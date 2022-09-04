ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Fairgrounds close early following Saturday night disturbance sparked by gunfire near Midway

By News Talk 830 Wcco
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQoam_0hhjswdE00

There was a police presence at the main gate of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds early Sunday, hours after a disturbance sparked by gunfire in the heart of the sprawling complex led to a mass, chaotic exodus and early closure of the fair.

One person was shot during the disturbance, which happened around 10:00 p.m.

That person was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening incident.

No one else was hurt and there are no arrests.

"Completely outrageous conduct at a fair that has been, so far, running so very smoothly," State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer said at a press conference on Sunday.

He said the multi-agency task force and the state fair's security plan helped prevent anything worse from happening.

State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla said there were dozens of officers withing 15 to 20 feet when the single shot rang out.

Minnesota State Public Safety Commissioner Jon Harrington said they are working to find out how a gun got through metal detectors that are at every entrance gate of the fairgrounds.

"There are probably, a quarter of a million people that went through the metal detectors yesterday, and there is a large fenced area, and a large area to cover. It is not unlikely, in my mind, that someone could have secreted a gun, either before or after the fair, during the overnight," Harrington said.

The gunfire happened in a crowded area near the corner of Carnes Ave. and Liggett St., which is the entrance to the Mighty Midway area.

Officials said it appears the person who was wounded was the target who knew the shooter and not an innocent bystander.

There will be more state police and St. Paul police officers patrolling the grounds on Sunday and for Monday's final day of the fair.

"The brazenness of this, this total disregard, no matter what you put out or what's there," said Gov. Walz, who surmised, after speaking with law enforcement, that the shooter was not an adult. "Why do these kids have guns?"

Video posted on social media show a large number of people fleeing the area.

The fairgrounds were scheduled to close at 11:00 p.m., but law enforcement began clearing the area before then.

There are reports that a fight started at the Cafe Caribe, located adjacent to the DNR building and two blocks away from the historic grandstand.

Social media posts show crime tape put up near the Midway area.

The 2022 Minnesota State Fair on Sunday begins its 11th day, with the fair closing for the year on Monday, Labor Day.

Prior to the opening of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, law enforcement discussed increased security precautions, including installation of metal detectors at all gates, more uniformed officers patrolling the grounds, and a mass shooter response teams on duty during the fair's 12-day run.

"There's no question that it would be foolish to deny what's happening around the rest of the country in large places," Ramsey County sheriff Bob Fletcher told WCCO's Vineeta Sawkar before the fair started.

This year marked the return of a full-fledged Minnesota State Fair following two years of COVID restrictions.

The 2020 fair was canceled altogether, while last year's fair had strict limitation that resulted in fewer live acts and vendors, and the lowest attendance in decades.

Comments / 1

Related
knsiradio.com

Minnesota State Fair Ends in Chaos After Fights, Shootings

(KNSI) — Minnesota State Fair police have some questions to answer after a shooting on the Midway Saturday night and another shooting and assault outside the gates Monday night. Authorities say at about 9:30 Saturday; numerous fights were breaking out. According to police radio traffic, one fight inside Cafe...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul triple homicide: Suspect arrested in Chicago by FBI task force members

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say a 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Wednesday morning in Chicago in connection to last weekend's quintuple shooting in St. Paul that left three people dead.The suspect was apprehended with the help of the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.The shooting happened late Sunday afternoon on the 900 block of Case Avenue East in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Officers arrived to the scene to find three people dead inside a home, and two others injured outside.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the three fatal victims Monday as St. Paul residents Maisha Spaulding, 44, Cory Freeman, 42, and Angelica Gonzales, 33. RELATED: 3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting on St. Paul's east sideThey are the city's 25th, 26th and 27th homicide victims of 2022. As of Monday, the two surviving victims were in stable condition.Police say officers had been called to the residence more than 17 times this year in connection to aggravated assaults and disorderly conduct.Mayor Melvin Carter released a statement after the arrest Wednesday, applauding SPPD's "diligent pursuit of those responsible for the nightmare we endured this weekend."
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota’s Black marijuana users far more likely to face arrest than white ones

Black Minnesotans are nearly five times as likely to be arrested on marijuana charges as white ones, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s a disparity that has persisted for years, despite data showing that Black and white residents use cannabis at similar rates. The recent statewide legalization of certain […] The post Minnesota’s Black marijuana users far more likely to face arrest than white ones appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Leaked Oath Keepers list includes 6 Minnesota cops

(FOX 9) - A data leak is revealing information about thousands of people – including police, military and elected officials – believed to be part of an anti-government extremist group called the Oath Keepers. The far-right organization, which is associated with the militia movement, is accused of playing...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
ktoe.com

Police Focus In On Suspect In Deadly Triple Shooting, Victims Identified

(St. Paul, MN) — St. Paul police say they are focused on a single suspect in a deadly shooting that killed three and injured two. Authorities are not releasing information about the suspect, citing the ongoing investigation. The shooting happened Sunday in the 900 block of Case Avenue. Officers say 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales, 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding, and 42-year-old Cory Freeman were killed in the shooting. No word on the identities of those were injured.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm Charge

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon. Prosecutors said 42-year-old William Saarela stole a piston on June 2021. In September of the same year, during a domestic dispute with two other individuals, Saarela directed his minor son to bring him the pistol. The Minneapolis man then fired six shots. No one was injured.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota State Fair#Labor Day#Midway
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

21st Annual Selby Ave JazzFest kicks off Sept. 10

Selby Ave JazzFest is back with another year of exciting musical acts. Founder Mychael Wright recently announced the performing artist lineup, presented by Golden Thyme Coffee Café and AARP Minnesota. “2022 marks JazzFest’s 21st anniversary,” stated Wright. “With the great performances, weather, and overall vibe, last year’s event was...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
communityreporter.org

Jazz Fest seeking new leadership as Hecklers plan exit

After about 25 years, Twin Cities Jazz Fest luminaries Steve Heckler and Kristine Heckler will be stepping down following the 2023 season. Steve is the organization’s executive director, and Kristine is its project coordinator. Next season will mark the festival’s 25th year, after which the pair will make their...
SAINT PAUL, MN
ksl.com

Utah's only Puerto Rican bomba group bringing island's culture to the Beehive State

SOUTH SALT LAKE — The move from Puerto Rico to Utah was difficult for Liliana Rodríguez. But there was one thing that drove her to stay — bomba. Rodríguez is a part of Bomba Marilé, the state's first and only bomba group. Bomba is a traditional music and dance style in Puerto Rico that has evolved into a form of community expression.
UTAH STATE
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy