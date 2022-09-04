ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Closure coming to road between Ann Arbor and Dexter for Amtrak railroad crossing work

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A well-traveled road between Ann Arbor and Dexter is closing for several days to allow for maintenance at a railroad crossing along the Huron River. Amtrak is slated to close the Zeeb Road crossing near the intersection of Huron River Drive in Scio Township between Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 11, for the project, according to a weekly road work schedule and advisory from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Fire at DTE substation in Livonia causes outages for city hall, two schools

A power outage in Livonia has caused closures at several city facilities, including Livonia City Hall and the Bennett Civic Center Library. The city shared on social media Wednesday afternoon that a fire at a DTE substation in Livonia has been identified as the cause of the outage. According to DTE's power outage map, the fire started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the energy company is unable to say when power will be restored.
LIVONIA, MI
MLive

Century-old relics from when Ann Arbor had streetcars unearthed downtown

ANN ARBOR, MI — Relics from Ann Arbor’s past are seeing the light of day for possibly the first time in over a century with construction work underway downtown. Digging up Catherine Street for underground utility work and installation of a new bikeway, crews have unearthed large pieces of timber the construction engineer has identified as old railroad ties from when Ann Arbor had a trolley system.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Washtenaw County, MI
Government
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
PORTAGE, MI
WILX-TV

Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash near Lansing, East Lansing border

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple vehicles were damaged Tuesday night following a crash near the border of Lansing and East Lansing. According to authorities, police were pursuing an armed robbery suspect when the crash happened near the intersection of Howard Avenue and Saginaw Street. The crash happened just before 9:30...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Big Dog BBQ closed after fire sparks in kitchen

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson-area BBQ joint is temporarily closed after a small fire broke out in the kitchen on Monday. Fire crews were called at 1:59 p.m. Sept. 5, to Big Dog BBQ, 1200 W. Parnall Road in Blackman Township, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MI
Politics
WLNS

Large police presence spotted on N Howard and E. Saginaw

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A large police presence has been spotted on the intersection of North Howard Ave and S M 43 Highway in Lansing. Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police vehicles were spotted alongside ambulances and fire trucks. The intersection will be shut down for “the time being,” one officer told 6 News. […]
LANSING, MI
MLive

New credit union branch breaks ground in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new location of TRUE Community Credit Union is coming to northern Jackson County. Construction on the new branch at 1309 W. Parnall Road broke ground on Sept. 1. The new stand-alone site will be 2,570 square feet and become the new home of the Country Market branch, officials said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

