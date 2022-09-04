ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Liz Truss: It would be wrong of me to countermand the Bank of England’s powers

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XpQSJ_0hhjiO8Q00

Liz Truss has appeared to row back on some indications she could review the Bank of England’s interest rate-setting powers.

The Foreign Secretary, widely tipped to defeat Rishi Sunak when the Tory leadership winner is announced on Monday, said it would be “completely wrong” for her to say what she wanted interest rates to be.

Ms Truss previously pledged to re-examine the Bank’s mandate to make sure it has a “tight enough focus on the money supply and on inflation”, and one of her allies said she would consider whether the current arrangements are “fit for purpose”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tmnk4_0hhjiO8Q00

But on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, Ms Truss said: “I’m a great believer in the independence of the Bank of England. We need to allow the Bank of England to do that job.

“I think it was about three decades ago we stopped politicians making decisions about interest rates. So, I’m not going to start saying what interest rates the Bank of England should be.”

Pushed again, she said: “I think it would be completely wrong for me as a politician to say what I wanted interest rates to be and to countermand the Bank of England.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCMm1_0hhjiO8Q00

Ms Truss has previously insisted she supports the Bank’s independence but will look at other systems around the world when assessing whether it has the correct mandate.

Last month, the Bank’s governor Andrew Bailey said independence over monetary policy is “one of the great virtues of our system”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Moment Liz Truss and Angela Rayner handed notes in Commons about Queen’s health

Prime minister Liz Truss and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner were handed notes in the Commons earlier this afternoon to inform them of the Queen’s health. The pair learned during a debate on the energy crisis that the monarch is currently under medical supervision at Balmoral.While Nadhim Zahawi, the recently-appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, came into the chamber to brief Ms Truss, it fell to Ms Rayner to tell Labour leader Keir Starmer about the development.Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was also passed a piece of paper to let him know the news.Labour politician Chris Bryant was...
HEALTH
The Independent

Liz Truss government axes top civil servant at Treasury

Liz Truss’s government has axed the top civil servant at the Treasury as part of sweeping changes in economy policy.Sir Tom Scholar announced his exit as permanent secretary at No 11 on Thursday, saying Ms Truss’s chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had decided it was time for “new leadership”.Ms Truss had repeatedly railed against “Treasury orthodoxy” during the Tory leadership campaign as she promised tax cuts despite warnings from rival Rishi Sunak that they could fuel spiralling inflation.Sir Tom had worked under Labour PM Gordon Brown as the Treasury’s second permanent secretary in the aftermath of the banking crisis, and was...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Not out of the woods’: Liz Truss plan not enough to save poorest from fuel poverty this winter, say charities

Liz Truss’s energy price freeze will not be enough to save as many as 2.2 million families from being forced into fuel poverty this winter, charities have warned.A £2,500 limit on average domestic energy bills for the next two years will still leave costs almost double last winter’s level, delivering a “knockout blow” to many households, said the anti-poverty Joseph Rowntree Foundation.There were calls for more targeted help for the most vulnerable, including those on very low incomes, the elderly and disabled people who need 24-hour power for medical equipment.Citizens Advice called for action to ensure that energy companies do...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Liz Truss briefed on Queen’s health while in Commons chamber

Liz Truss was on the front bench of the Commons after her first major policy intervention as Prime Minister when she received the concerning news about the Queen’s health.The initial indication that something was wrong came as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Nadhim Zahawi, came into the Chamber, sat down next to the Prime Minister and began urgently speaking to her while she was listening to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s response to her energy statement.Sir Keir, too, was passed a note by his deputy Angela Rayner, with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle also handed a piece of paper...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Laura Kuenssberg
The Independent

Senior Treasury official Sir Tom Scholar leaves post after six years

The top civil servant in the Treasury has left his post after six years, citing the new Chancellor’s preference for fresh leadership.Sir Tom Scholar, who has worked in the Civil Service for three decades, said he would be cheering the department on “from the sidelines” following his departure as permanent secretary.The move – which will be seen as a steer away from the so-called “Treasury orthodoxy” criticised by Liz Truss – prompted a backlash from Lord Macpherson, who previously held the top role in the department.The peer said the senior mandarin’s experience would have been “invaluable” in the coming months.“Tom...
U.K.
The Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II dead a 96 after 70 years on the throne

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement. A link to the almost-vanished generation that fought World War II, she was the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and her name defines an age: the modern Elizabethan Era. The impact of her loss will be huge, and unpredictable, both for the nation and for the monarchy, an institution she helped stabilize and modernize across decades of huge social change and family scandals. With the death of the queen, her son Charles, automatically becomes monarch, even though the coronation might not take place for months. It is not known whether he will choose to call himself King Charles III or some other name.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II's health: Live updates

