Burlington, VT

WCAX

2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. City police say Bryan Rogers, 32, of Philadelphia, was shot in the head in downtown Burlington Sunday night. Wednesday, police arrested...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington dispatchers blame ‘defunding’ for slow police response, crime victims say

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When residents call the police, they expect to talk to an empathetic professional who wants to help. Yet some callers say they have been met instead with complaints about department “defunding,” according to a report in Seven Days. Similar concerns have reached members of the citizen police commission, the police chief, and city hall, raising questions about the extent to which the city’s dispatch center has been using crime victims to press political points.
BURLINGTON, VT
centraljersey.com

Police investigate shooting in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating a shooting of a male in the 7-11 parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz Jr. of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call reporting the shooting at approximately...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Burlington, VT
Philadelphia, PA
Burlington, VT
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Vermont Crime & Safety
mynbc5.com

Burlington Businesses respond to weekend homicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The shooting over the weekend marks the third homicide of the year in Burlington. Detectives have been working over the holiday weekend to try to find out more about the incident. The Burlington Police Department is still searching for a suspect. The department is asking anyone...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Two men arrested in connection with Burlington homicide

A federal judge has ruled that New York state cannot require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
BURLINGTON, VT
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Inmates Stabbed Inside Philly Correctional Facility

Philadelphia police confirmed that two inmates were stabbed inside the Riverside Correctional Facility on the 8100 block of State Road. The fist incident happened at 5:58 PM under the staircase of G-Unit. An inmate was stabbed one time in the right eye. He was rushed to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Miro Weinberger
WCAX

Police investigating shots fired in Barre City

Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Vermont is getting $8 million from a settlement with a major e-cigarette maker. That’s out of Juul Labs’ nearly $440 million settlement with 33 states over their marketing and sales practices.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County. Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out. Nobody was inside,...
LEICESTER, VT
#Vermont State Police#City Hall Park#Violent Crime#Burlington Police
NJ.com

Driver charged in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Police have charged a Gloucester County motorist with leaving the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident. Paul Margand, 60, of Deptford Township, was walking westbound on the 1000 block of Cattel Road in Deptford shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 when he was struck by a vehicle, according to township police.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Burlington County Man Nabbed After Burglarizing Mercer County Home Of Nearly $20K: Police

A Burlington County man was arrested in Georgia after making off with nearly $20,000 during a home burglary in Mercer County, authorities said. Officers responding to a burglary report at a home in the Penns Neck development in West Windsor around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 found that the home had been broken in through a window and burglarized of nearly $20,000 in jewelry and other valuables, local police said in a release on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
WCAX

Lawsuit claims Burlington care facility allowed racial harassment

Electrical problem leads to smoke, evacuation in Plattsburgh. Fire officials say an evacuation in Plattsburgh Tuesday afternoon was a precaution after an electrical problem caused smoke in the building. Primary Preview: NH 2nd Congressional District. Updated: 5 hours ago. New Hampshire’s primary election is just one week away and that...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Man accused of killing wife with a meat cleaver appears in court

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver was in court Tuesday as both prosecution and defense attorneys discussed possible witness testimony for his upcoming trial. Aita Gurung's trial is set to start in less than a month. Today a hearing took place...
BURLINGTON, VT
CBS Philly

Police: Philadelphia man charged with homicide of man in Delaware County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Eyewitness News is working to learn the identity of a man shot and killed in Delaware County last Saturday. Investigators identified the shooter as 24-year-old Jordan Proctor of Philadelphia. On Sunday, he was charged with homicide. Police say Proctor shot and killed a 36-year-old man on North Swarthmore Avenue and Ridley Park. Police say the victim and Proctor knew each other.There is no word on a motive. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA

