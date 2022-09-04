ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 5

the@dougo.
4d ago

But but more welfare will fix everything. 🤣not enough money to buy the votes the liberals want to buy

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Los Angeles activist to demand change at historic United Nations Summit

LOS ANGELES – An activist from Los Angeles is set to address world leaders at a historic UN education summit this September. The first-generation daughter of Mexican-Colombian immigrants is one of five youth ambassadors selected by global children’s charity Theirworld to address the United Nations in New York.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Results from 2022 Los Angeles County Homeless Count set for release

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is scheduled to release the results of its 2022 Greater Los Angeles Point-in-Time Homeless Count Thursday. The count, which took place from Feb. 22-24, is an annual, mandated means for LAHSA to obtain an accurate count of the number of unhoused people in the county.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Community center to get $2.25M in re-distributed funding from LAPD

LOS ANGELES – City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell was expected to present a $2.25 million check to a nonprofit community center that works to alleviate poverty Wednesday, with funding re-distributed from the Los Angeles Police Department in the summer of 2020. The council re-distributed the funds with the intention...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
West Hollywood, CA
Government
West Hollywood, CA
Society
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
lmu.edu

Big L.A. Institutions Refused to Host a Mayoral Debate. Are Disruptive Protests to Blame?

Los Angeles Times: During the primary, Guerra hosted a mayoral debate on the LMU campus that was disrupted by more than half a dozen protesters who stood up one after another and screamed criticisms at the candidates. Guerra was initially frustrated that the candidates’ voices were being drowned out, but he came to see it as a learning experience for his students. He believes the increase in protests this year shows the anger among some voters who feel that neither of the mayoral candidates reflect their views on issues like homelessness and policing. “It brought to life a lot of what I was talking about in the class,” he said. “It brought to life different ways of political expression, which some people will disagree with.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Goodwill lifts people up by removing one barrier at a time

For over 90 years, Long Beach has been home to the regional office responsible for 22 cities within Southern Los Angeles County. The nonprofit offers food pantries, job training, parenting classes and more to the local community. The post Goodwill lifts people up by removing one barrier at a time appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Government Shutdowns#Universal Basic Income#Ubi#Coronavirus#The La Times
2urbangirls.com

Why are legacy media hating on a Black woman on the LA City Council?

Between the racist LA Times and the Los Angeles Magazine they are hating on the appointment of a Black woman to the Los Angeles City Council as if they are the “standard” on what people of color want in their leaders. Heather Hutt is the leader we need an a glowing example of a Black woman who worked her way to where she is now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Housing
nypressnews.com

Karen Bass got a USC degree for free. It’s now pulling her into a federal corruption case

During the last decade, two influential Los Angeles politicians were awarded full-tuition scholarships valued at nearly $100,000 each from USC’s social work program. One of those scholarships led to the indictment of former L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and the former dean of USC’s social work program, Marilyn Flynn, on bribery and fraud charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

An East L.A. housing project begins to rise from the ashes

East Los Angeles -- The five-story El Nuevo Amanecer apartments were only a few months from completion when a giant fire destroyed the affordable housing project two years ago. Now, after the rubble has been cleared and insurance and financial matters squared away, construction has begun on rebuilding the project...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAUSD resumes classes while investigation into cyber attack continues

LOS ANGELES – Classes resumed as scheduled Tuesday at the Los Angeles Unified School District following a weekend cyberattack on its information technology systems that has led to a federal investigation and instructions for teachers, staff and students to change their district passwords. The district contacted federal officials over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Witness Thousands Of Lanterns Illuminate Waters At Stunning Locations Across CA

Last weekend, the Water Lantern Festival lit up Fresno’s Woodward Park, and there’s still a chance it will make its way to L.A. this year. This spectacular celebration of light has been voted the top Cultural Festival in 2019 & 2020 by USA Today, and it’s easy to see why. Residents gather at scenic locations to write their heartfelt messages and create unique designs on paper lanterns. These lanterns are lit with led candles before they set sail, illuminating the dark waters as participants reflect upon their hopes, dreams, struggles, and losses in a shared moment of tranquility. It’s a magical display and a beautiful way to bring communities together through light, music, and delicious food from local vendors. Each ticket includes a floating lantern kit, an LED candle, a commemorative drawstring bag, and a marker. It also consists of collecting and cleaning the lanterns after the experience. The entire Water Lantern Festival has a strong eco-friendly ethos which is why they use recycled wood and rice paper to create the lanterns, have a dedicated team to clear all waste, and Water.org in helping to provide safe water and sanitation to families around the world.
FRESNO, CA
Antelope Valley Press

High-speed rail EIR available for viewing

PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy