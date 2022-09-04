Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Football looks to ride momentum, Basketball offers high school standouts
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Florida State wide receiver Ontaria Wilson joined FSU’s media team following Wednesday’s practice to talk about his performance against the LSU Tigers, scoring two touchdowns on 102 yards.
Florida State’s win over LSU draws huge ratings for ESPN
Florida State football’s 24-23 upset win over the LSU Tigers at the Caesars Superdome Sunday evening was ESPN’s second most-watched game during Week 1:. The Seminoles and Tigers drew 7.6 million viewers on ABC, making it the network’s third most-viewed Sunday night opener on record. That figure is even more impressive when you consider neither team was ranked at kickoff.
Seminole Wrap: Reacting to Florida State’s thrilling win over LSU
The Florida State Seminoles are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 following their thrilling win against LSU in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff. For much of the game, the Seminoles looked dominant. At the end, it was much closer than they’d have liked. So which team is the real...
Special teams coordinator John Papuchis talks LSU win, practice during bye week
After coming off a 23-24 win against the LSU Tigers and a special teams performance that involved two blocked kicks and two recovered fumbles, special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach John Papuchis spoke with the media regarding this past Sunday and today’s practice. Two players were able to...
Noles News: FSU is 2-0 for the first time since 2016
For the first time since 2016 FSU is 2-0 to start the season; here’s how they got here. Here’s what we learned on offense and defense. FSU isn’t back yet because Mike Norvell says that the ‘Noles need to prove it. Five questions, five answers as...
What went right, what went wrong for the Seminoles offense vs. LSU
TALLAHASSEE FL- Warning, this article will contain lots of Jordan Travis hype. I had the privilege of getting to watch this Seminole squad practice about 20-25 times this off-season throughout spring and fall. Every week, every practice, every series, every rep I have seen Jordan Travis improve. But this isn’t...
