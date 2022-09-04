Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison show promise but leave plenty of room for growth in first start: Stephen Means’ Observations

Read full article on original website
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes practice appearance as Ohio State football sets contingencies for Luke Wypler
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was at practice in some capacity on Wednesday. The junior walked off the practice field with his helmet. He was wearing compression tights over his left leg, which he tried in vain to loosen up Saturday night against Notre Dame after apparently injuring a hamstring on the game’s second series.
Why Garrett Stover could be the key to jumpstarting another big-time in-state class for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s message to 2024 target Garrett Stover has been made perfectly clear since Sept. 1 hit. That date marks the first day that college coaches can directly contact players who are now juniors in high school which often means teenagers around the country are fully indoctrinated into the recruiting process. For the nation’s No. 231 player and No. 28 athlete, that just meant even more conversations with a coaching staff that’s already communicated how much of a priority he is.
What is Ohio State football’s depth chart against Arkansas State?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s should put more depth on display Saturday against Arkansas State than it did in the opener against Notre Dame. That is not merely a prediction of a lopsided victory and second and third-string reps in the second half. It would not be a surprise to see the Buckeyes rotate more at some positions that relied on limited personnel in the season opener.
A ‘Baby Aaron Donald’ on Ohio State’s defensive line, Cam Brown’s stamina and Donovan Jackson’s big start: Buckeye Bits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We may have watched an official nickname form in real time Wednesday night after Ohio State football practice. Starting defensive ends Zach Harrison and J.T. Tuimoloau sat together for their interview session. As Harrison described what makes defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. so good at such a young age, Tuimoloau chimed in with a succinct description.
Ohio State football’s Matt Jones beat a 102-degree fever before he helped beat Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Matt Jones exhibited patience and perseverance to win a starting job on Ohio State football’s offensive line for the first time this season. It was going to take a lot to keep him out of the season opener against Notre Dame. Then he spent much of last week battling, in his words, “a little fever.”
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day’s contract extension also raises buyout amount
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The increased buyout amount in Ryan Day’s contract extension is likely not enough to scare off an NFL or college team who wanted to hire him away from Ohio State. But it would make doing so hurt a little bit more, at least for a...
Why Emeka Egbuka’s development as a versatile wide receiver could make him Ohio State football’s most dangerous weapon
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline has constantly said that everyone inside Ohio State football’s wide receiver can play every spot on the field. Regardless of their size, talent or skill sets, it’s best to learn everything. You have to be able to be an X-receiver lined up on the backside of a formation, often one-on-one against a cornerback. You have to be able to be a Z-receiver which is typically on the same side as a tight end, often off the line of scrimmage and more prone to change his alignment with presnap motion. You also need to know the H-receiver, better known as the slot receiver, often working in the middle of the field.
Joe Burrow didn’t get to meet LeBron James at Ohio State football’s win over Notre Dame, but hopes to someday
CINCINNATI, Ohio - For the first time since he left Columbus as a player, Joe Burrow returned to Ohio Stadium on Saturday to take in the Ohio State football team’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame. Two of Burrow’s teammates in Cincinnati, safety Vonn Bell and defensive end Sam Hubbard,...
Eleven Warriors
Christian Bentancur Said Ohio State's Offense Was "Exciting To Watch" and Buckeyes Offer Glenville Tight End Damarion Witten
One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 cycle loved what he saw from the Buckeyes in their season-opening 21-10 victory. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur was among the many recruits in Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s game, and while the Buckeye offense may have started slow, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from being intrigued by what he witnessed on the field.
Sammy Brown, nation’s top 2024 linebacker, on visit for Ohio State football win over Notre Dame: ‘It was crazy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Sammy Brown is a wanted man. The nation’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2024 class woke up to 115 text messages on Sept. 1 - mostly coaches and recruiting personnel showing him love on the first day they were allowed to contact the class. A few of...
Ohio State football victory over Notre Dame drew huge TV audience
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State started 2022 where it left off last season — at the top of the college football viewership charts. Ohio State’s season-opening victory over Notre Dame drew 10.5 million fans for ABC’s broadcast, according to ShowBuzzDaily. That was a larger audience than the third and fourth games combined: Georgia-Oregon (6.2 million) and Michigan-Colorado State (3.9 million).
Ohio State Assistant Basketball Coaches Jake Diebler, Jack Owens And Mike Netti Set to Make Combined $1.1 Million in 2022-23
Ohio State’s assistant basketball coaches are set to net a combined $1,125,000 this year. Following Chris Holtmann’s three-year contract extension (through 2027-28) over the offseason, which will see the Buckeye head coach bring in $3.5 million annually, each of his three assistant coaches will make well north of six figures in the year to come, according to contracts provided to Eleven Warriors in response to a records request.
Ohio State football recruiting reset: Are the Buckeyes primed for a big payoff following recruiting weekend?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is coming off its biggest recruiting weekend of the Ryan Day era, so of course, the next question is when and if it’ll reap the benefits of it. While the Buckeyes were opening their season with a 21-10 win over Notre Dame on...
Do the Browns have to win a Super Bowl during Deshaun Watson’s contract? Live Browns preview show
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s our official Browns season preview podcast. Listen back to our live podcast held at the Music Box Supper Club on Wednesday night. Mary Kay Cabot, Doug Lesmerises, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris, Dan Labbe and Lance Reisland took a look ahead at the 2022 Browns. What do the Browns need to do in their first 11 games? What are realistic expectations for Deshaun Watson when he returns? How will we judge Kevin Stefanski on this season? What about Andrew Berry? We also take Q&As.
How the Browns can stay in the playoff hunt while Deshaun Watson is suspended: The defense creating more takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There’s a lot that has to happen for the Browns to make it to 6-5 while Deshaun Watson is suspended. While the early portion of the schedule is friendly to Cleveland, a lot is going to fall on the defense to keep the Browns’ playoff hopes alive. In particular, the defense will need to generate significantly more takeaways in 2022 if the Browns are going to welcome Watson back with a winning record, still in the playoff hunt.
What will the Browns’ record be in this season of feeling ‘conflicted?’ – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Conflicted. That’s the word I’ve heard from several Browns fans. They are “conflicted” because they love the orange helmets, but are angry about the signing of Deshaun Watson. Or they are “conflicted” because they thought Baker Mayfield got a raw deal and deserved another season to return to his 2020 playoff form.
How the Browns can stay in the playoff hunt while Deshaun Watson is suspended: Nick Chubb dominates
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Had Nick Chubb carried the ball as many times as Jonathan Taylor a year ago, he would have won the rushing title -- at least had he stayed at the pace he was on. As it is, Taylor carried the ball 104 more times than Chubb in...
Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett is settled in as the team’s starting quarterback -- for a little while at least
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett sounds like the Browns starting quarterback because, well, he is the Browns starting quarterback. He was asked on Wednesday, the day the starting quarterback talks to the media, if there was anything unique about his experience with the Browns so far.
Blocked punt by Archbishop Hoban’s Jordan Pritchard-Sewell voted as high school play of the week in Ohio for week 2
Congratulations to Archbishop Hoban’s Jordan Pritchard-Sewell for being voted as Ohio high school play of the week!
Terry Francona’s ‘gray cloud’ may have passed his jinx to a new generation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — His name is Bill “Tubby” Kinneberg, and if you recall Cleveland’s historic 22-game winning streak in late 2017, you might remember why Terry Francona avoided talking to him until the very final days of the streak. Kinneberg is the lifelong friend that...
