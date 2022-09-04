Read full article on original website
WCAX
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. City police say Bryan Rogers, 32, of Philadelphia, was shot in the head in downtown Burlington Sunday night. Wednesday, police arrested...
WCAX
Burlington residents call recent rise in crimes in the city ‘scary’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are still investigating after a man was shot to death in City Hall Park last weekend. Bryan Rogers, 32, of Philadelphia, was shot twice in the head just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Residents say a recent rise in various crimes in Burlington is concerning.
WCAX
Burlington dispatchers blame ‘defunding’ for slow police response, crime victims say
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When residents call the police, they expect to talk to an empathetic professional who wants to help. Yet some callers say they have been met instead with complaints about department “defunding,” according to a report in Seven Days. Similar concerns have reached members of the citizen police commission, the police chief, and city hall, raising questions about the extent to which the city’s dispatch center has been using crime victims to press political points.
Police investigate shooting in Old Bridge
OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating a shooting of a male in the 7-11 parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz Jr. of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call reporting the shooting at approximately...
mynbc5.com
Burlington Businesses respond to weekend homicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The shooting over the weekend marks the third homicide of the year in Burlington. Detectives have been working over the holiday weekend to try to find out more about the incident. The Burlington Police Department is still searching for a suspect. The department is asking anyone...
WCAX
Two men arrested in connection with Burlington homicide
Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington's City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
mynbc5.com
A shooting incident believed to be "different" leaves one man dead in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are searching for the suspect involved in Sunday morning’s homicide in City Hall Park that killed a 32-year-old man. Burlington police say two shots were fired around 12:45am and a male victim was hit in the head. Authorities said the victim, identified as...
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Inmates Stabbed Inside Philly Correctional Facility
Philadelphia police confirmed that two inmates were stabbed inside the Riverside Correctional Facility on the 8100 block of State Road. The fist incident happened at 5:58 PM under the staircase of G-Unit. An inmate was stabbed one time in the right eye. He was rushed to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition.
Carjackings are happening all over Philadelphia, but there are some hotspots
Carjackings are happening all over the city, but investigators say there are some hot spots.
Camden man admits role in armed Cumberland County gas station robberies and others
A Camden man admitted his role in a crime spree that included armed robberies in Bridgeton and Vineland. Kamau Bradshaw, 20, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
WCAX
Police investigating shots fired in Barre City
Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Vermont is getting $8 million from a settlement with a major e-cigarette maker. That’s out of Juul Labs’ nearly $440 million settlement with 33 states over their marketing and sales practices.
WCAX
Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester
LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County. Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out. Nobody was inside,...
Driver charged in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
Police have charged a Gloucester County motorist with leaving the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident. Paul Margand, 60, of Deptford Township, was walking westbound on the 1000 block of Cattel Road in Deptford shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 when he was struck by a vehicle, according to township police.
fox29.com
Convenience store workers in Philadelphia call attention to trend of brazen shoplifting
PHILADELPHIA - Convenience store workers in Philadelphia are begging for more support from police to stop the rampant trend of brazen thefts and vandalism that have struck stores across the city. Vincent Emmanuel has worked at a 7-Eleven location on West Passyunk Avenue for 43 years, he says the blatant...
Burlington County Man Nabbed After Burglarizing Mercer County Home Of Nearly $20K: Police
A Burlington County man was arrested in Georgia after making off with nearly $20,000 during a home burglary in Mercer County, authorities said. Officers responding to a burglary report at a home in the Penns Neck development in West Windsor around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 found that the home had been broken in through a window and burglarized of nearly $20,000 in jewelry and other valuables, local police said in a release on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Middlesex County Man Busted With 18 Heroin Decks In Mercer County, Police Say
A Middlesex County man was busted with 18 decks of heroin in Mercer County, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of an intoxicated man near the bus stop on Nassau Park Boulevard found Charles Spence Jr. struggling to stay balanced just before 1:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, West Windsor Police said in a release on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
WCAX
Lawsuit claims Burlington care facility allowed racial harassment
Electrical problem leads to smoke, evacuation in Plattsburgh. Fire officials say an evacuation in Plattsburgh Tuesday afternoon was a precaution after an electrical problem caused smoke in the building. Primary Preview: NH 2nd Congressional District. Updated: 5 hours ago. New Hampshire’s primary election is just one week away and that...
mynbc5.com
Man accused of killing wife with a meat cleaver appears in court
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver was in court Tuesday as both prosecution and defense attorneys discussed possible witness testimony for his upcoming trial. Aita Gurung's trial is set to start in less than a month. Today a hearing took place...
Police: Philadelphia man charged with homicide of man in Delaware County
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Eyewitness News is working to learn the identity of a man shot and killed in Delaware County last Saturday. Investigators identified the shooter as 24-year-old Jordan Proctor of Philadelphia. On Sunday, he was charged with homicide. Police say Proctor shot and killed a 36-year-old man on North Swarthmore Avenue and Ridley Park. Police say the victim and Proctor knew each other.There is no word on a motive.
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County Police Announce Arrest in Fatal Hit & Run Crash Involving Motorcyclist
This photograph depicts a vehicle that is similar to the one involved in the accident. (Photo provided) Following an extensive investigation, the Camden County Police Department has identified and arrested the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle late last month. Joseph Robinson, 61, of Camden, was...
