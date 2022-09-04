ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies receive major updates on Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, others

The Philadelphia Phillies received major updates on Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, and others on Tuesday, per Yahoo Sports. The Phillies are aiming to snap their 10-year playoff drought. Philadelphia has not made the postseason since 2011 but can change that by clinching an NL Wild Card spot in 2022. However, they have needed to rely on unsung heroes to step up in the wake of a number of various injuries.
Yankees dodge injury bullet after Giancarlo Stanton fouls ball off foot

The New York Yankees can’t afford to sustain any more injuries, which is why they dodged a series bullet with slugger Giancarlo Stanton on Monday after he fouled a ball off his foot. Stanton, who recently returned from Achilles tendinitis, has struggled considerably in the batter’s box, not making...
Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury

The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets ride deGrom, Bassitt to doubleheader sweep of Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob deGrom threw seven dominant innings and the New York Mets routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-0 on Wednesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep that thrust them back into sole possession of first place in the NL East. DeGrom (5-1) struck out eight and walked one...
St. Louis Cardinals play the Washington Nationals Wednesday

Washington Nationals (48-88, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (80-56, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -311, Nationals +252; over/under is 8...
