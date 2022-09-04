ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Century-old relics from when Ann Arbor had streetcars unearthed downtown

ANN ARBOR, MI — Relics from Ann Arbor’s past are seeing the light of day for possibly the first time in over a century with construction work underway downtown. Digging up Catherine Street for underground utility work and installation of a new bikeway, crews have unearthed large pieces of timber the construction engineer has identified as old railroad ties from when Ann Arbor had a trolley system.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Ann Arbor looking to provide its own public electric service

(CBS DETROIT) -  A group of people, known as Ann Arbor for Public Power, have laid out a plan to create its own public utility. One of those many organizers of this effort is State Senator Jeff Irwin. "Places that have public utilities tend to have cheaper, cleaner more reliable power," Irwin explained. On Tuesday night, Ann Arbor City Council voted 10-1 to fund a feasibility study to break away from DTE Energy in order to create its own power grid. 
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scio Township, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
Ann Arbor, MI
Lifestyle
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
PORTAGE, MI
Michigan Daily

AAPD confirms no threat to community in Landmark emergency

Landmark Apartments, located on South University Avenue, released an emergency statement Tuesday afternoon informing residents that they received reports of an individual with a gun located near the building’s parking structure. Upon further investigation, the Ann Arbor Police Department concluded there was no evidence of a current threat to the community, they confirmed to The Michigan Daily.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Preserve#Public Use#Exercise Equipment
The Ann Arbor News

Closure coming to road between Ann Arbor and Dexter for Amtrak railroad crossing work

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A well-traveled road between Ann Arbor and Dexter is closing for several days to allow for maintenance at a railroad crossing along the Huron River. Amtrak is slated to close the Zeeb Road crossing near the intersection of Huron River Drive in Scio Township between Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 11, for the project, according to a weekly road work schedule and advisory from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
wlen.com

Lenawee County Philanthropist, Frank Dick, has Passed Away

Adrian, MI – One of Lenawee County’s great philanthropists passed away this holiday weekend. World War II veteran, retired educator, and insurance executive Frank Dick died at the age of 96. Frank had a long list of accomplishments, including serving his country in the Battle of the Bulge...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations

Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
NOVI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Reports of rodents close Michigan’s iconic Lafayette Coney Island

DETROIT - Philadelphia has Geno’s and Pat’s. Detroit has American and Lafayette. Lafayette Coney Island has been one of Michigan’s most iconic restaurants for decades. It’s currently closed, temporarily, due to a violation from the Detroit Health Department, according to both the Detroit News and WXYZ-TV. Lafayette is located at 118 W. Lafayette Boulevard, right next to its iconic rival, American Coney Island, which has not been affected by Lafayette’s closing.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

New credit union branch breaks ground in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new location of TRUE Community Credit Union is coming to northern Jackson County. Construction on the new branch at 1309 W. Parnall Road broke ground on Sept. 1. The new stand-alone site will be 2,570 square feet and become the new home of the Country Market branch, officials said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
97.9 WGRD

Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?

Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Ypsilanti-area COVID testing site must close after permit extension is denied

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An Ypsilanti-area COVID-19 testing site that has operated since cases reached a historic peak in January must shut down. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, an Ypsilanti Township zoning board denied an extension of a temporary permit for the drive-thru testing site run by Ann Arbor-based diagnostics company LynxDx in the parking lot of a former Walmart off Ellsworth Road.
YPSILANTI, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Is anything ever going to be done about the viaduct?

Trucks getting stuck in Dexter’s viaduct is funny, until it’s not. Long-time Dexter resident Barb Fike was on her way into town for an appointment the last time a truck got stuck in the viaduct. “I had to reroute through Westridge subdivision to Dexter-Pinckney to Island Lake to...
DEXTER, MI
MLive

MLive

49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy