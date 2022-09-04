Read full article on original website
Related
UN chief in Pakistan to boost flood aid for devastated millions
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres began a two-day visit to flood-hit Pakistan Friday that officials hope will boost global support for a humanitarian crisis affecting millions. In a tweet en route to Pakistan, Guterres said he wanted to "be with the people in their time of need, galvanize international support and bring global focus on the disastrous repercussions of climate change".
Comments / 0