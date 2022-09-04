ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison show promise but leave plenty of room for growth in first start: Stephen Means’ Observations

By Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes practice appearance as Ohio State football sets contingencies for Luke Wypler

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was at practice in some capacity on Wednesday. The junior walked off the practice field with his helmet. He was wearing compression tights over his left leg, which he tried in vain to loosen up Saturday night against Notre Dame after apparently injuring a hamstring on the game’s second series.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Why Garrett Stover could be the key to jumpstarting another big-time in-state class for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s message to 2024 target Garrett Stover has been made perfectly clear since Sept. 1 hit. That date marks the first day that college coaches can directly contact players who are now juniors in high school which often means teenagers around the country are fully indoctrinated into the recruiting process. For the nation’s No. 231 player and No. 28 athlete, that just meant even more conversations with a coaching staff that’s already communicated how much of a priority he is.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What is Ohio State football’s depth chart against Arkansas State?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s should put more depth on display Saturday against Arkansas State than it did in the opener against Notre Dame. That is not merely a prediction of a lopsided victory and second and third-string reps in the second half. It would not be a surprise to see the Buckeyes rotate more at some positions that relied on limited personnel in the season opener.
JONESBORO, AR
Cleveland.com

A ‘Baby Aaron Donald’ on Ohio State’s defensive line, Cam Brown’s stamina and Donovan Jackson’s big start: Buckeye Bits

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We may have watched an official nickname form in real time Wednesday night after Ohio State football practice. Starting defensive ends Zach Harrison and J.T. Tuimoloau sat together for their interview session. As Harrison described what makes defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. so good at such a young age, Tuimoloau chimed in with a succinct description.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
South Euclid, OH
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Ohio College Sports
South Euclid, OH
Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Cleveland.com

Why Emeka Egbuka’s development as a versatile wide receiver could make him Ohio State football’s most dangerous weapon

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline has constantly said that everyone inside Ohio State football’s wide receiver can play every spot on the field. Regardless of their size, talent or skill sets, it’s best to learn everything. You have to be able to be an X-receiver lined up on the backside of a formation, often one-on-one against a cornerback. You have to be able to be a Z-receiver which is typically on the same side as a tight end, often off the line of scrimmage and more prone to change his alignment with presnap motion. You also need to know the H-receiver, better known as the slot receiver, often working in the middle of the field.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Eleven Warriors

Christian Bentancur Said Ohio State's Offense Was "Exciting To Watch" and Buckeyes Offer Glenville Tight End Damarion Witten

One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 cycle loved what he saw from the Buckeyes in their season-opening 21-10 victory. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur was among the many recruits in Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s game, and while the Buckeye offense may have started slow, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from being intrigued by what he witnessed on the field.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football victory over Notre Dame drew huge TV audience

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State started 2022 where it left off last season — at the top of the college football viewership charts. Ohio State’s season-opening victory over Notre Dame drew 10.5 million fans for ABC’s broadcast, according to ShowBuzzDaily. That was a larger audience than the third and fourth games combined: Georgia-Oregon (6.2 million) and Michigan-Colorado State (3.9 million).
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Assistant Basketball Coaches Jake Diebler, Jack Owens And Mike Netti Set to Make Combined $1.1 Million in 2022-23

Ohio State’s assistant basketball coaches are set to net a combined $1,125,000 this year. Following Chris Holtmann’s three-year contract extension (through 2027-28) over the offseason, which will see the Buckeye head coach bring in $3.5 million annually, each of his three assistant coaches will make well north of six figures in the year to come, according to contracts provided to Eleven Warriors in response to a records request.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Ohio State Football
Cleveland.com

Do the Browns have to win a Super Bowl during Deshaun Watson’s contract? Live Browns preview show

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s our official Browns season preview podcast. Listen back to our live podcast held at the Music Box Supper Club on Wednesday night. Mary Kay Cabot, Doug Lesmerises, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris, Dan Labbe and Lance Reisland took a look ahead at the 2022 Browns. What do the Browns need to do in their first 11 games? What are realistic expectations for Deshaun Watson when he returns? How will we judge Kevin Stefanski on this season? What about Andrew Berry? We also take Q&As.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How the Browns can stay in the playoff hunt while Deshaun Watson is suspended: The defense creating more takeaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There’s a lot that has to happen for the Browns to make it to 6-5 while Deshaun Watson is suspended. While the early portion of the schedule is friendly to Cleveland, a lot is going to fall on the defense to keep the Browns’ playoff hopes alive. In particular, the defense will need to generate significantly more takeaways in 2022 if the Browns are going to welcome Watson back with a winning record, still in the playoff hunt.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy