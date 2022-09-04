ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Callum Davidson pleased with clean sheet in St Johnstone’s win over St Mirren

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CmzhF_0hhjk4dZ00

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has praised his defenders after they kept their first clean sheet of the cinch Premiership season in Saturday’s 3-0 win over St Mirren at McDiarmid Park.

Nicky Clark, Drey Wright and Graham Carey were on target as the Perth side produced a dominant display to move up to ninth in the table.

St Johnstone started the match with a back five made up entirely of summer signings – while goalkeeper Remi Matthews also joined in the transfer window – and Davidson believes they were unfortunate not to have kept a clean sheet up until now.

He said: “If you look at how we’ve defended, we’ve probably deserved more clean sheets.

“There was the wonder free-kick against Aberdeen and a couple of last-minute goals too.

“I was really pleased with the clean sheet. St Mirren threw everything at us but we handled it well.”

While Clark grabbed the headlines after his debut goal, Davidson also singled out the tireless Stevie May, who set up the opener and had a hand in the second goal as well.

He added: “I thought Stevie May’s energy up front was incredible.

“He epitomised how we played and worked, leading the line really well.

“Stevie got the assist and it was nice to see the strikers work as a pair.

“We had a good impact from the subs too, which helped us towards the end.”

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson, meanwhile, reflected on a missed opportunity for his side to build on their excellent run of three straight league victories as they slipped to defeat in Perth.

“For me it’s the key moments”, said the Northern Irishman. “We had a couple of one-on-one opportunities in the first half and previously when we’ve broken we’ve made the right decisions, or when we’ve had an overload or a three against three but we didn’t today.

“We didn’t win enough first contacts in the box. So many deliveries went in there from set plays and long throws and good play.

“I don’t think the two forwards affected their back three enough but I believe we’ll play a lot worse than that and win football matches.

“We have to dust ourselves down and go again. We’ve missed that chance to build some momentum and we now go to Hearts and we’re confident going into that game but we need to be better in the key moments, it’s as simple as that.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin amused by Rangers boss’s financial gulf remarks

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin admits he was amused listening to Rangers counterpart Giovanni van Bronckhorst talking about financial disparities following the Ibrox side’s thrashing by Ajax. Van Bronckhorst claimed it was “too much to ask” for Rangers to compete in the Champions League without “hundreds of millions” following his...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Remi Matthews
Person
Stephen Robinson
Person
Nicky Clark
Person
Callum Davidson
Person
Stevie May
Person
Drey Wright
Person
Graham Carey
newschain

US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine

Russia is in the process of buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its invasion of Ukraine, according to newly downgraded US intelligence. A US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russian Ministry of Defence turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions”.
MILITARY
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Graham Potter leaves Brighton to take over at Chelsea

Chelsea have announced the appointment of Graham Potter as their new head coach on a five-year contract. Potter, who joins the Blues less than 48 hours after the sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel, guided Brighton to their highest finish of ninth in the Premier League last season. Potter said: “I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Peterborough suffer Harvey Cartwright injury blow

Peterborough expect to be without on-loan goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright for up to six weeks with a torn thigh muscle. Cartwright, 20, has returned to parent club Hull to start his recovery, so 19-year-old Will Blackmore is set to provide back-up for Lucas Bergstrom, who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea.
SOCCER
newschain

Reece Devine could make Swindon squad for clash with Newport

Reece Devine is edging closer to his first action of the season as Swindon welcome Newport to the County Ground. Left-back Devine has been sidelined since the start of the season by a hamstring problem but has been training back with the first-team squad and is available. Versatile Ellis Iandolo...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
154K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy