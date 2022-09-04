ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Central drops delayed volleyball season debut

Finally getting on the court in competitive action after a delayed start to the season, the Central College volleyball team fell in four sets Wednesday 19-25, 25-19, 17-25, 21-25 to Augustana College (Ill.). After Central was forced to bow out of its home tournament on the opening weekend due to...
PELLA, IA
Central College Dutch Fall Sports Update – 9-5-2022

Making its second-ever trip to Michigan and first venture to Holland, the Central College women’s soccer team tied with Hope College (Mich.) 1-1 Monday afternoon. Central (1-1-1) secured the road draw against Hope (1-0-1), a program that has won seven Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association titles since 2003 and made five NCAA Division III playoff appearances since 2014.
PELLA, IA
Pella Volleyball Heading to Deep Southeast Polk Tournament Saturday

Some of central Iowa’s best volleyball teams await the Dutch at the upcoming Southeast Polk tournament Saturday. The field includes a mix of mainly Class 4A and 5A schools, a total of seven of whom are in the Iowa Girls High School Athletics Union rankings or have had recent state tournament berths and five are ranked in Class 5A.
PLEASANT HILL, IA
Warrior cross country teams head to Marshalltown

The Norwalk boys and girls cross country teams will return to competition today for their third meet of the season at Marshalltown Community College. The Bobcat Invitational will feature a large field of teams and is slated to get underway at 4:30 p.m. The Norwalk boys slipped one notch to...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Central’s Underwood, Pakkebier Highlight League Award Winners

Central College football linebacker Reid Pakkebier and record-setting women’s golfer Delaney Underwood were named the American Rivers Conference Athletes of the Week. Meanwhile, wide receiver Ryan Neu was named the conference’s football offensive player of the week. Both Pakkebier and Neu were also tabbed for the D3football.com Team...
PELLA, IA
RVTV Visiting Indianola Tomorrow

Indianola residents will compete to see which school has the best fans of Iowa and Iowa State tomorrow afternoon, as RVTV is visiting Indianola as part of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry game tradition. The event begins at 3pm on the downtown Indianola square, and will include food trucks, and games, Trainwreck will be playing a free concert on the courthouse lawn, and the KNIA Big Red Radio will be broadcasting the Jeromy Dingeman Concrete Football Friday Night Radio Preview Show beginning at 4:30pm, in addition to the Indianola vs Pella football game beginning at 7pm. Attendees are encouraged to wear team gear for the Hawkeyes, Cyclones, Indians, or Storm. For more information, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Storm Golf and Men’s Soccer in Action Tomorrow

The Simpson Storm women’s and men’s golf squads hit the links today, as well as the men’s soccer squad. Both golf squads are competing in the NIACC Invitational in Mason City throughout the day today, matching up with teams from around the state at 10:30am. The Storm...
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola Cross Country, Girls Swimming Competing Tonight

The Indianola boys and girls cross country teams make the road trip to Marshalltown today to compete, while the girls swimming squad travels to Perry. The cross country squads compete after top finishes over the weekend at Urbandale, with the girls winning their second straight meet and the boys featuring a young squad with freshman holding the top spots in the results over the first several meets of the season. Senior Logan Piper tells KNIA Sports as a team captain he wants to help the younger talent on the team not only grow as runners, but have the mentality of veterans. The girls start at 4:30pm, while the boys begin at 5pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
KIRK SPEAKS: Iowa State

Hello again. It’s Week 2 of the college football season. Iowa is 1-0 (though based on their play, maybe they shouldn’t be), the offense is awful, and everyone is very happy about the direction of the season after one week, right?. Let’s see what the man in charge,...
AMES, IA
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Eagles Warrior Ryan Natelborg – September 7th, 2022

Before July 30th, Ryan Natelborg was coming into his junior season as one of Class 2A’s top distance runners after appearing at both the state cross country and track and field meets in 2021-22. But a devastating injury during a swimming accident in Wisconsin as turned the life of the Eagle upside down — but with renewed focus and support from his teammates, the long road to recovery has begun for Pella Christian’s Warrior.
PELLA, IA
Knoxville Volleyball Committed To Holding Each Other Accountable

To have a good team, you have to have players who are coachable, and are willing to take constructive criticism along with praise. For the Knoxville Volleyball Squad this season it is a step farther as the players will do their own coaching. Junior player Brittany Bacorn tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it is about holding each other accountable and being willing to give and take criticism when needed.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Pella Volleyball Hosting Newton; Cross Country to Grinnell

A busy Tuesday awaits the fall sports athletes at Pella High School, as the Dutch volleyball team hosts its home conference opener and the ranked cross country teams make a short turnaround to competition in Grinnell. At Pella High School, the Dutch volleyball team is a week removed from action...
NEWTON, IA
Pella Christian Volleyball Hosts Grinnell Tonight

The Pella Christian volleyball team plays on their home court for the first time in the 2022 season tonight, as they welcome Grinnell to Eagle Lane. The Eagles have enjoyed a great deal of success against the Tigers in recent years. In the Varsity Bound Era, which dates back to 2007, Pella Christian has a 23-4 record against Grinnell in the all-time series. Additionally, the Eagles have won 12 out of the 13 matches between the two schools since 2015. Despite this recent success, Pella Christian head coach Tammi Wight says that the team will need to be ready for a scrappy Tigers squad.
PELLA, IA
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2

ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
AMES, IA
Indianola Boys Golf Earns Top Spot in Ottumwa, Volleyball Falls to DCG

The Indianola boys golf squad and Indians volleyball team were each in action Tuesday. The Indians boys golfers had a stellar day in Ottumwa, winning the meet with a team core of 297. The Indians had three of the top four golfers at the meet, as Jackson Overton was meet medalist with a 70, Preston Bily carded a 72, and Jackson Buchanan shot a 75, while the Indians got another top 10 finish with Graham Hilton as he shot a 79. The Indians next hit the links Monday at Ames.
INDIANOLA, IA

