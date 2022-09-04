Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Warrior cross country teams head to Marshalltown
The Norwalk boys and girls cross country teams will return to competition today for their third meet of the season at Marshalltown Community College. The Bobcat Invitational will feature a large field of teams and is slated to get underway at 4:30 p.m. The Norwalk boys slipped one notch to...
kniakrls.com
Storm Golf and Men’s Soccer in Action Tomorrow
The Simpson Storm women’s and men’s golf squads hit the links today, as well as the men’s soccer squad. Both golf squads are competing in the NIACC Invitational in Mason City throughout the day today, matching up with teams from around the state at 10:30am. The Storm...
kniakrls.com
Pella Individual XC Athletes Ranked; Next Race at Loaded Ballard Invitational
The Iowa Track Coaches Association has its latest individual rankings, and six Pella runners are still listed among Iowa’s best. In Class 3A for the #3 Boys, the following individuals are ranked:. #4 Chase Lauman. #5 Canaan Dunham. #9 Nathan Vander Waal. For the #5 Girls:. #13 Raegan Snieder.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Cross Country, Girls Swimming Competing Tonight
The Indianola boys and girls cross country teams make the road trip to Marshalltown today to compete, while the girls swimming squad travels to Perry. The cross country squads compete after top finishes over the weekend at Urbandale, with the girls winning their second straight meet and the boys featuring a young squad with freshman holding the top spots in the results over the first several meets of the season. Senior Logan Piper tells KNIA Sports as a team captain he wants to help the younger talent on the team not only grow as runners, but have the mentality of veterans. The girls start at 4:30pm, while the boys begin at 5pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Golf Earns Top Spot in Ottumwa, Volleyball Falls to DCG
The Indianola boys golf squad and Indians volleyball team were each in action Tuesday. The Indians boys golfers had a stellar day in Ottumwa, winning the meet with a team core of 297. The Indians had three of the top four golfers at the meet, as Jackson Overton was meet medalist with a 70, Preston Bily carded a 72, and Jackson Buchanan shot a 75, while the Indians got another top 10 finish with Graham Hilton as he shot a 79. The Indians next hit the links Monday at Ames.
kniakrls.com
Pella Volleyball Heading to Deep Southeast Polk Tournament Saturday
Some of central Iowa’s best volleyball teams await the Dutch at the upcoming Southeast Polk tournament Saturday. The field includes a mix of mainly Class 4A and 5A schools, a total of seven of whom are in the Iowa Girls High School Athletics Union rankings or have had recent state tournament berths and five are ranked in Class 5A.
kniakrls.com
Dunkin Wins First Race Of 2022; Sabers Volleyball Falls To Seymour
Rylee Dunkin came back from injury to win her first cross country meet of the season at Central Decatur on Tuesday in a course record time of 20:00. Not far behind was Cheyanne Bruns in 5th place at 22:20. On the boys side Noah Fee finished with a time of 23:56. Meanwhile…the volleyball Sabers suffered their first loss of the season against Seymour three sets to one. After winning her cross country race Rylee Dunkin hustled the nearly 38 miles from Leon to Seymour to rack up 33 assists for the Sabers while Jillian French led with 19 kills and Kenzyn Roberts had 31 digs. Twin Cedars returns to action on Thursday at home against Moravia.
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Eagles Warrior Ryan Natelborg – September 7th, 2022
Before July 30th, Ryan Natelborg was coming into his junior season as one of Class 2A’s top distance runners after appearing at both the state cross country and track and field meets in 2021-22. But a devastating injury during a swimming accident in Wisconsin as turned the life of the Eagle upside down — but with renewed focus and support from his teammates, the long road to recovery has begun for Pella Christian’s Warrior.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Volleyball Hosting Second Triangular of the Season Tonight
The Pleasantville volleyball team will welcome two schools to their gymnasium tonight, as they host their second triangular of the season but this time with Mount Ayr and Clarke. The Trojans are a little over a week removed from their last action, when they defeated ACGC to even their overall...
