharon Bulova (in red jacket), joined current chair Jeff McKay (to her left) and Mount Vernon Supervisor Dan Storck (to his left), and other members of the board and county staff broke ground on the refurbishment of two buildings, streetscape improvements, and landscaping of the courtyard on the Workhouse Campus in Lorton. The interior renovations of Buildings W-13 and W-15 are for future tenant use as a restaurant, craft beverage production or tasting room, or other approved use that supports the campus’s art and cultural center goals and assists in activating the project site.

MOUNT VERNON, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO