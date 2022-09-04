Read full article on original website
AP_001634.b2c5367e203847b8b3ef2d42b87857dd.2145
4d ago
I stopped going to the parade because of violence. Security or not people will get hurt ! Be safe out there people ! 🙏🏿
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Related
After Two Years Away, The West Indian Day Parade Returned To Brooklyn In Full Force
There was talk of possible rain on Labor Day, but Mother Nature smiled on the Caribbean community instead. Thank goodness! We only waited two years to party in the streets again. It was almost too perfect. What started off as an overcast morning gave way to blue skies and sunshine. Only when the procession was over did the clouds move in and rain fell. But after hours of dancing up a sweat, it was refreshing.
Beloved Bed-Stuy roller-skating rink ‘Brooklyn Skates’ closes indefinitely
Skaters of all levels groove together at Brooklyn Skates in Bed-Stuy earlier this summer. The skate sessions had been on a hiatus for the month of August and were slated to restart on Wednesday. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Weed Trucks Seized in Brooklyn, Manhattan Amid Community Parking Gripes
Nearly two dozen tow trucks, each accompanied by three vehicles with the New York City Sheriff's Office, were confiscating a number of weed trucks in Manhattan and Brooklyn Wednesday as part of an organized sweep to address community complaints, most of which appear to be over parking, authorities say. The...
New York City officials tout a peaceful J’Ouvert celebration in Brooklyn
J'Ouvert returned to Brooklyn on Monday, Sept. 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders say new cooperation between police and community groups made a difference. [ more › ]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fashionista.com
Telfar's Taking Over a Rainbow Store in Brooklyn With Shopping Bags
Amid the brand-studded New York Fashion Week schedule this week, Telfar is doing what it does best: switching things up yet again. The Brooklyn-based label announced on Instagram on Wednesday that it's opening the doors to its very own pop-up location on Sunday, Sept. 11, where customers can shop its highly sought-after Shopping Bag in all of its available colors and sizes. And by all of them, we seriously mean all of them: Telfar is known for releasing the coveted handbags through limited drops and its Bag Security Program, but this marks the first time they'll be sold at a physical retail location.
Extra Extra: They did it, they cancelled snow days in NYC
Because the Man is forcing kids to do remote learning on days when they should be frolicking in the snow, here are your end-of-day links: Burlington Coat Factory robbed, Josh Groban coming to Broadway, architects unionize, Burning Man traffic jam, Hunter Biden made-for-streaming movie, the long effort to eradicate rabies in raccoons, and more. [ more › ]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Book Festival announces 2022 schedule highlights
The Brooklyn Book Festival, New York City’s largest free literary festival, today announced a selection of highlight events spanning the literary festival’s wide variety of in-person and virtual offerings (September 25 through October 3). A full schedule of all Brooklyn Book Festival events will be announced in the coming weeks.
Brooklyn fete kicks off carnival and Labor Day weekend celebrations
Mayor Eric Adams and elected officials attended a fete at the Brooklyn Navy Yard Sunday night to kick off carnival celebrations scheduled throughout the city on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
caribbeanlife.com
Climate justice advocate Svaha Williams grand marshal of Junior Parade
With hands in the air, hips moving from side to side, eight-year-old Svaha Williams showed her Caribbean pride as the Grand Marshall of the Junior Carnival Day Parade that returned to the streets of Crown Heights last Saturday, after a two-year hiatus. Dressed in a mermaid costume, the excited little...
Hypebae
Telfar Is Hosting a Major Shopping Bag Sale Featuring All Colors and Sizes for 1 Day Only
It’s happening. For one day only, Telfar is hosting a major sale, consisting of thousands of their iconic shopping bags available in all colors and sizes. “This Sunday, [we're] taking over the Rainbow Shop in Downtown Brooklyn and filling it with thousands and thousands of bags: Every size, every color — one day only, first come first serve,” reads a caption on Telfar’s official Instagram page.
weddingchicks.com
Brand New NYC Wedding Venue – Above the Heights
Above the Heights is a new NYC wedding venue premiering this season in Washington Heights. With its ample reception space and an outdoor ceremony rooftop, it's easy to see why this will become the new "it" venue for the most incredible views of Manhattan and the George Washington Bridge. Each...
Brooklyn bishop robbed mid-sermon suing social media critics for $20 million
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The blinged-out Brooklyn bishop who was robbed mid-sermon is suing two social media personalities for allegedly attacking the flashy preacher on their platforms. Lamor Whitehead, 44, pastor of Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry in Canarsie, is accusing Larry Reid and DeMario Q. Jives of spreading lies that have cost him business deals, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kids enjoy West Indian American celebrations in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The West Indian Day Parade will return to Brooklyn in full force this year, and as CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, celebrations are already underway.It was a musical feast of soothing melodies over the sweet sound of steel oil drums that have been converted into musical instruments. Hundreds turned out for the concert on the Brooklyn Museum grounds."I love it. This is what we do. This is what we live for," said Tony Reece, with Kutters Rhythm Section.Reece says for the performers, it's all about tradition and authenticity."Steelpan represents the music, the culture, the revolt against slavery to keep the...
voguebusiness.com
Willy Wonka of Williamsburg: Inside KidSuper’s 10,000-square-foot creative factory
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. On Roebling Street in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighbourhood, KidSuper founder Colm Dillane is building a complex that he believes will propel his scrappy fashion brand to new heights. The 10,000-square-foot retail space and creative centre is “going to be a physical manifestation of our success”, says Dillane, a sprawling multi-use site that matches the designer and 2021 LVMH Karl Lagerfeld Prize winner’s ambitions.
NY Lottery reviews claim on winning $1,000-a-day for life ticket
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just under the wire, a claim has been made on a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that’s expiring on Sept. 9, lottery officials said Wednesday. Back in August, the lottery put out a reminder: come forward or lose your chance at getting the money. The Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life […]
fox5ny.com
Shooting at park in Brooklyn
NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig makes a preliminary statement about a shooting at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn. A young man, likely of "school age," shot a 15-year-old boy in the abdomen.
WPXI
Labor Day 2022 in photos
Labor Day 2022 NEW YORK, US - SEPTEMBER 5: People wearing costumes take part in the Labor Day Parade, also known as West Indian Carnival, an annual celebration held on American Labor Day (the first Monday in September) in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York, United States on September 5, 2022. The carnival attracts thousands of participants with colorful costumes accompanied with native music. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
fox40jackson.com
Woman traveling in car over NYC bridge shot in neck
A woman was shot in New York City while riding as a passenger in a car that was crossing a bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan, a report says. The unusual shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday along the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Fox5 NY. Police told the station that a...
News 12
West Indian American Day Parade winds down, but celebration still going strong
Paradegoers have been out celebrating since as early as 8 a.m., but the celebration is still going strong at the parade’s end in Grand Army Plaza. Eastern Parkway is still currently shut down along with sections of Flatbush and Ocean Parkway. Police on the scene are saying that the Department of Sanitation will follow the end of the parade, with blockades expected to be removed by 8 p.m.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Would You Live in a Shipping Container? [A Byte Out of the Big Apple]
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Byte Out of the Big Apple.
Comments / 7