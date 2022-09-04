Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
Related
Century-old relics from when Ann Arbor had streetcars unearthed downtown
ANN ARBOR, MI — Relics from Ann Arbor’s past are seeing the light of day for possibly the first time in over a century with construction work underway downtown. Digging up Catherine Street for underground utility work and installation of a new bikeway, crews have unearthed large pieces of timber the construction engineer has identified as old railroad ties from when Ann Arbor had a trolley system.
Developer proposes new Ann Arbor roundabout, all-electric homes
ANN ARBOR, MI — A big housing development on Ann Arbor’s north side is back on the Planning Commission’s agenda and the developer is proposing more public benefits now, including $1.2 million to build a new roundabout. The commission will hold a public hearing on the so-called...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Second annual A2 Artoberfest returning to Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown District
ANN ARBOR – After a successful first year, A2 Artoberfest will return to town this fall. The art fair is presented by the Guild of Artists & Artisans, the organization that runs the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair. Spanning Fourth Avenue from the downtown area to Kerrytown, fairgoers can...
Ann Arbor looking to provide its own public electric service
(CBS DETROIT) - A group of people, known as Ann Arbor for Public Power, have laid out a plan to create its own public utility. One of those many organizers of this effort is State Senator Jeff Irwin. "Places that have public utilities tend to have cheaper, cleaner more reliable power," Irwin explained. On Tuesday night, Ann Arbor City Council voted 10-1 to fund a feasibility study to break away from DTE Energy in order to create its own power grid.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Former Riverview Terrace residents ; the future of Adrian Inn discussed at city council meeting
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - The Adrian City Commission discussed the future for Adrian Inn and the former Riverview residents on Tuesday. City officials said residents need to understand the urgency of finding a permanent solution. “The reason we bought the Adrian Inn was to provide a more stable alternative like...
Bicycle Charity receives large grant from Kellogg, expanding to Flint
FLINT, MI - Dave Wolfe was retired before creating Bicycle Charity in 2020 to repair and donate bicycles to those in need of transportation. Wolfe likes working on things with his hands and saw a need for people with bikes for transportation. He was taking bike orders for people released...
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
Michigan Daily
AAPD confirms no threat to community in Landmark emergency
Landmark Apartments, located on South University Avenue, released an emergency statement Tuesday afternoon informing residents that they received reports of an individual with a gun located near the building’s parking structure. Upon further investigation, the Ann Arbor Police Department concluded there was no evidence of a current threat to the community, they confirmed to The Michigan Daily.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Closure coming to road between Ann Arbor and Dexter for Amtrak railroad crossing work
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A well-traveled road between Ann Arbor and Dexter is closing for several days to allow for maintenance at a railroad crossing along the Huron River. Amtrak is slated to close the Zeeb Road crossing near the intersection of Huron River Drive in Scio Township between Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 11, for the project, according to a weekly road work schedule and advisory from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
Saline resident to become Kristoff in Broadway tour of ‘Frozen’
SALINE, MI -- Dominic Dorset started performing at age 10. His interest in musical theater began when he brought home a flyer for a production of “Mary Poppins” being staged at Liberty School in Saline. He would soon secure the role of a prominent character in that production -- Michael Banks -- and find his love for theater.
2022 Health Care Angels honored by Jackson Magazine
JACKSON, MI – The 2022 Health Care Angel awards have been presented by Jackson Magazine. The awards, which pay tribute to those who work in Jackson’s healthcare industry, were handed out during a Sept. 6 event at Jackson’s Ella Sharp Museum. Award recipients are nominated by the...
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlen.com
Lenawee County Philanthropist, Frank Dick, has Passed Away
Adrian, MI – One of Lenawee County’s great philanthropists passed away this holiday weekend. World War II veteran, retired educator, and insurance executive Frank Dick died at the age of 96. Frank had a long list of accomplishments, including serving his country in the Battle of the Bulge...
Detroit News
Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations
Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
Reports of rodents close Michigan’s iconic Lafayette Coney Island
DETROIT - Philadelphia has Geno’s and Pat’s. Detroit has American and Lafayette. Lafayette Coney Island has been one of Michigan’s most iconic restaurants for decades. It’s currently closed, temporarily, due to a violation from the Detroit Health Department, according to both the Detroit News and WXYZ-TV. Lafayette is located at 118 W. Lafayette Boulevard, right next to its iconic rival, American Coney Island, which has not been affected by Lafayette’s closing.
New credit union branch breaks ground in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new location of TRUE Community Credit Union is coming to northern Jackson County. Construction on the new branch at 1309 W. Parnall Road broke ground on Sept. 1. The new stand-alone site will be 2,570 square feet and become the new home of the Country Market branch, officials said.
Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?
Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
Lafayette Coney Island closed after failing health inspection: "The rats were huge"
Iconic Detroit eatery Lafayette Coney Island, one of two landmark coney islands in the heart of downtown, is closed after videos showed rats scurrying through the restaurant.
Ypsilanti-area COVID testing site must close after permit extension is denied
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An Ypsilanti-area COVID-19 testing site that has operated since cases reached a historic peak in January must shut down. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, an Ypsilanti Township zoning board denied an extension of a temporary permit for the drive-thru testing site run by Ann Arbor-based diagnostics company LynxDx in the parking lot of a former Walmart off Ellsworth Road.
thesuntimesnews.com
Is anything ever going to be done about the viaduct?
Trucks getting stuck in Dexter’s viaduct is funny, until it’s not. Long-time Dexter resident Barb Fike was on her way into town for an appointment the last time a truck got stuck in the viaduct. “I had to reroute through Westridge subdivision to Dexter-Pinckney to Island Lake to...
MLive
49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0