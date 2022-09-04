ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

BBC News role makes me feel ‘mentally rejuvenated’, George Alagiah says

By Connie Evans
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34NTvg_0hhjuvov00

George Alagiah has said continuing with his BBC News at Six presenting role, despite suffering from cancer, makes him feel “mentally rejuvenated,” but leaves him “absolutely knackered physically”.

The 66-year-old journalist and newsreader publicly shared his stage four bowel cancer diagnosis in 2014 and recently revealed he has a tumour site at the base of his back which causes him extreme pain.

Alagiah, who returned to his BBC News at Six presenting role in April after announcing he would be taking a break in October 2021, spoke candidly to The Sunday Telegraph about how he continues his presenting duties while living with cancer.

“Going into the newsroom doesn’t kill any cancer cells, that’s for sure,” he said.

“By the time I walk out of that newsroom at seven o’clock in the evening, having been there since the morning, I am absolutely knackered physically, but mentally I am rejuvenated.

“I’ve been with people who treat me as they always did, who don’t patronise me, and it is a tremendous fillip.”

Sri Lanka-born Alagiah also spoke movingly about his fear of leaving behind his wife of 38 years, Frances Robathan.

He said: “ One of the things I want to do is hold hands with my wife until the end, and am I going to be able to do that? It haunts me. Not every day.

“I’m not too scared for myself, but I’m here on the third floor of our house, and I am looking out of the window at Frances setting out the tablecloth on our garden table, and it occurs to me, is she going to have to do that for herself one day, and eat on her own?”

The former BBC foreign correspondent, who was part of the BBC team that was awarded a Bafta in 2000 for its coverage of the Kosovo conflict, underwent 17 rounds of chemotherapy to treat his advanced bowel cancer in 2014.

He returned to presenting duties in 2015 after making progress against the disease and said he was a “richer person” for it.

His cancer returned in December 2017 and the presenter underwent further treatment before once again returning to work.

Last year he tested positive for coronavirus after deciding to stop appearing in the studio during the outbreak following advice from doctors and colleagues.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

BBC News presenters wear black as schedule pulled over Queen health fears

BBC One has suspended its regular programming schedule following the announcement that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.The broadcaster was airing BBC News Special on Thursday afternoon with the next planned programme being the BBC News at Six.Presenter Huw Edwards was dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the royal family dies as a mark of respect. BBC One interrupted Bargain Hunt at 12.39pm to deliver the statement from Buckingham Palace which said royal doctors were concerned for the Queen’s health.A BBC...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sir Lewis Hamilton thoughts with ‘real fighter’ Queen amid serious health fears

Sir Lewis Hamilton said his thoughts are with the Queen amid serious health fears for the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.The Queen, 96, is under medical supervision at Balmoral.Speaking ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, seven-time Formula One world champion Hamilton, who was knighted last year, said: “It is definitely concerning. She has been such a strong leader for such a long, long time and so resilient.“I know she has always been a real fighter, so my thoughts are with her, and the family, and my prayers are with them. I am hoping for better news soon.”Buckingham Palace said in...
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Queen Elizabeth may possibly revoke the title Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Will the Queen strip Harry and Meghan of being Duke and Duchess?. Meaww is reporting that Queen Elizabeth may strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There was the expectation that this was going to happen right after the couple left England for the US and stepped down as senior Royals. Since they no longer live in the UK and are not fulfilling the duties that were required of them it seems only natural that they have no right to the titles.
The Independent

Dr Oz told radio show incest ‘not a big problem’ as long as ‘more than a first cousin away’

Dr Mehmet Oz raised eyebrows by suggesting in a newly unearthed radio interview that incest was “not a big problem” as long as “you’re more than a first cousin away.”The candidate for Pennsylvania’s US Senate seat also told The Breakfast Club show in February 2014 that girls don’t want to have sex with their fathers because of pheromones.“My daughters hate my smell,” the Republican nominee said on the show.His Democratic opponent John Fetterman was quick to latch onto the comments, tweeting, “Yet another issue where Oz and I disagree.”Dr Oz got embroiled in the subject when he was asked on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Alagiah
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she ‘intended to have an abortion’ before suffering a miscarriage

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she got pregnant in her early twenties and “intended to get an abortion” but suffered a miscarriage instead.“I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” she said in a new interview, disclosing that she had a second miscarriage while she was filming Don’t Look Up.Lawrence told US Vogue for the magazine’s October cover story that she had to undergo a surgical procedure for her second miscarriage to remove tissue from her uterus.Now, after welcoming a healthy baby boy in February this year and reflecting on the recent overturning of Roe v Wade in the US,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Meghan Markle criticises people for saying she was ‘lucky’ that Prince Harry ‘chose’ her

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed how she felt about people telling her she was “so lucky” the Duke of Sussex “chose her” when the pair announced their engagement in 2017.Speaking on the third episode of her podcast, Archetypes, with this week’s guest Mindy Kaling, Meghan Markle retorted: “Well I chose him too”.Markle was responding to a discussion led by Kaling in which she revealed that, when she was younger, she would value her worth on whether a man was interested in her.Meghan said: “My own experience of that, when I started dating my husband and we became engaged,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Sexist’ CNN host Don Lemon under fire for asking female guest if she had ‘mommy brain’

CNN host Don Lemon is currently under fire for asking his guest, political commentator S.E. Cupp, if she was suffering from “mommy brain”.At a CNN panel on Tuesday, shared via Mediaite, Cupp and her colleagues discussed the Republican Party and the FBI warranted search of former US President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.When the 43-year-old television host said that the “numbers” of Republicans, “don’t add up,” Lemon asked her what she meant by that. In response, she said: “The ideas  are not popular among Republicans. Thirteen percent of Republicans want a total ban on abortion. Seventy percent of Republicans want...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Katie Price reveals she was raped at gunpoint in South Africa carjacking

