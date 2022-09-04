ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UN chief in Pakistan to boost flood aid for devastated millions

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres began a two-day visit to flood-hit Pakistan Friday that officials hope will boost global support for a humanitarian crisis affecting millions. In a tweet en route to Pakistan, Guterres said he wanted to "be with the people in their time of need, galvanize international support and bring global focus on the disastrous repercussions of climate change".
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy