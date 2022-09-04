Auburn, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State troopers responded to a call at approximately 7:45 a.m. and discovered that a highway maintenance worker had been struck by a vehicle. Police say Yancy J. Anderson, 29, of Knox, Ind. had been trimming weeds along the CR-11A overpass at I-69. While attempting to walk across the road, Anderson was struck by an oncoming cargo van, driven by Robert W. Kahlke, 66, of Garrett, IN. The impact sent Anderson airborne and into the path of a pickup truck, driven by Brent Carver, 31, of Auburn, IN.

DEKALB COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO