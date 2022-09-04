ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Heat Wave Continues But Will Finally Break On Friday

Wyoming meteorologist Don Day said that's the question he has been getting constantly over the last week. There's a reason for that. High temperature records have been shattered across the state from Casper to Cheyenne and Lander to Laramie.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way

Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. "This is going to be the hottest day," meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Daily Wyoming Gas Map: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.85, is down 1 cent from our last report of $3.86 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 9 cents from a week ago, and is up 23 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Gov Gordon’s Praise Of Wyoming Wolf Management Is Wrong

Governor Gordon claims Wyoming's state wolf management program deserves praise for its recovery numbers and use of scientific data. That could not be further from the truth. Wyoming's policies are bad for Wyoming wolves and residents, and the Governor should...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Power Companies Not Locking People Out Of Thermostats, Companies Say

Wyoming's major electricity provider areas does not lock people out of their thermostats during heat waves, the company said last week. But Rocky Mountain Power does have an opt-in, incentivized program by which the company can shut off home air-conditioning...
WYOMING STATE
buckrail.com

Support conservation, win grass-finished Wyoming beef

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Land Trust’s Green River Valley Program (GRVP) is raffling off a year of grass-finished beef, a $1,400 value, from Killpecker Creek Cattle Company for two lucky winners! All proceeds will support an interconnected system of working lands, wildlife habitats and open spaces in the Green River Valley.
JACKSON, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Energy Company Tells Customers To Conserve Power

When California's grid supplier asked California residents to conserve electricity last week, a Wyoming power company was asking the same of its Wyoming customers. The reason in both cases was the same: there isn't enough power during peak times to...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Obituaries: August 27 – September 4, 2022

Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of August 27 – Sept. 4, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. Aug. 27:. Delia May DeMarce, 71,...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Fire Weather Watch to go into effect for southeast Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. A Fire Weather Watch means that there are critical fire weather conditions in the forecast. The Fire Weather Watch...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: ‘Hey You Kids! Get Off My Lawn!’

Oh golly, there's so much news lately that I can hardly keep up. – Did you hear about the 80-year-old woman in Washington State who stepped out of the shower at her local gym and there was a GUY standing there, in all his naked male plumage? She knew right away he was a guy, regardless of his preferred pronouns. (You can tell.)
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Uprising works to confront human trafficking across Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Human trafficking has been reported in all 50 states. Uprising Wyoming is a nonprofit working to empower communities across the state to confront the problem. Human trafficking is a nuanced crime that isn’t always easy to identify. Sex trafficking is any sex act that...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Full Harvest Moon to appear over Wyoming skies early Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — The next full moon of the year is the Harvest Moon. The Moon will officially be full at 3:59 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in Mountain Time, according to NASA. The Harvest Moon will appear full from Thursday evening through Sunday morning, NASA said. In Casper, the best chance to see the Moon while it appears full may be Saturday night, as the National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting cloudy conditions on Thursday and Friday night in the area.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Uprising agency discusses human trafficking in Casper

Human trafficking is happening everywhere, including Wyoming, and it's hiding in plain sight. That's according to Terri Markham, co-founder and executive director of a non-profit agency called Uprising based in Sheridan. According to Uprising, "Trafficking is a serious problem everywhere. It stems from the demand people have to purchase sex....
CASPER, WY
Sheridan Media

Labor Day, A Brief History

Monday is Labor Day. Labor Day is an old holiday in the United States, it was declared a federal holiday in 1894 by President Grover Cleveland. But, before it was an official federal holiday, Labor Day was recognized as a holiday in several individual states. In The Wyoming Times, Evanston,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming General Election To See The Most Third-Party Candidates In 100 Years

This year's general election in Wyoming will have the most third-party candidates to run in the state than any time in the last 100 years. One would have to go back to the World War I era of Wyoming politics, a time when the Socialist and Progressive political parties held a legitimate coalition of voters in the state, to find a time when there were more third-party candidates.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Renaissance: more people moving in than out

The pandemic may be in the rear-view mirror, but the lifestyle of remote work and more time outdoors is not going anywhere. According to a study from moveBuddah, the first half of 2022 shows that "while fewer people are moving, the patterns that emerged early in the pandemic reshuffle remain."
WYOMING STATE

