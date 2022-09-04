ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State’s win over LSU draws huge ratings for ESPN

Florida State football’s 24-23 upset win over the LSU Tigers at the Caesars Superdome Sunday evening was ESPN’s second most-watched game during Week 1:. The Seminoles and Tigers drew 7.6 million viewers on ABC, making it the network’s third most-viewed Sunday night opener on record. That figure is even more impressive when you consider neither team was ranked at kickoff.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Missouri State
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU is 2-0 for the first time since 2016

For the first time since 2016 FSU is 2-0 to start the season; here’s how they got here. Here’s what we learned on offense and defense. FSU isn’t back yet because Mike Norvell says that the ‘Noles need to prove it. Five questions, five answers as...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

What went right, what went wrong for the Seminoles offense vs. LSU

TALLAHASSEE FL- Warning, this article will contain lots of Jordan Travis hype. I had the privilege of getting to watch this Seminole squad practice about 20-25 times this off-season throughout spring and fall. Every week, every practice, every series, every rep I have seen Jordan Travis improve. But this isn’t...
SEMINOLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy