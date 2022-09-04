Last weekend, the Water Lantern Festival lit up Fresno’s Woodward Park, and there’s still a chance it will make its way to L.A. this year. This spectacular celebration of light has been voted the top Cultural Festival in 2019 & 2020 by USA Today, and it’s easy to see why. Residents gather at scenic locations to write their heartfelt messages and create unique designs on paper lanterns. These lanterns are lit with led candles before they set sail, illuminating the dark waters as participants reflect upon their hopes, dreams, struggles, and losses in a shared moment of tranquility. It’s a magical display and a beautiful way to bring communities together through light, music, and delicious food from local vendors. Each ticket includes a floating lantern kit, an LED candle, a commemorative drawstring bag, and a marker. It also consists of collecting and cleaning the lanterns after the experience. The entire Water Lantern Festival has a strong eco-friendly ethos which is why they use recycled wood and rice paper to create the lanterns, have a dedicated team to clear all waste, and Water.org in helping to provide safe water and sanitation to families around the world.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO