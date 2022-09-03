ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Clark leaves the Tiger football program

MEMPHIS – The Tigers losing a big piece of their running game. Rodrigues Clark, looking like the odd man out in the running back room, is no longer listed on the Memphis roster and the Starkville native didn’t play on Saturday. He didn’t even make the trip. In 2020, Clark led the Tigers in rushing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
obutigers.com

OUACHITA'S CLARK YARBROUGH REMEMBERED AS A HUMBLE LEADER

ARKADELPHIA -- Ouachita Baptist University senior Clark Yarbrough, 21, of Rowlett, Texas, died Sept. 4. A business administration/sport management major and starting defensive lineman for the Tiger football team, Yarbrough was the son of Mattie Yarbrough of Rowlett. He is remembered on campus for the example he set as a leader, a scholar-athlete, a friend and a man of faith.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
localmemphis.com

Memphis men's basketball hires Andy Borman as Assistant Coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tiger head men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway has rounded out his assistant coaching staff with the hiring of Andy Borman, who has served as Executive Director of New York Renaissance on the Nike EYBL circuit since 2014. Borman played collegiately at Duke, where he...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis ranked No. 2 in rudest cities survey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South may be known for its genteel hospitality, but don’t go looking for it in Memphis, according to results of one recent survey. Memphis ranked No. 2 in a survey of the rudest cities in America — behind only Philadelphia, and slightly more rude than New York City. The survey was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
theshadowleague.com

Memphis East Fined And Stripped Of High School Championship Due To Penny Hardaway’s Recruitment Of James Wiseman

In a decision that seemed inevitable, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has erased the James Wiseman and Penny Hardaway eras at Memphis East. The high school was ordered to vacate all wins and championship hardware from Wiseman’s two seasons with the Mustangs for recruiting violations, according to reports, and fined $15,000.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

VIDEO: Bull escapes Delta Fair, seen crossing Germantown Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Angus bull managed to escape from the Delta Fair Sunday evening. Spectators sitting in traffic on South Germantown Parkway watched aghast as the brawny bovine crossed the road, heading towards Walnut Grove Road. “Well that’s not something you see every day,” said Kelly Earnheart, who...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

House halts traffic on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic ground to a halt on Interstate 55 near Third Street on Tuesday after a home that was being transported became stuck or unable to clear an overpass. WREG is working to confirm more details at this time. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule

The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

South Memphis family feud leads to charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some name-calling among family members in South Memphis erupted into threats, injuries and guns being pulled Sunday, police said. It all reportedly started when a woman at a home in the 900 block of East McLemore called one of her daughters derogatory and sexist names, saying she’d “end up pregnant,” police said. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Women jumped at East Memphis bar, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for several women after three women were attacked on the patio of an East Memphis bar and grill. Three women sat on the patio of Soccer City 901 around 10 p.m. on Friday, August 26, and were then assaulted by another group of women, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Can Memphis repeat Jackson's water crisis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Jackson, Mississippi works to restore usable water to its residents, many are wondering could something like what's happening there also occur in Memphis, a city that often struggles with its aging infrastructure. The Mayor of Jackson says the current crisis there stems from up to...
MEMPHIS, TN

