butlerradio.com
High School Sports results from Wednesday/BC3 Volleyball posts another win
–Butler defeated Seneca Valley 194-206. Hunter Swidzinski led the Golden Tornado with a 34. Ryan Porch had a 39. Wyatt Kos a 40. Dante Rosetti led the Raiders with a 39. –Knoch-213 Riverview-226. Girls Golf:. –Seneca Valley-165 Oakland Catholic-166. Girls Soccer:. –North Allegheny scored in the final two minutes to...
explore venango
Motorcyclist Injured After Vehicle Rear-Ends Bike on Route 58
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on State Route 58 that left a 55-year-old man injured. According to Mercer-based State Police, the incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, on State Route 58 (East Jamestown Road), in Greene Township, Mercer County.
butlerradio.com
Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line
Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Moving Toward Next Step In Recreational Property
Butler Township is once again moving forward with plans to advance a plan for recreation property at Pullman Business Park. At their meeting Tuesday night, Butler Township Planning Commission recommended approval of a plan that would combine two parcels owned by the Township into one of about 15 acres. The...
butlerradio.com
Butler Co. Young Professionals Mixer Set For Thursday
Local business people are invited to attend a free networking event later this week. The Butler County Young Professionals’ September Mixer is scheduled for this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Butler’s Grand Ballroom on South Main Street. There is no charge to attend and everyone is encouraged to...
cranberryeagle.com
Freedom Road closing next week
Freedom Road westbound will be closed from 10 a.m. Sept. 16 until 6 a.m. Sept. 19 between Haine School Road and Commonwealth Drive. The Department of Transportation is closing the road for paving, drainage and signal work. The contractor, Gulisek Construction, of Mt. Pleasant, Pa., will be maintaining eastbound traffic...
butlerradio.com
High School sports scores from Tuesday
–Butler swept a match with Mars and Fox Chapel Tuesday with Paige Ponteous taking medal honors with a 44. Madi Wolfe added a 48 as Butler improved to 7-2 overall. –Moon-172 Seneca Valley-174. Boys Golf:. –Seneca Valley-197 North Hills-227. –North Catholic-194 Highlands-254. –Knoch-207 Slippery Rock-234. –Mars-197 North Allegheny-202. Girls Volleyball:
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 3:04 a.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022:
butlerradio.com
Butler boy to benefit from charity hockey games Sunday
The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association and the Troopers Helping Troopers organization are helping to present a charity hockey game scheduled for this Sunday (Sept 11th) at UPMC Lemieux Center starting at 8am. Teams playing will be active members of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire...
butlerradio.com
Betty M. Graham
Betty M. Graham, 83, of Renfrew, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital. Born March 28, 1939, in Saxonburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Mildred (Shick) Crummy. Betty was a 1957 graduate of Winfield-Clinton High School. She worked for...
Man killed, 2 injured in weekend head-on crash in Mercer County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed and two people were hurt in a car crash that happened over the weekend in Mercer County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. on Mercer Road just north of Line Road in Delaware Township. Police said...
wtae.com
One month after Unity Township flood, several homes are scheduled for demolition
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s been one month since heavy rain caused devastating flooding in Unity Township in Westmoreland County. Several homes in the community of Dorothy Patch are now being condemned because of the damage. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 went to the neighborhood and talked with homeowners who lost just about everything.
WFMJ.com
Lawrence County receives over $550,000 to fund major improvements to two county parks
Pennsylvania Representative Chris Sainato announced Tuesday that Lawrence County had received $553,900 in grant funding for major improvements to two county parks. The funding is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Community Conservation Partnerships Program. It includes $374,800 for improvements to Pearson Park in Neshannock Township...
butlerradio.com
Jason D. Esper
Jason D. Esper, 51, of Zelienople passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022. He was born in Butler on January 23, 1971 to Janet (Gerulis) Bandura and the late Charles Esper. Jason was a graduate of Butler High School class of 1989 and later went on to receive his Bachelors degree from IUP. He started his employment at the Butler Red Cross specializing in Emergency Management, a field he absolutely loved. Jason was extremely proud and humbled to have worked the Shanksville wreck site and Ground Zero in 2001. He was the former Chief of the Lyndora Volunteer Fire Department. Jason enjoyed fishing, photography, history, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was known to be intelligent, giving, kind, and loving. Jason was also known for being a great story teller. He was loved and will be forever missed. Jason is survived by his mother Janet (Thomas) Bandura; siblings Kayla (Brad) Johnson and Kelly (Josh) Vehar; half-sister Kalie; uncle of Brax Johnson, Grace Johnson, Luca Vehar & relatives William and Danielle Coleman. He is also survived by his companion Annie Finnerty. Family and friends received on Friday, August 9, 2022 from 6 -730 PM in SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Blessing Service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
Repairs underway on water main break at busy intersection in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Crews are working to repair a water main break at a busy intersection in Monroeville. The break happened around 1:51 a.m. along Old William Penn Highway at William Penn Highway/Route 22. Dispatchers told Channel 11 that water has since been restored to everyone, including the hospitals...
butlerradio.com
SRU QB Grover receives PSAC honor for opening-game performance
Slippery Rock University quarterback Noah Grover has been named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division offensive player of the week after his four touchdown performance Saturday in The Rock’s 42-10 win over Wayne State. Grover connected for three touchdown passes and rushed for another before being pulled from the game late in the third quarter. Slippery Rock won their season-opener for the 13th consecutive season. The Rock will travel to West Chester this Saturday for a noon kick-off.
butlerradio.com
Catherine Jean Hilliard
Catherine Jean Hilliard, 51, of Butler, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at UPMC Passavant Wexford. She was born February 20, 1971 in Butler, the daughter of the late Charles Hilliard, Sr. and Florence (Grossman) Hilliard of Butler. Catherine was a 1989 graduate of Butler High School. She worked at...
butlerradio.com
Raymond S. Yovanovich
Raymond S. Yovanovich, 88, of Butler passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital. Raymond Retired from the United States Airforce as a Lieutenant Colonel following his military career. He was a former Commander for the Michael Kozar American Legion. He enjoyed performing Karate as well as teaching...
Boardman flood frustration: ‘We try to have nice stuff’
A Boardman extrusion plant along Lake Park Road had to delay work Tuesday morning, following Sunday's storm.
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Continuing Work On Municipal Building
Cranberry Township is moving forward with a facility upgrade project. The second phase of the township’s Municipal Center Rear Parking Lot Improvements project begins today and will continue through mid-November. A redesign and expansion of the eastern half of the parking lot will include fencing off the rear police...