BALMORAL CASTLE, Scotland — A fleet of cars carrying Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, have arrived at Balmoral Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision. The plane carrying the royal party arrived at Aberdeen Airport just before 4 p.m. Thursday, local time, and arrived at the queen’s estate about an hour later. Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland, arrived at Balmoral Castle earlier Thursday. Prince Harry, who was due to appear at a charity awards ceremony in London later Thursday, cancelled that appearance and is making his way to Scotland separately. The 96-year-old monarch was placed under medical supervision because doctors are concerned about her health.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Liz Truss caps energy bills until 2024

A typical household in Britain will pay no more than £2,500 a year for energy bills until October 2024 under a new government guarantee, prime minister Liz Truss has announced.Under the plan to deal with soaring household bills the existing energy price cap will be replaced with an “energy price guarantee” with the government subsidising suppliers to cover the gap with wholesale prices from 1 October.The policy will mean families will be spared the expected leap in average bills form £1,971 to £3,549, saving an average of around £1,000 this year. But savings could fall in the second year,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Uk#The Bank Of England#Tory
The Independent

London markets make gains as PM unveils huge energy support package

London’s top markets were all in the green on Thursday after the Prime Minister committed to spending billions of pounds on freezing energy bills for households across the UK.All indices on the London Stock Exchange had made gains when markets closed as the Government delivered some good news in the form of the costly support package.The FTSE 100 closed the day 24.23 points higher, or 0.33%, at 7,262.06.It has been slow going, but stocks look like they are in a mood to continue yesterday’s reboundChris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IGThe upbeat mood was somewhat dampened by the European Central...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Biden and first lady ‘thinking of the Queen her family’, White House says

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the latest developments regarding the health of Queen Elizabeth II, the White House has said.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily press briefing that Mr Biden “will be updated throughout the day” on what she described as “the concerning news” coming out of the UK regarding the 96-year-old monarch. Ms Jean-Pierre also said Mr Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden “are thinking of the Queen her family and the people of the United Kingdom” at this time.Asked whether Mr Biden would make the trip to London for...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM’s energy plan does not help families with rising inflation – Drakeford

Mark Drakeford has criticised the Prime Minister’s plan for tackling soaring energy prices, saying it “offers nothing further” to help families with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.Liz Truss announced in the House of Commons on Thursday that she would freeze energy bills for two years, ensuring households would pay no more than £2,500 a year on gas and electricity.Wales’ First Minister welcomed the “certainty” the move would provide people in the short term.However, he said it would not help families with the general rise in inflation, particularly the soaring cost of food.Speaking in the centre of Cardiff, Mr Drakeford said: “This...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Live updates: Crowd gathers outside Buckingham Palace

LONDON — Crowds of people have begun to gather outside London’s Buckingham Palace as news spreads that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.More than 100 people, many holding umbrellas amid sometimes heavy downpours, have congregated on stone steps outside the royal residence, and dozens more are standing beside the gates, with many people peering through them.Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch.The announcement about the queen's health on Thursday comes a day after she canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Queen under medical supervision as Prince Charles travels to Balmoral

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said.“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” a Palace spokesperson said.The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral, while the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne are all on their way to the monarch’s Scottish home. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had been due to attend a charity event in London...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Energy support not the ‘solution’ to the gas crisis, energy boss says

The Government has bought itself two years to insulate millions of British homes, plant solar and wind farms across the country and install heat pumps, the boss of a major energy supplier has said.Keith Anderson, who leads ScottishPower, said that the Government had helped customers with an announcement that bills will be guaranteed not to rise above £2,500 for the average household.“Hats off to the Government, they have made a big, big intervention,” he told the PA news agency.“They have taken away a huge amount of worry and concern for customers, and that’s a good thing. A really, really good...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: The NHS has a racism problem – to deny this is putting both patients and staff at risk

The NHS has always struggled to relate to race, even while relying on BAME staff to provide the care the population depends on. In the 1950s and 1960s my mother, a nurse for over 40 years who qualified in Nigeria, experienced racism at its most direct. One attack by a patient left her with a permanent neck injury. Racial abuse of staff was standard until the 1980s, rarely tackled by the NHS leadership or seen as something they needed to address or even acknowledge. Thankfully, my mum retired some years ago, but she can still remember her suffering alongside the...
HEALTH
The Independent

‘We cannot wait three months in limbo’ – Small businesses react to energy plan

Small firms have said the prime minister’s energy price pledge for businesses could be a “lifeline” but warned they cannot remain in “limbo” for the next three months.It comes after warnings earlier this week that tens of thousands of UK businesses could be forced to fold without help to address spiralling energy bills.Prime minister Liz Truss announced plans to freeze energy bills for households at no more than £2,500 on Thursday.She added that businesses, which are not covered by an energy price cap, will receive a six-month scheme of “equivalent” support.Ms Truss stressed that there will also be ongoing support...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

831K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy