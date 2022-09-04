Read full article on original website
Baked Tostones Recipe
Twice-fried green plantains, also known as tostones, are a popular side dish and snack in many parts of Latin America and the Caribbean. These golden brown treats are crunchy on the outside, chewy on the inside, and have a mild potato-like flavor. Tostones are usually first deep-fried for a few minutes, then pressed to flatten, and fried again until crispy. This technique ensures that the plantains get cooked through completely before getting too brown too quickly.
Classic Bearnaise Sauce Recipe
In case you weren't aware, Bearnaise sauce is a classic recipe that has been around for ages. According to Our Everyday Life, this French sauce recipe came to be in the 19th century in one of the most famous cities in the world, Paris, though the name itself honors the Bearn province in southwestern France. Consisting of butter, white wine vinegar, herbs, and egg yolks, Bearnaise sauce is very popular in France, and it's kind of like the U.S. equivalent of Hollandaise sauce. You can serve it on a variety of things, but most people like to add it to steak.
Classic Cadillac Margarita Cocktail Recipe
The Cadillac margarita is one of the most popular and classic margaritas you can make. If you go to a Mexican restaurant, chances are you'll see this cocktail on the menu, and it's usually a few bucks more than the other margaritas. But what makes a Cadillac margarita stand out from all the others? Well, it uses Grand Marnier in addition to top-shelf tequila, making it super tasty and sophisticated. According to Punch Drink, the cocktail may have gotten its name courtesy of the Cadillac Bar in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, where the recipe possibly originated. And, when the restaurant expanded to locations across the border, the Cadillac also made its way into the United States ... gaining footing as a popular cocktail and landing on Mexican restaurant menus practically everywhere.
Easy Cinnamon Roll Icing Recipe
What cinnamon roll is complete without sweet, warm, decadent icing? The only correct answer here is no cinnamon roll. They simply aren't complete without that gooey white icing. There are endless recipes out there that focus on making the cinnamon rolls themselves, but not quite as many that focus on the icing; luckily, that's where Jaime Shelbert's easy cinnamon roll icing recipe comes into play. "This recipe is super quick and easy and can be added to an array of baked goods for a simple, tasty topping," she describes.
Sweet White Sangria Recipe
Heavy, warming cocktails definitely have their place in this world, but when it comes to the hot and humid summer months, we want something light, refreshing, and a little bit sweet. If you feel the same way, then there's really no better-sipping option than this sweet white sangria, courtesy of recipe developer Sher Castellano. Sure, white wine is a perfectly bright and refreshing sip on its own, but this sangria really takes things up a notch with the addition of fresh fruit and even a fresh mint or thyme sprig for garnish.
Simple Tuna Salad Sandwich Recipe
We'll set the scene for you: You're 10 years old and just spent your Saturday morning playing outside with your neighborhood friends. You come inside and your mom has served up your favorite lunch: classic tuna salad sandwiches along with some apple slices and potato chips. Does life get any better than this?
Red Lobster Launched Another Unlimited Shrimp Deal, But With A Twist
Although Red Lobster might have "lobster" in the name, there's a lot more at the restaurant that attracts customers. The restaurant's Cheddar Bay Biscuits are a fan-favorite, and you can even make the biscuits at home. When it comes to the chain's seafood, one of the more exciting times of the year comes when its unlimited shrimp deal is available.
Why Andrew Zimmern Prefers The Reverse Searing Method For Beef
A good cook, whether a celebrity chef or your mom, knows how to build flavor while cooking. Julia Child knew this and showed Americans how to get the most flavor out of their ingredients for the first time on television. Seasoned cooks know when a squeeze of lemon will brighten a dish, how to balance a spicy recipe, or that even salads should be seasoned with salt.
Lil Yachty's Newly Launched Frozen Pizza Line Leaves Out One Specific Ingredient
Lil Yachty has yet to drop an album dedicated to pizza, but the Alabama-bred hip-hop artist has used his platform to advertise his obsession with the dish, which might even eclipse Lil Yachty's love of Reese's Puffs and Yachty's strong opinions about Uncrustables. If you were a fan in 2017, maybe you even met him in the flesh after grabbing a slice from his spur-of-the-moment pizza pop-up that took over a Los Angeles storefront for a weekend (per Eater).
