Read full article on original website
Related
Closure coming to road between Ann Arbor and Dexter for Amtrak railroad crossing work
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A well-traveled road between Ann Arbor and Dexter is closing for several days to allow for maintenance at a railroad crossing along the Huron River. Amtrak is slated to close the Zeeb Road crossing near the intersection of Huron River Drive in Scio Township between Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 11, for the project, according to a weekly road work schedule and advisory from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
Rash of arsons under investigation at mobile home park outside Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating a rash of arsons and attempted arsons committed in Superior Township within the last month. A total of seven suspicious fires deemed arson have been recorded in the Arbor Woods Mobile Home Park located in Superior Township northeast of Ann Arbor since Aug. 11, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
HometownLife.com
Fire at DTE substation in Livonia causes outages for city hall, two schools
A power outage in Livonia has caused closures at several city facilities, including Livonia City Hall and the Bennett Civic Center Library. The city shared on social media Wednesday afternoon that a fire at a DTE substation in Livonia has been identified as the cause of the outage. According to DTE's power outage map, the fire started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the energy company is unable to say when power will be restored.
Century-old relics from when Ann Arbor had streetcars unearthed downtown
ANN ARBOR, MI — Relics from Ann Arbor’s past are seeing the light of day for possibly the first time in over a century with construction work underway downtown. Digging up Catherine Street for underground utility work and installation of a new bikeway, crews have unearthed large pieces of timber the construction engineer has identified as old railroad ties from when Ann Arbor had a trolley system.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Clarkston woman hit, killed by pickup while walking along Oakland County road
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - A Clarkston woman died when she was hit by a pickup truck in Springfield Township on Wednesday. Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was walking west on Kier Road, west of Ellis Road, around 11 a.m. when she was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side, police onsite
Detroit police officers and a Special Response Team (SRT) are investigating a barricaded gunman situation on the city’s east side. Area residents are being advised to shelter in place until police know more.
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
WILX-TV
Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash near Lansing, East Lansing border
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple vehicles were damaged Tuesday night following a crash near the border of Lansing and East Lansing. According to authorities, police were pursuing an armed robbery suspect when the crash happened near the intersection of Howard Avenue and Saginaw Street. The crash happened just before 9:30...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Developer proposes new Ann Arbor roundabout, all-electric homes
ANN ARBOR, MI — A big housing development on Ann Arbor’s north side is back on the Planning Commission’s agenda and the developer is proposing more public benefits now, including $1.2 million to build a new roundabout. The commission will hold a public hearing on the so-called...
Big Dog BBQ closed after fire sparks in kitchen
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson-area BBQ joint is temporarily closed after a small fire broke out in the kitchen on Monday. Fire crews were called at 1:59 p.m. Sept. 5, to Big Dog BBQ, 1200 W. Parnall Road in Blackman Township, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
'I don't want to move away': Riverview Terrace apartment residents told to again find new housing
ADRIAN, Mich. — On Wednesday at the Adrian Inn in Adrian, Michigan, people who lived at the Riverview Terrace apartments were officially told that they have to find somewhere new to live. "It's hard for them, it really is and I don't want to move away either because my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 hurt in crash involving 3 semi trucks, minivan on congested highway in Livingston County
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two drivers were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash involving three semi trucks and a minivan on a congested stretch of highway in Livingston County, officials said. The crash happened at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 6) in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23...
$3 ticket day ends in 100-person brawl at movie theater
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Four people were arrested after a 100-person fight broke out at a Pittsfield Township movie theater Saturday evening. Police responded to calls of a 50-person fight around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 4100 Carpenter Road, the location of Cinemark Ann Arbor 20 and IMAX.
Large police presence spotted on N Howard and E. Saginaw
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A large police presence has been spotted on the intersection of North Howard Ave and S M 43 Highway in Lansing. Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police vehicles were spotted alongside ambulances and fire trucks. The intersection will be shut down for “the time being,” one officer told 6 News. […]
Melee at the movies: 100-person brawl breaks out at Washtenaw County theater on $3 movie night
Police are investigating after a massive brawl broke out on $3 movie night at a Washtenaw County theater Saturday night, leading to four arrests, including three teenage girls.
Group threw popcorn, broke stuff, and fought at NCG Cinema in Lansing Twp.
A large group of young people created some serious chaos at NCG Cinema in Lansing Township Saturday night.
New credit union branch breaks ground in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new location of TRUE Community Credit Union is coming to northern Jackson County. Construction on the new branch at 1309 W. Parnall Road broke ground on Sept. 1. The new stand-alone site will be 2,570 square feet and become the new home of the Country Market branch, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with killing woman while visiting her at Ann Arbor apartment, officials say
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man has been charged with murdering a woman while visiting her at an Ann Arbor apartment, officials said. Police said Patricia Falkenstern, 65, of Ann Arbor, was found dead around 1 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) at the Courthouse Square Apartments at 100 South Fourth Avenue in Ann Arbor.
MLive
49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0