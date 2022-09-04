ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

Research is clear that paddling in schools doesn't work. It's not too late to reverse policy.

By Stephen Kleinsmith
 4 days ago
Three years ago I retired from PK-12 education leaving behind a fair share of accomplishments, one being a part of an effort statewide to put a stop to hitting kids as a means of correcting bad behavior. Realizing that two wrongs don't make a right it turned out to be an easy sale to a wise progressive board that I was working with.

Other districts followed suit. In most cases hitting kids in front of other kids had become something left in policies but not in practice, and for many good reasons.

Correcting inappropriate behavior is a big part of a teachers responsibility and can't be taken lightly. School districts spend their time and your money training follow educators on improved methods of correcting students behavior without hurting them physically and/or emotionally.

With just a little bit of research and experience in the classroom, people have relied on knowledge beyond their brain stem that hitting the youth of today isn't going to cut it. It may even excite you or give you a feeling of satisfaction, but hitting kids, other than maybe your own, is not the answer.

Researchers say that with every act of violence toward a child, no matter how brief or well intended, an emotional scar is left "behind" (no pun intended). There are physical dangers to hitting a child on their buttocks, particularly with a solid object like a wooden paddle.

Beneath the buttocks is the sciatic nerve, the largest nerve in the body. A misdirected blow to a child's buttocks could do, and has done, physical damage. Many youngsters have little backside cushion to protect them from damages coming from a misguided "SWAT" just below the tail bone. But, I guess we could set aside some of our limited time for practice hitting students correctly and set aside some of our limited money for law suits.

It's not too late to reverse policy on this matter. Be a role model to your awesome students that in life people do change their minds. It's a sign of integrity and intelligence. When we know better, we are supposed to do better!

Stephen Kleinsmith worked in education for more than 40 years, including 18 as Nixa's superintendent.

WW RN
4d ago

Oh bs. All you have to do is look at today's kids vs those that graduated 30 years ago. Today's brats can't deal with life in general.

Linda Spencer
3d ago

It would if their parents where parents an punished them by spanking not time out just think if it hadn’t stopped the spankings kids an every grown kids would realize that wrong doings there r punishments the jails an prison wouldn’t be over run with the likes

You've GOT to be kidding
4d ago

it sure as hell worked when I was in school. being sent to the principals office meant something then.