kniakrls.com
Central drops delayed volleyball season debut
Finally getting on the court in competitive action after a delayed start to the season, the Central College volleyball team fell in four sets Wednesday 19-25, 25-19, 17-25, 21-25 to Augustana College (Ill.). After Central was forced to bow out of its home tournament on the opening weekend due to...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Golf, Volleyball in Action Today
The Indianola boys golf team and Indianola volleyball teams return to action today after the Labor Day holiday. The golf squad heads to Ottumwa to continue competition after several top finishes last week. Head coach Anthony Gallagher tells KNIA Sports the team has been improving over the first couple weeks of the season, and there are new players stepping up each meet which means the athletes push each other every day. Action starts today at noon.
kniakrls.com
Pella Volleyball Hosting Newton; Cross Country to Grinnell
A busy Tuesday awaits the fall sports athletes at Pella High School, as the Dutch volleyball team hosts its home conference opener and the ranked cross country teams make a short turnaround to competition in Grinnell. At Pella High School, the Dutch volleyball team is a week removed from action...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Marching Dutch Set for Competition Season Soon
The Pella Marching Dutch are gearing up for several competitions that begin later this fall after multiple public shows. Drum Majors Stephen Gaul, Elisabeth Pumphrey, and Tess Hopkins say this year’s show theme is “Kiss from a Rose,” and highlights a special trip to Pasadena coming after the season wraps up this fall.
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Takes On Moulton-Udell At SW Warren Tonight
The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad will play at home for the first time this season hosting Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren High School. The Saints have started the season 1-2 with two straight 3-0 sweeps. The Saints have utilized their size with four girls in double digit kills. Tonight’s match starts at 5:30. Melcher-Dallas is using Southeast Warren’s gym due to continued construction on the Melcher-Dallas facility.
kniakrls.com
RVTV Visiting Indianola Tomorrow
Indianola residents will compete to see which school has the best fans of Iowa and Iowa State tomorrow afternoon, as RVTV is visiting Indianola as part of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry game tradition. The event begins at 3pm on the downtown Indianola square, and will include food trucks, and games, Trainwreck will be playing a free concert on the courthouse lawn, and the KNIA Big Red Radio will be broadcasting the Jeromy Dingeman Concrete Football Friday Night Radio Preview Show beginning at 4:30pm, in addition to the Indianola vs Pella football game beginning at 7pm. Attendees are encouraged to wear team gear for the Hawkeyes, Cyclones, Indians, or Storm. For more information, click below.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Volleyball Hosts Grinnell Tonight
The Pella Christian volleyball team plays on their home court for the first time in the 2022 season tonight, as they welcome Grinnell to Eagle Lane. The Eagles have enjoyed a great deal of success against the Tigers in recent years. In the Varsity Bound Era, which dates back to 2007, Pella Christian has a 23-4 record against Grinnell in the all-time series. Additionally, the Eagles have won 12 out of the 13 matches between the two schools since 2015. Despite this recent success, Pella Christian head coach Tammi Wight says that the team will need to be ready for a scrappy Tigers squad.
kniakrls.com
Central College Dutch Fall Sports Update – 9-5-2022
Making its second-ever trip to Michigan and first venture to Holland, the Central College women’s soccer team tied with Hope College (Mich.) 1-1 Monday afternoon. Central (1-1-1) secured the road draw against Hope (1-0-1), a program that has won seven Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association titles since 2003 and made five NCAA Division III playoff appearances since 2014.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Cross Country And Volleyball Play Tonight
Both cross country and volleyball are on the Knoxville sports schedule today. The cross country squads head to Grinnell for what looks to be one of the more challenging meets of the season. Freshman Boys runner Isaac Rankin has won two of the first three meets this season and Coach Michael Splavec sees the boys running motivated to help out the team score at the end of the night.
kniakrls.com
Highway G-28 Patching Work Starts Monday
Highway G-28 from Highway 14 to Pella will soon be one lane for concrete patching. The work zone will change starting September 12th and continue as the repairs are made, and should take between 4 to 6 weeks. The area of road impacted by patching on G-28 will be marked and controlled with flaggers and a pilot car, and delays should be expected. Those traveling from Pella to Knoxville should use Highway 92 to Elevator Road, Highway T-15 to Idaho Drive, or a combination of T-15, G-46, and T-17.
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: East Elementary Pleasantville
A group of engaged citizens is trying to save a historic building. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Susan Tinder, Jackie Crone, Marilyn Hayes, and Russell Hayes with the Friends of East Elementary, Pleasantville, Iowa. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
Comments / 0