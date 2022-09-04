Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison show promise but leave plenty of room for growth in first start: Stephen Means’ Observations

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline has constantly said that everyone inside Ohio State football’s wide receiver can play every spot on the field. Regardless of their size, talent or skill sets, it’s best to learn everything. You have to be able to be an X-receiver lined up on the backside of a formation, often one-on-one against a cornerback. You have to be able to be a Z-receiver which is typically on the same side as a tight end, often off the line of scrimmage and more prone to change his alignment with presnap motion. You also need to know the H-receiver, better known as the slot receiver, often working in the middle of the field.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO