Sky Blue News: More from Sevilla, Walsh to Barca, Transfer Talk, and More...
Here’s your daily dose of headlines to get you ready for the upcoming weekend match against Tottenham Hotspur. But first, we look back at our UCL clash with Sevilla FC. Erling Haaland is finally giving Kevin De Bruyne what he deserves at Man City - Simon Bajkowski - Manchester Evening News.
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch
The Champions League often gets accused of featuring up the same old teams and the same old matchups, but for Chelsea, this is a brand new day as we take on a team we’ve never played before. Dinamo Zagreb will be the 198th different opponent in Chelsea history. That...
Wednesday September 7th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Official: Chelsea appoint Graham Potter as new head coach
After a brief and focused pursuit, Chelsea have appointed Graham Potter as our new head coach, replacing Thomas Tuchel who was sacked yesterday (Wednesday) morning. Chelsea concluded talks in short order with Potter, selling him on the vision of a long-term project at the club, and getting him to agree terms for a five-year(!) deal. That’s the longest contract we’ve given a manager since a five-year deal for José Mourinho in 2005 (he made it two and change).
Liverpool FC Women 2022-23 WSL Season Preview
After over two months of pre-season preparations, Liverpool FC Women are finally about to kick off their 2022-23 WSL season. The Reds are back in the top flight this year and looking to do more than merely survive. Ahead of the new season the TLO staff took some time to dig into some of the big storylines from the offseason, talk about the things we’re looking forward to this year, examine potential reasons for concern, and more.
Napoli 4, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Reds Forget How To Play Football
Napoli: Zielinski 5’ (pen) 47’, Anguissa 31’, Simeone 44’. The Reds are hardly bouncing into this tie after a sub-par start to the season. And starting off the Champions League Group Stage at a stadium where the Reds have only managed a solitary point and zero goals in three tries isn’t the most obvious way to snap us out of our slump.
Kalidou Koulibaly nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month award
Back in the before-times, before the season had taken a serious turn for the frustrating, Kalidou Koulibaly scored a fantastic goal to give us the lead against Tottenham Hotspur in our home opener. It was a pure volley of tremendous power direct from Marc Cucurella’s outswinging corner kick, rocketing into...
Thomas Tuchel — Where It Went Wrong
Thomas Tuchel is my favourite Chelsea manager of all time — more than Mourinho, more than Conte, more than Ancelotti, more than anyone else. I’ll always hold him close to my heart for his tactics, for his personality, for his conduct and for a long list of other things. But I love Chelsea more than any manager.
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison brace powers Spurs to Champions League home win
Tottenham Hotspur got their 2022-23 Champions League campaign off to a fantastic start with a 2-0 win over Olympique Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Although Spurs were (very) slow to get going, the game was turned on its head after Chancel Mbemba was sent off after a chance-saving tackle on Son Heung-Min. Brazilian forward Richarlison scored a second half brace, both headers from lovely balls into the box, and Tottenham took home the full three points. The final score was 2-0.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Marseille: Match Thread and How to Watch Champions League
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Olympique Marseille, in London. It’s a home match with Champions League football for the first time in three seasons. Spurs are fired up, and Marseille is full of old Arsenal wash-outs. LET’S SMASH ‘EM. Lineups. How to Watch. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Olympique Marseille. Champions...
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Sevilla FC vs. Manchester City
It’s a mid-week trip to Spain for Manchester City, and the Sky Blues are kicking off their pursuit of the UEFA Champions League trophy against Sevilla FC. Here’s my guess who will be named in Pep Guardiola’s line-up. Nathan Ake returns and will get the nod at...
Klopp Talk: Arthur Won’t Start Against Napoli
So, a quick roundup of Liverpool FC’s injury situation: Diogo Jota made his return over the weekend, and Thiago returned to training on Monday. Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury was confirmed to rule him out for at least three weeks. So the midfielders that have travelled to Naples for...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, September 7
Good morning - In previous weeks we took a look at some of the best and worst home and away kits around the Premier League. And we weren’t the only ones! But why stop there? Why not take a look at goalkeeper kits too? It isn’t as if Hugo Lloris shows up to matches bare-chested.
Talking Tactics: How did Ross Stewart’s absence disrupt Sunderland’s game plan against ‘Boro?
As Tony Mowbray discussed in detail post-match, the injury to Ross Stewart meant we had to alter our system to instead play two number 10’s in Roberts and Pritchard behind Ellis Simms, meaning we used a 3-4-2-1 system. It was clear in the first half how we would look...
Andy Robertson: “The Liverpool Fans Deserve Better Than That”
Wednesday marked the start of the new Champions League campaign, as Liverpool traveled to Napoli for their first group stage match. Unfortunately, that opener ended in one of the worst performances yet and a 4-1 defeat. “It all starts because we weren’t compact enough. You come away here, we’ve not...
Klopp: “We Were Never Compact”
Liverpool FC travelled to Naples, and got a beatdown. There’s really no other way to put it, as a perfect storm of factors such as a team in transition, accumulated fatigue, injuries and an alarming amount of out-of-form players coalesced for one of the more dismal performances the team has put in since Jürgen Klopp took charge of the team.
Virgil van Dijk on Liverpool Struggles: “Stick Together, Don’t Point Fingers”
Across the first six games of their 2022-23 season, it would be fair to say that Liverpool were better than their results. In their seventh game, the first group stage outing of the new Champions League campaign, they weren’t. Wednesday night’s 4-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli was...
Official: Liverpool Unveil Official 2022-23 Third Kit
Liverpool revealed their official third kit for the 2022-23 season over the weekend. The launch is in preparation for both the men’s European kickoff against Napoli on Wednesday and the women beginning their season over the coming weekend. The kit is a green color described as “dark atomic teal...
Haaland Nominated for Premier League Award
Erling Haaland has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month for August. The striker has made a blistering start to life in the Premier League, and bagged nine goals in his first five matches in August, including two successive hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. His...
