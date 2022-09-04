Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
One Man Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Rockville Stabbings
Police said one man was killed and another man suffered serious injuries in two stabbings in Rockville on Saturday. 35-year-old Jonathan Lawrence Moore of Silver Spring was killed, according to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, was arrested and charged with attempted murder,...
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing 17-Year-Old
Per MCPD For Immediate Release Wednesday, September 7, 2022: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Jamillah Haynes was last seen on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, leaving...
MPD: 4 men shot, 1 killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after four people were shot, killing one, in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near 6th Street and Chesapeake Street just before 5 p.m. When officers arrived they found four men had been shot. One of the men has since died from his injuries.
NBC Washington
Man Arrested After Woman Pushed Out of Speeding SUV in Arlington
A man has been arrested after police say he picked up a woman who thought he was a ride-share driver in D.C., then pushed her out of the SUV in Arlington, Virginia, seriously injuring her. Willie James Clements, 59, was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, grand...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville stabbing homicide victim identified
Montgomery County police released the name of the adult male homicide victim in Saturday night's double stabbing in Rockville. Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring was pronounced dead from a stab wound in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive Saturday night. Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree murder in connection with the incident.
Man dead, 3 others hurt after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were in Southeast Wednesday afternoon after they received reports of gunfire. MPD said emergency dispatchers got the call about the incident in the 600 block of Chesapeake St. SE around 4:50 p.m. Shorlty after 5 p.m., police said at least two people had […]
Man arrested after nearly 10 hour standoff with police in Washington, D.C.
A man involved in barricade situation in Northwest D.C. has finally been captured after a nearly 10 hour standoff.
mocoshow.com
Adult Male Arrested for Discharging Firearm During Dispute with Neighbor
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 31-year-old Lewis Stokes, of Silver Spring, with reckless endangerment for discharging a firearm into the air on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in the 12600 block of Farnell Dr. during an argument with his neighbor.
mocoshow.com
Details on How Montgomery County Police Closed a Fifty-One-Year-Old Cold Case
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division Cold Case Unit have arrested 71-year-old Larry David Smith (also known as Larry David Becker) for killing Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappen Hall, in 1971. On Saturday, October 23, 1971, at approximately 10:40 p.m.,...
Suspect accused of kidnapping boy, assaulting woman at Manassas playground arrested
The man who reportedly assaulted a woman after attempting to take her child from a Manassas playground last week was arrested on Wednesday.
2 people shot in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Prince George's County Tuesday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived they found two men who...
Prince William Police looking for robbery suspects
According to police, the three suspects tried to leave with the items but were confronted by an employee at the front door. One of the suspects then allegedly sprayed the employee with pepper spray before the three left the area in a red Honda Accord with Maryland tags "2EK4356."
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Arrest Made in 51-Year-Old Murder Investigation
Montgomery County Police have announced that an arrest was made on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in connection to the 1971 murder of Captain James Tappen Hall, a Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff who died from injuries sustained after being shot at the Manor Country Club in Rockville. In October of 2021, MCPD sent out a press release asking anyone who had information about the homicide to call the Major Crimes Division – Cold Case Unit. Police Chief Marcus Jones will hold a press conference on Wednesday, September 7 to provide details on how the case was solved.
Three Men At Large After Carjacking BMW In Bowie, Police Say
Three suspects are at large after carjacking a man and stealing his BMW in Maryland on Labor Day, police said. Officers from the Bowie Police Department in Prince George's County responded to the 6200 block of Grenfell Loop at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, where there was a report of an armed carjacking.
wcyb.com
19-year-old Jaiden Carter dies after shooting during police undercover drug operation
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7NEWS) — A 19-year-old man has died following a police-involved shooting during an undercover drug operation in Prince William County on the night of Thursday, Sept. 1. According to information released by Prince William County Police Monday, one of the men shot during the multi-agency task force...
Police: Man in critical condition after killing wife, shooting himself
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County say a man is in critical condition after he shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. The incident unfolded just after 3:15 a.m. in the 7900 block of Central Park Circle on Sept. 4. When officers arrived, they found Daphne Saunders-Johnson, 59, and James Johnson, 62, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The married couple was taken to an area hospital for help where Saunders-Johnson was pronounced dead. Johnson remains in critical condition.
mocoshow.com
23-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Committing an Armed Robbery and Two Armed Carjackings (Robbery and One Carjacking Took Place in Montgomery County).
Per the U.S. Attorney, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Rashaun Onley, age 23, of Washington, D.C., today to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on federal charges of committing an armed commercial robbery, carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Onley has been detained since his arrest.
WJLA
1-year-old girl shot inside apartment in Lanham: Police
LANHAM, Md. (7News) — A one-year-old girl was shot at an apartment complex in Lanham Sunday afternoon, police said. Prince George's County Police believe the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. inside an apartment at the Glendale Residences complex on Good Luck Road at Greenbelt Road. Police Chief Malik...
Two suspects shot, one killed in shootout with police in Prince William
A man is dead and another is in the hospital after police say they were in a shootout with officers during a multi-agency investigation into an alleged Fentanyl distribution operation.
