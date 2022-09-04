ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘Always the plan’ for Kyprios to edge back in trip

 4 days ago
Aidan O’Brien insists it has always been the plan to bring Kyprios back down in trip for the Comer Group International Irish St Leger.

Winner of six of his eight career starts to date, the new kid on the staying block had his stamina to prove when turning up at Royal Ascot for the Gold Cup.

Having never run over further than a mile and three-quarters by June, he stretched out to two and a half miles in style, beating Mojo Star and Stradivarius.

Kyprios had Stradivarius (left) and Trueshan in behind at Goodwood (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

He then dropped back down to two miles for the Goodwood Cup where he once again beat Stradivarius and will drop down further to 14 furlongs at the Curragh on Sunday where he is likely to meet his full-sister Search For A Song, a dual winner of the race.

“This was always the plan and he seems in good form since Goodwood and we’re looking forward to it,” said O’Brien.

“This season the plan was always to build up to the Gold Cup and when he won the Gold Cup the plan was then to slowly come back in trip – Goodwood to two miles and then a mile and six for the (Irish) Leger.

“It has always been the plan to slowly come back down in trip with him.”

