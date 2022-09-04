ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

houstononthecheap.com

Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of September 9, 2022 include Plants in the Park After Dark, Panic! At the Disco Concert, and more!

There’s always a lot to do in Houston, especially on the weekends. And so, if you find yourself asking the question – ‘What are some exciting things to do in Houston today?’, we have you covered! Whether you are looking for things to do in Houston this weekend for couples or family events in Houston on the weekend or black events, you are sure to find something you like on our list.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Houston’s Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings, Fall 2022

Houston’s restaurant scene in spring and summer proved eventful with openings from multiple bars and restaurants, including local watering hole Patterson Park, Rice Village’s modern Israeli restaurant Hamsa, Montrose’s Italian chophouse Marmo, and a relocation of Underbelly Hospitality’s Georgia James ahead of some shifts in management. Now, fall is on the horizon, and in this new season, Space City is slated to welcome a new onslaught of anticipated restaurants and bars, ranging from establishments slinging masterfully-made sushi and seafood to French fare and barbecue.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Top 10 things to do in Galveston this weekend of September 9, 2022 include Adaptive Water Sports Festival, Texas Renaissance Festival: Tour of Galveston, and more!

The Galveston Calendar of Events 2022 is full of exciting activities. And this month is no different!. Here are our top things to do on a budget in Galveston this weekend (September 9 – 11) Adaptive Water Sports Festival, Texas Renaissance Festival: Tour of Galveston, Galveston Sand Crab Nighttime Beach 5k, 10k & Kids Mile,Family Day: Life On a Rig, and lots more!
GALVESTON, TX
pearland.com

Pearland Art on the Pavilion

Pearland Art on the Pavilion returns for another year of unique finds, regional artists, and live entertainment!. This free, juried art show is presented by the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau and invites art enthusiasts and collectors to the Pearland Town Center pavilion for exceptional shopping from local and regional artisan vendors.
PEARLAND, TX
TexasHighways

The Trailblazing Story of Legendary Rancher Charles Goodnight Comes to Life at Houston Exhibition

Legendary Texas rancher Charles Goodnight was born in Illinois on March 5, 1836. One day later, in San Antonio de Bexar, the Alamo fell to the Mexican army. Before his 10th birthday, Goodnight rode bareback behind his family’s wagon as they trekked southwest to Texas, the newest state in the Union. By the time of his death in 1929 at the age of 93, the weathered trailblazer was revered as “the Father of the Texas Panhandle” for founding the JA Ranch, the region’s first cattle ranch.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

North Italia Expands to The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its crave-worthy cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, will open the doors to its second Houston-area location in The Woodlands this fall. The restaurant will welcome guests starting October 5th at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lighthouse Shopping Center to open this fall on FM 2920

This fall, Lighthouse Shopping Center will be opening at the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road in Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Lighthouse Shopping Center is under construction in the Spring area. Located near the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road, construction on the center began in January, according to developer VM+Partners’ Facebook page. The center is slated to open this fall, and possible tenants include a coffee shop, a beauty salon and a deli. 805-705-8925. www.facebook.com/vmenallc.
SPRING, TX
95.5 KLAQ

If You Love Vintage Houses, You Can Own This 1920s Texas Home

We're always fascinated by interesting houses you can find off of websites like Zillow. We've talked about the house that comes with its own batcave (perfect if you wish to be the Batman), the house that came with a noose & we can't forget about the multi-million dollar mansion that hosted some...extreme parties.
SPRING, TX
cw39.com

This Texas city is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — The U.S. is home to many different cultures and backgrounds; with that immigration reform is a prominent topic in political circles. In the spirit of this conversation, WalletHub has done a study looking at “American’s current cultural profile”, where officials wanted to know which cities had the most and least ethnic diversity.
TEXAS CITY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AMBER ALERT ISSUES FOR GREENSPOINT AREA TODDLER

Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for 6-month-old Noah Gray. He was last seen on Thursday, September 08, 2022, at approximately 4:55 AM, at the Mobile Gas station located at 22500 block of Imperial Valley, Houston, TX 77073. He was last seen wearing white socks and a blue and red onesie. The stolen vehicle the child was last seen in has been recovered, but the child has not been located. Two suspects were observed stealing the vehicle. One Suspect is a black male, wearing dark grey sweatpants and a camo hoodie.
HOUSTON, TX
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)

Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
HOUSTON, TX

Community Policy