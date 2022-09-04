ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Wes Moore Discusses Priorities, Key Issues on Ballot in November

MyMCM caught up with Wes Moore, the Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland, at the Gaithersburg Labor Day parade Monday. Moore shared his views on living in Takoma Park as a child, the importance of working with Montgomery County officials and his priorities, if elected. Moore spent Labor Day meeting...
baltimorebeat.com

Maryland’s obsession with trying children as adults

Marilyn Mosby came back with the charges in short order. It had been a week since Timothy Reynolds, a 48-year-old white man, was shot and killed after confronting a group of squeegee kids while wielding a bat. And, within a few hours of his arrest, the 15-year-old Black boy accused of gunning down Reynolds was charged with first-degree murder.
Bay Net

Gov. Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone Of 12,000 Registered Apprentices

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history. “Maryland is recognized as a national leader in workforce development, job training,...
WTOP

7 finalists named for Maryland Teacher of the Year

Seven teachers are in the running for the state’s highest educator recognition, Maryland Teacher of the Year. The Maryland State Department of Education recently announced the finalists. They include the following teachers:. Charles Whittaker of Anne Arundel County Public Schools;. Berol Dewdney of Baltimore City Public Schools;. Alicia Amaral...
preservationmaryland.org

Help Preserve Maryland’s Culinary History

The Great Maryland Recipe Hunt, a project by The Hammond-Harwood House and the Maryland State Archives, is aiming to collect and preserve Maryland’s delicious, diverse, and distinctive fare. You can help by submitting favorite Labor Day recipes and food memories (but all culinary topics welcome at all times). In...
Nottingham MD

Paramount+ original series ‘Lioness’ to be filmed in Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the new Paramount+ original series Lioness will be filmed in Maryland. The production is scheduled to film throughout the state, including tentative locations in both the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan suburbs, Western Maryland, and the Eastern Shore. It will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.
mocoshow.com

30 Largest Areas in MoCo by Population

Previously, we’ve shared census data that shows the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020) bringing the official 2020 population to 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010, making it the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. Today we are going to look at additional areas in Montgomery County, both incorporated and not incorporated, to show you a list of the 30 largest places in MoCo according to population (using 2020 census data).
cnsmaryland.org

Maryland residents receive first shots of new COVID-19 vaccine

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland residents are trickling into pharmacies across the state for the few available doses of the new and improved, epidemiologists say, COVID-19 vaccine. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced last week 157,600 doses of the booster will be administered to COVID sites across the state, but so far only a few facilities have the new medication.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland apprenticeship program hits new milestone, Hogan says

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that more than 12,000 registered apprentices were enrolled in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—a milestone figure that he said exceeded the number of registered apprentices in the past.There are 182 active apprenticeship earning and learning programs in Maryland that focus on workforce development, according to state staff.These programs have partnered with 3, 879 employers, state staff said. They provide on-the-job training and classroom instructions that allow participants to earn while they learn, according to state staff.State staff touted the types of successes the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program has had in the past.Over...
fox5dc.com

Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week

Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

One million oysters to be “planted” in Breton Bay

On Saturday, September 10th, Friends of St. Clements Bay, the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association (SMRWA), and ShoreThing Shellfish, LLC will be planting one million oysters in the Breton Bay Oyster Sanctuary. The event will begin at 10:30 am at Abell’s Wharf where 180 bushels of spat-on-shell (baby oysters) will be unloaded from trucks, loaded onto work vessels, and […]
Wbaltv.com

Columbia restaurant and wine bar will close in 2023

COLUMBIA, Md. — Maryland's 2022 restaurateurs of the year will retire in January after 20 years in the business. Joe and Mary Barbera, owners of AIDA Bistro & Wine Bar, said Tuesday that they will close their Columbia restaurant at the end of January. "We've been doing this for...
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Welcomes 21 New Police Officers

WELCOME, Md. – Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans is proud to announce four new deputies will join the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office after their graduation from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 50. The deputies were among a total of 21...
