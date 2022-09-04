Eye-catching Everly Brothers mural going up in SW Iowa

(Glenwood, IA) Discussions are underway in the Glenwood area on what may happen to the property once the state Glenwood Resource Center facility is closed in 2024. The facility provides residential care to adults with intellectual disabilities. Devin Embray, the superintendent of Glenwood schools, says his district had developed plans to build a new elementary school, but they’re now evaluating whether a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus can be renovated. The Glenwood Resource Center campus covers one thousand acres and at one time the middle school for the Glenwood Community School District was on the property. The Glenwood School District has just under two-thousand students and officials are concerned about enrollment losses as employees at the Glenwood Resource Center leave the community for work elsewhere.