Katie Price has revealed she was raped at gunpoint during a carjacking while filming in South Africa.The former glamour model said she “knocked herself out and had black eyes” in a failed suicide attempt as she struggled with her mental health following the attack in 2018.Price, 44, said she was with her children and a film crew when they were ambushed by a group of men as they drove from Johannesburg to Swaziland in two people carriers while filming her ITV reality series My Crazy Life.Speaking about the incident ahead of her Channel 4 documentary Katie Price: Trauma and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc News#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Bbc One#Colorectal Cancer
The Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse. A link to the almost-vanished generation that fought World War II, she was the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and her name defines an age: the modern Elizabethan Era. The impact of her loss will be huge and unpredictable, both for the nation and for the monarchy, an institution she helped stabilize and modernize across decades of huge social change and family scandals.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman who is only person in world with full-time metal halo ‘needs £70,000 operation to survive’

A British woman who is the only person in the world with a full-time metal halo fixed to her skull needs to raise £70,000 in four weeks for a high risk operation or she will die. Melanie Hartshorn, a 32-year-old from Cramlington, Northumberland, suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) and a rare form of muscular dystrophy which causes all her joints to dislocate.Her skull, neck and spine were regularly dislocating causing life-threatening seizures.She underwent surgery last year to have a surgical brace, called a halo, screwed into her skull and spine to prevent the dislocations.But after 15 months living in the...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Voices: Prince Louis is growing up – and it’s breaking his parents’ hearts

Prince William may have laughed off Prince Louis’s brutal rebuttal on his first day of a brand new school yesterday – the youngest royal refused to hold his dad’s hand – but he really shouldn’t. Because it’s only going to get worse. Take it from me, Wills: I’m two years on from where you are – and I took my little boy to school for his first day of Year 2 on Monday. He’s six to Louis’s four, but he wouldn’t hold my hand, either. In fact, he shrugged off a kiss or any overt sign of affection entirely...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Parents at George, Charlotte and Louis’ new school worried royal kids will change the ‘vibe’

Parents at Prince William’s children’s new school are anxious that the attendence of the royals could alter the prep’s “vibe”.Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, have joined the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire after the family moved from London to Windsor and took part in a welcome session on Wednesday 7 September before beginning their first full day on Thursday.It is estimated that fees for Lambrook School, which sits on 52 acres of ground, will set the prince and Kate Middleton back more than £50,000 per year.But the prospect of bolstered security...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

RAF plane lands with senior royals including William and Andrew amid Queen health concerns

A flight containing members of the royal family including Prince William and Andrew has landed at Aberdeen airport ahead of their anticipated arrival at Balmoral.The RAF plane was carrying the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex. The Queen’s son, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, was the first to disembark the plane, followed closely by the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Duke of Cambridge.They then climbed into waiting cars before they sped off in convoy for Balmoral Castle.Royal Air Force flight KRF23R took off from RAF Northolt in South...
HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: I’m a trauma surgeon – many of my patients are suicide attempts because they can’t afford to eat

Saturday morning report for the major trauma service in the hospital I work in: It’s been a busy night with eleven new patients. Four have tried to kill themselves. One phrase stands out: “He jumped because he can no longer afford to eat”. Major trauma can affect anyone, and every year across London thousands of people from all walks of life suffer potentially life changing – or life ending – injuries. Like many diseases though, trauma disproportionately affects those who are socially or financially disadvantaged. Now we are seeing more and more people who find themselves in this position, no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prince Harry heads to Balmoral to see Queen - but Meghan Markle stays in London

Prince Harry is headed to Balmoral to see the Queen after doctors said they were concerned for her health, but Meghan Markle will not be going with him.The Duchess of Sussex is not travelling to Balmoral with the Duke of Sussex, with Harry making the trip by himself, sources have said.It was initially reported that the couple would be heading to see the Queen together, after their spokesperson said they would be “travelling to Scotland” following news of Her Majesty’s health.However, it is now being said that Ms Markle will remain in London, and could potentially join Harry in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Frightening moment Oklahoma news anchor suffers ‘beginnings of a stroke’ live on air

A morning news anchor in Oklahoma suffered the “beginnings of a stroke” while reading the news live on air.Julie Chin, a presenter for KJRH Channel 2 in Tulsa, was covering the attempted launch of Nasa’s Artemis I rocket early on Saturday morning when she began to stumble over her words.After gracefully ducking out of the programme, she later revealed that she had been taken to hospital where doctors suspected she suffered a partial stroke.“First of all: Thank you,” Ms Chin wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “The prayers. The concern. The messages. The texts. The emails. The calls. I’m...
TULSA, OK
The Independent

Queen news – latest: Elizabeth II ‘died peacefully’ this afternoon, Royal family confirms

Members of the royal family are rushing to be by the Queen’s side at Balmoral Castle after doctors became concerned for her health.The Queen’s four children are all either travelling to or have already arrived at the royal residence in the Scottish Highlands, while other members of the family, including the Duke of Cambridge, are also on their way.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were already visiting the UK from their home in US, have cancelled their plans to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening so Harry can travel to see the Queen.The monarch,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Doctors 'concerned' about Queen Elizabeth II's health

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.The palace says the queen is “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Outpouring of emotion’ across NI about news of Queen’s health

There will be an “outpouring of emotion” across Northern Ireland at the news the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.All the Queen’s children are gathering at her Scottish estate near Aberdeen after doctors became concerned for her health.Speaking in Belfast, Sir Jeffrey said: “We are all watching on with increasing alarm and concern about the news that is breaking.“Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family as they gather at Balmoral.The Queen has been a constant in our lives, unshakeable. She has provided strong leadership to...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

831K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy