Hall County, GA

Comments / 1

valdostatoday.com

Hall County OIS follows motorcycle pursuit

BUFORD – A Hall County officer involved shooting occurred following an attempted motorcycle traffic stop that ended in a crash after a short pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Buford, Hall County, Georgia. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 3, 2022. One man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were injured in this incident.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gillsville man charged in fatal August motorcycle accident

Authorities have charged a Gillsville man with homicide by vehicle in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened Aug. 6 on Highway 52 in east Hall County. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Gregory Ryan Mauldin 44, was allegedly the at-fault driver in the crash. Mauldin was allegedly backing out of his driver onto Highway 52 at about 2:15 a.m. when he pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, of Gillsville.
GILLSVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case

Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
CLEVELAND, GA
WGAU

GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Hall Co

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County: a man from Buford, 37 year-old Marshall Hooper, suffered what are called non life-threatening injuries after the Labor Day weekend confrontation with a Hall County deputy who tried to arrest him after a traffic stop. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Toccoa police investigating afternoon shooting

One person is undergoing treatment after a shooting about 1 p.m. Tuesday in Toccoa. Police Chief Jimmy Mize said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Grove Street and Broad Street. While officers were headed to the scene, Mize said they were notified of a gunshot victim at the hospital.
TOCCOA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Months after 24-year-old delivering ice cream shot to death, new SUV stolen, police have no leads

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police is asking for the public’s help to identify the people who shot and killed a food delivery driver earlier this year. Paris Smith, 24, was gunned down on May 27 as he delivered ice cream for food delivery service GoPuff, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Police said he was driving his brand new white Nissan Altima SUV when he was followed by at least two people in to the Oakwood Manor subdivision off Redan Road.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

App gets credit for rescue of NE Ga kidnaping victim

A Habersham County woman who says she was being held against her will used a security app to alert deputies to her location. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says a dispatcher received a person in distress call sent by the woman’s phone. Deputies found the car on Highway 15 in Clarkesville, pulled it over, and arrested kidnaping suspect Dalton Ramsey, who was booked into the Habersham County jail.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

UPDATE: Rockdale County Sheriff's K9 handler suspended after his three American Bully dogs die

CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave and reassigned after an investigation into animal cruelty in connection with the deaths and disposal of his personal dogs. Deputy Eric Tolbert, who had been assigned as a K9 handler, was placed on leave after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence to investigate the deaths of his three American Bully breed dogs.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Walton Co BOE member faces theft charges

The GBI investigation continues in Monroe, where Walton County School Board member Simoan Baker is facing felony theft by conversion charges, accused of stealing upwards of $25 thousand from a conservatorship set up in another person’s name. From the GBI…. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of...
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff’s Office focuses on deputies' mental health

September is suicide prevention month and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office is making sure to focus on its deputies' mental health. “We have everyday life events just like you or anyone else, then we have the stressors of the job that come with that,” Lieutenant Greg Cochran with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Hall County man charged with murder in woman's overdose death

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Hall County man is facing murder charges in the death of a Cleveland woman who authorities say overdosed on drugs. Cleveland police charged Olaffia Hester, 27, of Gillsville with the felony murder of 23-year-old Katelyn Baker. Police say cleaning staff found Baker's body in an...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett police looking for suspect in stabbing death

Gwinnett County police are investigating an apparent stabbing death that took place in Suwanee on Monday morning. Officers responding to a 10 a.m. medical call arrived at a home on Ridge Oak Drive to find a deceased male, said to be in his 40's, lying in the front yard. The man had suffered an apparent stab wound prior to his death.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Security app alerts Georgia deputies to woman who says she was being held against her will

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who says she was being held against her will used a security app to alert deputies to her location. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says dispatcher received a person in distress call Tuesday around 5:20 a.m. The call came from a personal security app, which gives live data and GPS location to the dispatcher.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Suspect shot during officer involved shooting

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the south end of Hall County on McEver Road. The shooting occurred after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. “The incident occurred as a deputy was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle for a speeding violation. The driver...
HALL COUNTY, GA

