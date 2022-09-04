COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The family of a Black man shot by an Ohio sheriff’s deputy asked a federal court on Wednesday to stop delaying their wrongful death lawsuit against the deputy. Authorities say Casey Goodson Jr., 23, was shot in the back as he entered his grandmother’s house in late 2020. Deputy Jason Meade, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide in the shooting. Meade’s attorney says Goodson pointed a gun and ignored a command to drop it. Goodson’s family notes he was licensed to carry a gun, but says he was holding a bag of sandwiches at the time. A federal judge paused the civil rights lawsuit against Meade and Franklin County until after the criminal case. The officer had argued that simultaneously defending himself in both cases would put him in a no-win situation.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO