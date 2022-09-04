Read full article on original website
NE Ga police blotter: second accuser in molestation case, suspect competent for murder trial
The Office of State Administrative Hearings has upheld the license revocation against a daycare in Jackson County: Bright Beginnings in Jefferson lost its license earlier this year after the arrest of a daycare worker on child molestation charges. There is a second accuser in the case of Cameron Millholland, the...
valdostatoday.com
Hall County OIS follows motorcycle pursuit
BUFORD – A Hall County officer involved shooting occurred following an attempted motorcycle traffic stop that ended in a crash after a short pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Buford, Hall County, Georgia. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 3, 2022. One man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were injured in this incident.
accesswdun.com
Gillsville man charged in fatal August motorcycle accident
Authorities have charged a Gillsville man with homicide by vehicle in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened Aug. 6 on Highway 52 in east Hall County. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Gregory Ryan Mauldin 44, was allegedly the at-fault driver in the crash. Mauldin was allegedly backing out of his driver onto Highway 52 at about 2:15 a.m. when he pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, of Gillsville.
K9 handler removed from unit after animal cruelty investigation
A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy is no longer with the K9 unit following an animal cruelty investigation. The Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into possible animal cruelty involving Deputy Eric Tolbert’s personal dogs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A search revealed unsanitary...
nowhabersham.com
Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case
Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Hall Co
The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County: a man from Buford, 37 year-old Marshall Hooper, suffered what are called non life-threatening injuries after the Labor Day weekend confrontation with a Hall County deputy who tried to arrest him after a traffic stop. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
accesswdun.com
Toccoa police investigating afternoon shooting
One person is undergoing treatment after a shooting about 1 p.m. Tuesday in Toccoa. Police Chief Jimmy Mize said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Grove Street and Broad Street. While officers were headed to the scene, Mize said they were notified of a gunshot victim at the hospital.
Months after 24-year-old delivering ice cream shot to death, new SUV stolen, police have no leads
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police is asking for the public’s help to identify the people who shot and killed a food delivery driver earlier this year. Paris Smith, 24, was gunned down on May 27 as he delivered ice cream for food delivery service GoPuff, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Police said he was driving his brand new white Nissan Altima SUV when he was followed by at least two people in to the Oakwood Manor subdivision off Redan Road.
App gets credit for rescue of NE Ga kidnaping victim
A Habersham County woman who says she was being held against her will used a security app to alert deputies to her location. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says a dispatcher received a person in distress call sent by the woman’s phone. Deputies found the car on Highway 15 in Clarkesville, pulled it over, and arrested kidnaping suspect Dalton Ramsey, who was booked into the Habersham County jail.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
UPDATE: Rockdale County Sheriff's K9 handler suspended after his three American Bully dogs die
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave and reassigned after an investigation into animal cruelty in connection with the deaths and disposal of his personal dogs. Deputy Eric Tolbert, who had been assigned as a K9 handler, was placed on leave after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence to investigate the deaths of his three American Bully breed dogs.
Walton Co BOE member faces theft charges
The GBI investigation continues in Monroe, where Walton County School Board member Simoan Baker is facing felony theft by conversion charges, accused of stealing upwards of $25 thousand from a conservatorship set up in another person’s name. From the GBI…. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of...
Monroe Local News
Monroe man critically injured following dispute at a Baldwin County bar
A Monroe man is in critical condition in a Macon hospital after allegedly being hit over the head with a liquor bottle while camping at an RV and camp ground on Lake Sinclair in Baldwin County late last month. According to the Union Recorder, Stephen “Neil” Woolever, 58, of Monroe,...
accesswdun.com
Hall County Sheriff’s Office focuses on deputies' mental health
September is suicide prevention month and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office is making sure to focus on its deputies' mental health. “We have everyday life events just like you or anyone else, then we have the stressors of the job that come with that,” Lieutenant Greg Cochran with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.
fox5atlanta.com
Hall County man charged with murder in woman's overdose death
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Hall County man is facing murder charges in the death of a Cleveland woman who authorities say overdosed on drugs. Cleveland police charged Olaffia Hester, 27, of Gillsville with the felony murder of 23-year-old Katelyn Baker. Police say cleaning staff found Baker's body in an...
Suspects involved in shootout in metro Atlanta parking lot caught on camera, police investigating
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are hoping someone can identify the suspects who were caught on camera in a shooting in a metro Atlanta parking lot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said on Aug. 7 the suspects were involved in a shooting in...
WXIA 11 Alive
A 23-year-old was found dead in a hotel room. A man is charged with murder for her overdose death
CLEVELAND, Ga. — A person is facing felony murder charges in north Georgia after the overdose of a 23-year-old, the second such prosecution of an associate in an overdose death in the area in recent months. According to the Cleveland Police Department in White County, 23-year-old Katelyn Baker was...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett police looking for suspect in stabbing death
Gwinnett County police are investigating an apparent stabbing death that took place in Suwanee on Monday morning. Officers responding to a 10 a.m. medical call arrived at a home on Ridge Oak Drive to find a deceased male, said to be in his 40's, lying in the front yard. The man had suffered an apparent stab wound prior to his death.
Security app alerts Georgia deputies to woman who says she was being held against her will
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who says she was being held against her will used a security app to alert deputies to her location. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says dispatcher received a person in distress call Tuesday around 5:20 a.m. The call came from a personal security app, which gives live data and GPS location to the dispatcher.
nowhabersham.com
Suspect shot during officer involved shooting
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the south end of Hall County on McEver Road. The shooting occurred after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. “The incident occurred as a deputy was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle for a speeding violation. The driver...
Family of innocent driver killed during police chase says there’s no excuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The devastated family of a husband and father killed by a wrong way driver says it never should have happened and now they’re demanding answers from investigators. Jonathan Denham, 41, of LaGrange, was killed Friday after he was hit by a wrong way driver...
