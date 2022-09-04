ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, IA

Eye-catching Everly Brothers mural going up in SW Iowa

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ek0YA_0hhjsjP100

(Shenandoah, IA) — Construction is underway on a giant mural bearing the likenesses of Don and Phil Everly on Highway Two in southwest Iowa, alerting tourists to the Everly Brothers Childhood Home in Shenandoah. California artist John Cerney (SIR-nee) created the mural, which he says targets motorists who may not know of the brothers’ rich history, and how the duo parlayed performances as young children on K-M-A in the 1940’s to music stardom as rock-and-roll pioneers in the 1950’s and ’60’s. Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association officials also hope visitors will stop by the Everly Brothers’ house during Shenfest weekend in late September.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Man tries to Steal Copper from Active Electric Substation

(Clarinda, IA) — A MidAmerican Energy spokesman says a vandal trying to steal copper wire risked being electrocuted by 69-thousand volts of electricity at an active power substation in southwest Iowa on Monday night. MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood About 11 hundred Clarinda area residents lost power about 11 p-m, and a utility crew found someone had cut a hole in the fence and a pile of copper wire. He says it appears that someone had cut wire and made a pretty quick exit. Greenwood says repairs to the damaged substation took a few hours to complete. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect was arrested Tuesday regarding the incident.
CLARINDA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Produce in the Park Features “Iowa History 101” Mobile Museum

(Atlantic) The State Historical Society of Iowa’s Mobile Museum will bring its’ brand-new exhibit to Produce in the Park in Atlantic on Thursday. Produce in the Park Manager Brigham Hoegh says the mobile museum is a 300-square foot exhibit housed in a custom-built Winnebago loaded with 56- artifacts and videos exploring 13,000 years of Iowa history, from its earliest residents to those who call it home today.
ATLANTIC, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shenandoah, IA
Shenandoah, IA
Government
State
California State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Western Iowa Today

Darlene Rose (Grote) Hockenberry Obituary

Darleen Rose (Grote) Hockenberry, 94, of Anita, Iowa, passed away peacefully Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Heritage House in Atlantic, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church south of Wiota, IA, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with Rev. Mike Bodkins officiating. Committal will be at First Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery following the funeral service.
ANITA, IA
WOWT

Proposal for second Costco location in West Omaha advances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Planning Commission board gave its initial approval to a plan to allow a new Costco location into West Omaha. The board voted Wednesday afternoon to re-zone the property and send the matter before the Omaha City Council. The council’s decision process generally takes at least three meetings; if the council passes it, the issue will again be taken up by the planning board before a final approval is issued.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Six traffic signals around Omaha under study for possible removal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some traffic signals around Omaha might get removed. Omaha Public Works says it’s in the fifth phase of a 10-12 year plan to modernize the city’s traffic signals. The plan involves reviewing all traffic signals to see if they comply with federal standards outlined...
OMAHA, NE
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
UNION COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Stardom#K M A#The Everly Brothers
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Single Vehicle Crash Causes Fatality In Greenfield Monday Night.

A single vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 92 in Adair County ended in a fatality Monday night. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident at 10:31pm on Iowa Highway 92, east of Greenfield. A 1998 Grand Cherokee Jeep was headed westbound on Highway 92, when driver Sean Hagen from Parole, Iowa, entered into the North ditch at the address of 2432 Highway 92 and continued traveling westbound and reentered the road and ditch another time before the vehicle rolled approximately three times near Orange Avenue. While the medics were on scene they smelled alcohol coming from the driver.
GREENFIELD, IA
kjan.com

Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon

(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
UNION COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Man convicted of Pottawattamie County murder dies in prison

(Fort Madison) – A man convicted of 1st degree murder in Pottawattamie County has died in prison following a chronic illness. The Iowa Department of says 82-year-old John L. Barrett died around 1:30 Saturday morning in hospice at the Iowa State Penitentiary. Barrett had been serving a life sentence for 1st degree murder.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
KETV.com

Omaha Police confirm shooting on Country Club Road is a homicide

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police confirmed Tuesday one person died in a shooting Monday night in a home near 72nd and Country Club Road. Police were called to the home around 8:00 p.m. Monday evening. The home is south of State Street, just east of 72nd. Police had not...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

The history at the end of the tunnel in Omaha

On 50th Street between Grover and F Streets is a tunnel. A time tunnel, if you will, that takes us back to the horse and buggy, the Iron Horse, the “Awful Tunnel” and its shoofly detour. All run through the story of the Union Pacific Railroad’s Lane Cutoff,...
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

Greenfield community fights to save Nodaway Valley football coach from being fired

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — Some people in Adair County are fighting to save a football coach's job. Nodaway Valley head coach Seth Comly has been placed on administrative leave. KCCI first learned about this when several communities reached out via e-mail. Those e-mails all focused on how shocked they were by this move and how they don't believe it was deserved. What they want is their coach back.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nodaway Valley competes at Winterset Cross Country Meet

(Winterset) Winterset’s cross country meet on Tuesday was split into multiple age divisions. Nodaway Valley was the lone immediate coverage area team in attendance. Doug Berg earned 6th place finish in the junior-senior division. Berg was 3rd among seniors and clocked an 18:01. Malachi Broers ran 14th in 18:45. Broers was the 6th place runner among juniors. Rounding out the Wolverine lineup were Ben Piearson 36th, Tyler Cooper 40th, and Jack Jensen 51st.
WINTERSET, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Discusses Uses Once Resource Center Is Closed

(Glenwood, IA) Discussions are underway in the Glenwood area on what may happen to the property once the state Glenwood Resource Center facility is closed in 2024. The facility provides residential care to adults with intellectual disabilities. Devin Embray, the superintendent of Glenwood schools, says his district had developed plans to build a new elementary school, but they’re now evaluating whether a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus can be renovated. The Glenwood Resource Center campus covers one thousand acres and at one time the middle school for the Glenwood Community School District was on the property. The Glenwood School District has just under two-thousand students and officials are concerned about enrollment losses as employees at the Glenwood Resource Center leave the community for work elsewhere.
GLENWOOD, IA
iheart.com

No Change In Omaha Area Weather Pattern

As we get into a shortened work week, the weather is pretty nice, but the forces of high pressure are causing the dry weather pattern and drought to continue in the Omaha/Council Bluffs area. "It's just this big dome of high pressure, and that basically just means there's a big...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy