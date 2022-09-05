ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tax cuts that could give high earners nearly £2,000 are ‘fair’, Truss says

By Kate Devlin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nuvx7_0hhjiQee00

Liz Truss has described as “fair” tax cuts which could hand nearly £2,000 to high earners, as a former Conservative chancellor warned they would stoke already soaring inflation .

Lord Hammond said that cuts were “simply not the answer” and “not the right thing to do".

Many Tory MPs privately also admit they fear Ms Truss’s plans will exacerbate inflation at a time when experts already predict it could reach as high as 22 per cent.

Just a day before she is expected to be confirmed as prime minister, Ms Truss pledged to act immediately on soaring energy bills if she wins the keys to No 10.

She also confirmed her government would present an emergency budget within a month that would set out how it plans to cut taxes.

Shown figures which suggested that her plans to scrap the rise in National Insurance would benefit some by just £7 a year but top earners by around £1,800 ,she told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme the plans were “fair”.

“To look at everything through the lens of redistribution, I believe, is wrong, “ she said. “Because what I’m about is about growing the economy and growing the economy benefits everybody."

Ms Truss argues that cutting taxes will raise revenue in the long term, in part by encouraging more businesses to invest in the UK.

Lord Hammond said that while the Conservative party supported low taxes “in the short term, we have to be pragmatic and cutting taxes at a time when we have a huge deficit, £160 billion probably this year of Government borrowing, when inflation is the major problem we have to tackle, is simply not the answer."

He told Sophy Ridge on Sunday: "Yes, tax cuts now, everything else being equal, would deliver an inflationary stimulus. That is not the right thing to do."

Ms Truss also appeared to row back on suggestions she could review the Bank of England’s interest-rate setting powers, after criticism it did not act swiftly enough at the start of the crisis, saying she was a “great believer” in its independence.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss caps energy bills until 2024

A typical household in Britain will pay no more than £2,500 a year for energy bills until October 2024 under a new government guarantee, prime minister Liz Truss has announced.Under the plan to deal with soaring household bills the existing energy price cap will be replaced with an “energy price guarantee” with the government subsidising suppliers to cover the gap with wholesale prices from 1 October.The policy will mean families will be spared the expected leap in average bills form £1,971 to £3,549, saving an average of around £1,000 this year. But savings could fall in the second year,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Laura Kuenssberg
The Independent

Liz Truss government axes top civil servant at Treasury

Liz Truss’s government has axed the top civil servant at the Treasury as part of sweeping changes in economy policy.Sir Tom Scholar announced his exit as permanent secretary at No 11 on Thursday, saying Ms Truss’s chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had decided it was time for “new leadership”.Ms Truss had repeatedly railed against “Treasury orthodoxy” during the Tory leadership campaign as she promised tax cuts despite warnings from rival Rishi Sunak that they could fuel spiralling inflation.Sir Tom had worked under Labour PM Gordon Brown as the Treasury’s second permanent secretary in the aftermath of the banking crisis, and was...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Cuts#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Uk#Linus Income Tax#National Insurance#The Conservative Party
The Independent

Ofgem to continue announcing price cap despite Government bills guarantee

Energy regulator Ofgem has said it will continue to announce the cap on household energy prices, despite the Government saying it would guarantee lower bills for customers.Ofgem said that it plans to still make the announcements every three months, as it continues to regulate how much energy suppliers can charge for their services.The price cap still has a role in limiting profits in domestic retail and setting a maximum level suppliers can charge whether that level is subsidised or notOfgemSuppliers will then submit part of their regulated bill to each household, and the remainder to the Government.“The price cap still...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

PM’s energy plan does not help families with rising inflation – Drakeford

Mark Drakeford has criticised the Prime Minister’s plan for tackling soaring energy prices, saying it “offers nothing further” to help families with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.Liz Truss announced in the House of Commons on Thursday that she would freeze energy bills for two years, ensuring households would pay no more than £2,500 a year on gas and electricity.Wales’ First Minister welcomed the “certainty” the move would provide people in the short term.However, he said it would not help families with the general rise in inflation, particularly the soaring cost of food.Speaking in the centre of Cardiff, Mr Drakeford said: “This...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

London markets make gains as PM unveils huge energy support package

London’s top markets were all in the green on Thursday after the Prime Minister committed to spending billions of pounds on freezing energy bills for households across the UK.All indices on the London Stock Exchange had made gains when markets closed as the Government delivered some good news in the form of the costly support package.The FTSE 100 closed the day 24.23 points higher, or 0.33%, at 7,262.06.It has been slow going, but stocks look like they are in a mood to continue yesterday’s reboundChris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IGThe upbeat mood was somewhat dampened by the European Central...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Truss and Kwarteng’s old departments reprimanded for failing to comply with transparency laws

Government departments previously run by the new prime minister and chancellor have been reprimanded by a watchdog after “consistently failing” to comply with transparency laws.The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), was reprimanded by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) after failing to respond to freedom of information requests on time.Kwasi Kwarteng, who was appointed chancellor in prime minister Liz Truss’s new government, ran BEIS from January 2021 until Tuesday.The Department for International Trade (DIT) was also rebuked and handed its first enforcement notice in seven years by the ICO, the UK's independent regulator for data protection and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Independent

Energy support not the ‘solution’ to the gas crisis, energy boss says

The Government has bought itself two years to insulate millions of British homes, plant solar and wind farms across the country and install heat pumps, the boss of a major energy supplier has said.Keith Anderson, who leads ScottishPower, said that the Government had helped customers with an announcement that bills will be guaranteed not to rise above £2,500 for the average household.“Hats off to the Government, they have made a big, big intervention,” he told the PA news agency.“They have taken away a huge amount of worry and concern for customers, and that’s a good thing. A really, really good...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Severe impact’ of rising living costs on disabled households highlighted

Households where people have disabilities are particularly likely to have recently struggled to keep their home warm, have relied on friends and family for financial help, and had to make cutbacks on meals, showers or baths as living costs rise, research suggests.Nearly half of households (48%) containing people with disabilities have struggled to keep their home warm and comfortable at some point this year, compared with three in 10 (30%) households, charitable foundation the abrdn Financial Fairness Trust found.Two-thirds (66%) of households containing people with disabilities have avoided turning on the heating, as have 58% of non-disabled households.The research also...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Senior Treasury official Sir Tom Scholar leaves post after six years

The top civil servant in the Treasury has left his post after six years, citing the new Chancellor’s preference for fresh leadership.Sir Tom Scholar, who has worked in the Civil Service for three decades, said he would be cheering the department on “from the sidelines” following his departure as permanent secretary.The move – which will be seen as a steer away from the so-called “Treasury orthodoxy” criticised by Liz Truss – prompted a backlash from Lord Macpherson, who previously held the top role in the department.The peer said the senior mandarin’s experience would have been “invaluable” in the coming months.“Tom...
U.K.
BBC

Cost of living: Click Energy to increase prices by 28.2%

Click Energy, the smallest of the five household electricity suppliers in Northern Ireland, is increasing prices by 28.2% by the start of October. The price increase will affect about 26,000 customers. On Tuesday, gas supplier Firmus Energy announced a 56.3% price rise across both its networks in Northern Ireland. Energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

831K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy