ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita native AJ King scores highlight-reel TD; Butler juco football moves to 2-0

By Taylor Eldridge
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1sdN_0hhjuDQJ00

The same hands and speed that made A.J. King a force in the City League helped the Wichita native stand out in his first collegiate football game.

The East High graduate caught four passes for 129 yards, including a highlight-reel 66-yard touchdown, in his debut for Butler Community College in the No. 10-ranked Grizzlies’ 45-3 road win over Highland on Saturday afternoon.

Butler improved to 2-0 under first-year coach Brice Vignery, setting up a potential top-10 juco showdown at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday at BG Products Veterans Sports Complex. The Grizzlies host Snow College, the No. 5-ranked team, albeit an opponent that did lose to the No. 1-ranked team this weekend.

After leaning on a dominant run game to spring a top-10 upset of Garden City to start the season, Butler showed its potential in the passing game against Highland. Quarterback Jake Wolff threw for 303 yards on 14-of-28 passing and two touchdowns, as Butler led 28-0 after the first quarter on Saturday.

“We thought they were going to put an extra guy down there to stop the run and they did,” Vignery told ButlerGrizzlies.com following the game. “We were able to take advantage of certain things and certain formations and using our tempo to do some certain things.”

The most impressive catch of the day belonged to King, a 5-foot-9 slot receiver and return specialist who was an all-state player at East High last season.

King sprinted free down the middle of Highland’s zone defense, then stuck out his right arm, his closest to the ball, to snag a pass that was over his head and slightly behind him with one hand, cradle it and out-run the defense for a 66-yard touchdown play in the game’s first five minutes. The Butler social media account pushed for the play to be included in SportsCenter’s Top-10 plays of the day.

King led Butler in receiving, while Quavez Humphreys also caught four balls for 90 yards and a touchdown. Butler running back Azhuan Dingle delivered his second straight 3-touchdown performance to open the season and added 48 yards on the ground.

Butler’s defense held Highland without a touchdown and just 81 total yards of offense on 60 plays. The Grizzlies recorded seven sacks, featuring Caleb Foster, Laine Jenkins, Emmanuel Cannon, Ugochukwu Nosike and Devaca Parks.

Kansas Jayhawk Conference JUCO football scores

No. 10 Butler 45, Highland 3

No. 14 Coffeyville 38, Dodge City 10

No. 3 Hutchinson 70, Ellsworth (Iowa) 7

No. 9 Iowa Central 40, No. 12 Garden City 21

Kansas NAIA football scores

Avila (Mo.) 41, Tabor 7

No. 12 Baker 34, William Penn (Iowa) 14

No. 23 Bethel 14, McPherson 13

No. 22 Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 44, MidAmerica Nazarene 29

No. 2 Grand View (Iowa) 44, Benedictine 42

No. 12 Kansas Wesleyan 70, Friends 0

Saint Mary 37, Sterling 11

No. 8 Southwestern 29, Ottawa 6

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernkansasnews.com

Garden City flexes its muscles in a complete win vs. Wichita Heights

Garden City, Kan (westernkansasnews.com) – Weather couldn’t stop the Buffaloes from capturing a week one win on Friday night in their season opener vs. Wichita Heights. After an intense first half that saw Ryan Heiman score the first touchdown of the game on a 94-yard pick-six and the Buffaloes rumble in two more scores on the ground. Mother nature had something to say and she was loud. The moment the first half ended the game was placed into a weather delay as wind, rain, and lightning came in quick over Buffalo Stadium.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Football
City
Wichita, KS
City
Ottawa, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
City
Coffeyville, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Football
City
Ellsworth, KS
City
Highland, KS
City
Garden City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Penn
KWCH.com

Early fall and some rain - just days away

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer weather sticks around for the remainder of the week, but it will be interrupted by a cold front that is likely to arrive Friday night and Saturday. Big changes will take place and much of the state will finally get some more rain. Skies will...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Gail Finney posthumously given Key to City of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council on Friday awarded the late Kansas State Representative Gail Finney the Key to the City of Wichita during her celebration of life. Finney represented the 84th District in east and northeast Wichita since 2009. She was a small business owner known for rallying for Wichita and state […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Juco#Collegiate Football#American Football#Butler Community College#Espncfb#Snow College#Butlergrizzlies Com
WIBW

Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Eyeing some heat relief and slim rain chances

Highs quickly jumped to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Those in northeast Kansas toward the KC metro were much cooler in the 80s. We have a late season sizzle that will remain strong through the end of the week. Temperatures creep up to the mid to upper 90s again on Thursday, it technically still is summer.
KANSAS STATE
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
241
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy