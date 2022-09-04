Montgomery County Police have announced that an arrest was made on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in connection to the 1971 murder of Captain James Tappen Hall, a Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff who died from injuries sustained after being shot at the Manor Country Club in Rockville. In October of 2021, MCPD sent out a press release asking anyone who had information about the homicide to call the Major Crimes Division – Cold Case Unit. Police Chief Marcus Jones will hold a press conference on Wednesday, September 7 to provide details on how the case was solved.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO