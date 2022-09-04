Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
USS Carter Hall welcomes 11 News on board for behind-the-scenes look for Maryland Fleet Week
As Maryland Fleet Week started Wednesday, 11 News took to the air and sea for an exciting adventure and to meet the people who make it all possible. | LINKS: Fleet Week website | Events | Fleets and vessels | About | FAQ. It's not every day civilians get a...
mymcmedia.org
Wes Moore Discusses Priorities, Key Issues on Ballot in November
MyMCM caught up with Wes Moore, the Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland, at the Gaithersburg Labor Day parade Monday. Moore shared his views on living in Takoma Park as a child, the importance of working with Montgomery County officials and his priorities, if elected. Moore spent Labor Day meeting...
baltimorebeat.com
Maryland’s obsession with trying children as adults
Marilyn Mosby came back with the charges in short order. It had been a week since Timothy Reynolds, a 48-year-old white man, was shot and killed after confronting a group of squeegee kids while wielding a bat. And, within a few hours of his arrest, the 15-year-old Black boy accused of gunning down Reynolds was charged with first-degree murder.
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone Of 12,000 Registered Apprentices
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history. “Maryland is recognized as a national leader in workforce development, job training,...
Bay Net
Annapolis Landscaping Employee Finds Enough Lottery Green To House Hunt
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan from Anne Arundel County has house hunting on his to-do list after winning a $50,000 second-tier prize on a Money Rush scratch-off. The happy landscaping employee stopped by Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Sept. 2 to claim his prize, smiling as...
WTOP
7 finalists named for Maryland Teacher of the Year
Seven teachers are in the running for the state’s highest educator recognition, Maryland Teacher of the Year. The Maryland State Department of Education recently announced the finalists. They include the following teachers:. Charles Whittaker of Anne Arundel County Public Schools;. Berol Dewdney of Baltimore City Public Schools;. Alicia Amaral...
preservationmaryland.org
Help Preserve Maryland’s Culinary History
The Great Maryland Recipe Hunt, a project by The Hammond-Harwood House and the Maryland State Archives, is aiming to collect and preserve Maryland’s delicious, diverse, and distinctive fare. You can help by submitting favorite Labor Day recipes and food memories (but all culinary topics welcome at all times). In...
Nottingham MD
Paramount+ original series ‘Lioness’ to be filmed in Maryland
BALTIMORE, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the new Paramount+ original series Lioness will be filmed in Maryland. The production is scheduled to film throughout the state, including tentative locations in both the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan suburbs, Western Maryland, and the Eastern Shore. It will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.
Maryland Gov. Hogan pays off crab cake bet after Navy loses to Delaware
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan paid off his debt. The governor bought a round of crab cakes for Delaware Gov. John Carney.
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Del. Mark Keam resigns from General Assembly, triggering special election
(Updated at noon on 9/7/2022) Del. Mark Keam (D-35) has stepped down from his seat in the Virginia General Assembly after representing Tysons, Vienna, and Oakton for over a decade. In an email message to supporters, Keam announced this morning (Tuesday) that he has submitted his resignation to Speaker of...
mocoshow.com
30 Largest Areas in MoCo by Population
Previously, we’ve shared census data that shows the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020) bringing the official 2020 population to 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010, making it the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. Today we are going to look at additional areas in Montgomery County, both incorporated and not incorporated, to show you a list of the 30 largest places in MoCo according to population (using 2020 census data).
Here's when the bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available in DC, Maryland, Virginia
WASHINGTON — The bivalent COVID-19 booster shot, meant for immunizing against the newest strains of the coronavirus, are expected to reach local health departments and stores this week. And, the shots are becoming available just in time, says Dr. Adam Brown an emergency physician and found of ABIG Health.
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland residents receive first shots of new COVID-19 vaccine
ANNAPOLIS – Maryland residents are trickling into pharmacies across the state for the few available doses of the new and improved, epidemiologists say, COVID-19 vaccine. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced last week 157,600 doses of the booster will be administered to COVID sites across the state, but so far only a few facilities have the new medication.
Maryland natural resource police charge goose hunter for exceeding legal limit
POCOMOKE CITY, MD -the Maryland natural resources police have announced the arrest of to goose...
Maryland apprenticeship program hits new milestone, Hogan says
BALTIMORE -- Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that more than 12,000 registered apprentices were enrolled in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—a milestone figure that he said exceeded the number of registered apprentices in the past.There are 182 active apprenticeship earning and learning programs in Maryland that focus on workforce development, according to state staff.These programs have partnered with 3, 879 employers, state staff said. They provide on-the-job training and classroom instructions that allow participants to earn while they learn, according to state staff.State staff touted the types of successes the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program has had in the past.Over...
fox5dc.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week
Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
One million oysters to be “planted” in Breton Bay
On Saturday, September 10th, Friends of St. Clements Bay, the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association (SMRWA), and ShoreThing Shellfish, LLC will be planting one million oysters in the Breton Bay Oyster Sanctuary. The event will begin at 10:30 am at Abell’s Wharf where 180 bushels of spat-on-shell (baby oysters) will be unloaded from trucks, loaded onto work vessels, and […]
Wbaltv.com
Columbia restaurant and wine bar will close in 2023
COLUMBIA, Md. — Maryland's 2022 restaurateurs of the year will retire in January after 20 years in the business. Joe and Mary Barbera, owners of AIDA Bistro & Wine Bar, said Tuesday that they will close their Columbia restaurant at the end of January. "We've been doing this for...
WTOP
Money to widen US 15 through Frederick included in Md. long-term transportation plan
If you’ve driven in or through Frederick, Maryland, you’ve likely encountered congestion on U.S. 15. Now, after years of disappointment, money to widen the road is in the state’s long-term transportation plan. Frederick County and City of Frederick leaders have long sought financial support to widen the...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Welcomes 21 New Police Officers
WELCOME, Md. – Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans is proud to announce four new deputies will join the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office after their graduation from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 50. The deputies were among a total of 21...
