Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Free?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Clark leaves the Tiger football program
MEMPHIS – The Tigers losing a big piece of their running game. Rodrigues Clark, looking like the odd man out in the running back room, is no longer listed on the Memphis roster and the Starkville native didn’t play on Saturday. He didn’t even make the trip. In 2020, Clark led the Tigers in rushing […]
TUCKER CARLSON: The murder of Eliza Fletcher and the fall of Memphis, law and order
The most important thing to keep in mind in a period of intense change is that things are, in fact, changing. Things weren't always this way so memory, history, is your best defense against manipulation. When you remember the way things were, you can fight to preserve them. When you...
obutigers.com
OUACHITA'S CLARK YARBROUGH REMEMBERED AS A HUMBLE LEADER
ARKADELPHIA -- Ouachita Baptist University senior Clark Yarbrough, 21, of Rowlett, Texas, died Sept. 4. A business administration/sport management major and starting defensive lineman for the Tiger football team, Yarbrough was the son of Mattie Yarbrough of Rowlett. He is remembered on campus for the example he set as a leader, a scholar-athlete, a friend and a man of faith.
Memphis, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Memphis. The Whitehaven High School football team will have a game with Memphis University School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00. The Whitehaven High School football team will have a game with Memphis University School on September 06, 2022, 16:00:00.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localmemphis.com
Memphis men's basketball hires Andy Borman as Assistant Coach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tiger head men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway has rounded out his assistant coaching staff with the hiring of Andy Borman, who has served as Executive Director of New York Renaissance on the Nike EYBL circuit since 2014. Borman played collegiately at Duke, where he...
Former Munford HS football player from Atoka killed in crash
An investigation is underway after a crash left one man dead and four others injured early Sunday morning in Murfreesboro.
Zarion Thomas Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Memphis early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Highland Street at around 2:30 a.m. According to the officials, a 2012 Chevy Silverado and [..]
Memphis ranked No. 2 in rudest cities survey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South may be known for its genteel hospitality, but don’t go looking for it in Memphis, according to results of one recent survey. Memphis ranked No. 2 in a survey of the rudest cities in America — behind only Philadelphia, and slightly more rude than New York City. The survey was […]
RELATED PEOPLE
theshadowleague.com
Memphis East Fined And Stripped Of High School Championship Due To Penny Hardaway’s Recruitment Of James Wiseman
In a decision that seemed inevitable, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has erased the James Wiseman and Penny Hardaway eras at Memphis East. The high school was ordered to vacate all wins and championship hardware from Wiseman’s two seasons with the Mustangs for recruiting violations, according to reports, and fined $15,000.
Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Police in Tennessee said Tuesday they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning. The news followed an exhaustive search throughout...
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Bull escapes Delta Fair, seen crossing Germantown Parkway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Angus bull managed to escape from the Delta Fair Sunday evening. Spectators sitting in traffic on South Germantown Parkway watched aghast as the brawny bovine crossed the road, heading towards Walnut Grove Road. “Well that’s not something you see every day,” said Kelly Earnheart, who...
Knoxville runners share safety tips after Memphis woman abducted early Friday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Running has been shown to have positive effects on a person's body and mental health. But some runners in Knoxville are urging people to take steps to stay safe if they plan to hit the trails. The executive director of the Knoxville Track Club, David Black...
IN THIS ARTICLE
House halts traffic on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic ground to a halt on Interstate 55 near Third Street on Tuesday after a home that was being transported became stuck or unable to clear an overpass. WREG is working to confirm more details at this time. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.
actionnews5.com
5 Star Stories: Gibson’s Donuts -- the donut shop that never sleeps
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is known for its music and barbecue but, when you look up Memphis breakfast on Trip Advisor, one of the first listings you’ll see is about donuts -- Gibson’s Donuts to be exact. So in this 5 Star Story, “it’s time to make...
49-Year-Old Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a motor vehicle accident happened on Friday. The officials reported that a 49-year-old woman was rushed to Regional One where she succumbed to her injuries and [..]
City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule
The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Memphis family feud leads to charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some name-calling among family members in South Memphis erupted into threats, injuries and guns being pulled Sunday, police said. It all reportedly started when a woman at a home in the 900 block of East McLemore called one of her daughters derogatory and sexist names, saying she’d “end up pregnant,” police said. […]
Women jumped at East Memphis bar, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for several women after three women were attacked on the patio of an East Memphis bar and grill. Three women sat on the patio of Soccer City 901 around 10 p.m. on Friday, August 26, and were then assaulted by another group of women, police said.
localmemphis.com
Can Memphis repeat Jackson's water crisis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Jackson, Mississippi works to restore usable water to its residents, many are wondering could something like what's happening there also occur in Memphis, a city that often struggles with its aging infrastructure. The Mayor of Jackson says the current crisis there stems from up to...
RUNNING FOR ELIZA: Community members to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run on Central Avenue
MEMPHIS, TN. — The Memphis running community is lacing up its shoes in Eliza Fletcher’s honor. A group of women plans to finish Fletcher’s run around 4:20 Friday morning. That’s the same time she was abducted on her route near the University of Memphis. “I think...
Comments / 0