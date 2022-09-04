Read full article on original website
Central drops delayed volleyball season debut
Finally getting on the court in competitive action after a delayed start to the season, the Central College volleyball team fell in four sets Wednesday 19-25, 25-19, 17-25, 21-25 to Augustana College (Ill.). After Central was forced to bow out of its home tournament on the opening weekend due to...
Central College Dutch Fall Sports Update – 9-5-2022
Making its second-ever trip to Michigan and first venture to Holland, the Central College women’s soccer team tied with Hope College (Mich.) 1-1 Monday afternoon. Central (1-1-1) secured the road draw against Hope (1-0-1), a program that has won seven Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association titles since 2003 and made five NCAA Division III playoff appearances since 2014.
Pella Volleyball Heading to Deep Southeast Polk Tournament Saturday
Some of central Iowa’s best volleyball teams await the Dutch at the upcoming Southeast Polk tournament Saturday. The field includes a mix of mainly Class 4A and 5A schools, a total of seven of whom are in the Iowa Girls High School Athletics Union rankings or have had recent state tournament berths and five are ranked in Class 5A.
Pella Christian Cross Country Runs at Iowa State, Volleyball Hosts Woodward-Granger
Both the Pella Christian cross country teams and the volleyball team will be in action on Thursday. Eagles Cross country heads to Ames to run in the Gilbert meet at Iowa State, while the volleyball squad stays on Eagle Lane to host Woodward-Granger. The Pella Christian cross country teams are...
Warrior cross country teams head to Marshalltown
The Norwalk boys and girls cross country teams will return to competition today for their third meet of the season at Marshalltown Community College. The Bobcat Invitational will feature a large field of teams and is slated to get underway at 4:30 p.m. The Norwalk boys slipped one notch to...
Central’s Underwood, Pakkebier Highlight League Award Winners
Central College football linebacker Reid Pakkebier and record-setting women’s golfer Delaney Underwood were named the American Rivers Conference Athletes of the Week. Meanwhile, wide receiver Ryan Neu was named the conference’s football offensive player of the week. Both Pakkebier and Neu were also tabbed for the D3football.com Team...
RVTV Visiting Indianola Tomorrow
Indianola residents will compete to see which school has the best fans of Iowa and Iowa State tomorrow afternoon, as RVTV is visiting Indianola as part of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry game tradition. The event begins at 3pm on the downtown Indianola square, and will include food trucks, and games, Trainwreck will be playing a free concert on the courthouse lawn, and the KNIA Big Red Radio will be broadcasting the Jeromy Dingeman Concrete Football Friday Night Radio Preview Show beginning at 4:30pm, in addition to the Indianola vs Pella football game beginning at 7pm. Attendees are encouraged to wear team gear for the Hawkeyes, Cyclones, Indians, or Storm. For more information, click below.
Storm Golf and Men’s Soccer in Action Tomorrow
The Simpson Storm women’s and men’s golf squads hit the links today, as well as the men’s soccer squad. Both golf squads are competing in the NIACC Invitational in Mason City throughout the day today, matching up with teams from around the state at 10:30am. The Storm...
Pella Individual XC Athletes Ranked; Next Race at Loaded Ballard Invitational
The Iowa Track Coaches Association has its latest individual rankings, and six Pella runners are still listed among Iowa’s best. In Class 3A for the #3 Boys, the following individuals are ranked:. #4 Chase Lauman. #5 Canaan Dunham. #9 Nathan Vander Waal. For the #5 Girls:. #13 Raegan Snieder.
Indianola Cross Country, Girls Swimming Competing Tonight
The Indianola boys and girls cross country teams make the road trip to Marshalltown today to compete, while the girls swimming squad travels to Perry. The cross country squads compete after top finishes over the weekend at Urbandale, with the girls winning their second straight meet and the boys featuring a young squad with freshman holding the top spots in the results over the first several meets of the season. Senior Logan Piper tells KNIA Sports as a team captain he wants to help the younger talent on the team not only grow as runners, but have the mentality of veterans. The girls start at 4:30pm, while the boys begin at 5pm.
KIRK SPEAKS: Iowa State
Hello again. It’s Week 2 of the college football season. Iowa is 1-0 (though based on their play, maybe they shouldn’t be), the offense is awful, and everyone is very happy about the direction of the season after one week, right?. Let’s see what the man in charge,...
Pella Christian Volleyball Downs Grinnell for 13th Time in Last 14 Meetings
After dropping the first set in their first home match of the season Tuesday night, the Pella Christian volleyball team rallied back to defeat Grinnell 3-1, with set scores of 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, and 25-21. The Eagles sophomores shined in the win over the Tigers. Chloe Huisman did a little...
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Eagles Warrior Ryan Natelborg – September 7th, 2022
Before July 30th, Ryan Natelborg was coming into his junior season as one of Class 2A’s top distance runners after appearing at both the state cross country and track and field meets in 2021-22. But a devastating injury during a swimming accident in Wisconsin as turned the life of the Eagle upside down — but with renewed focus and support from his teammates, the long road to recovery has begun for Pella Christian’s Warrior.
Iowa State Blog Clowns Hawkeye QB Situation Ahead of Cy-Hawk Game
Iowa, Iowa State, and UNI sports fans don't agree on much. Lord knows there's a bitter rivalry between the two larger schools, and Northern Iowa is often deemed the 'little brother' of the three. But Cyclone, Panther, and Hawkeye fans have to agree on one thing. This article put out...
Knoxville Volleyball Committed To Holding Each Other Accountable
To have a good team, you have to have players who are coachable, and are willing to take constructive criticism along with praise. For the Knoxville Volleyball Squad this season it is a step farther as the players will do their own coaching. Junior player Brittany Bacorn tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it is about holding each other accountable and being willing to give and take criticism when needed.
Pella Volleyball Hosting Newton; Cross Country to Grinnell
A busy Tuesday awaits the fall sports athletes at Pella High School, as the Dutch volleyball team hosts its home conference opener and the ranked cross country teams make a short turnaround to competition in Grinnell. At Pella High School, the Dutch volleyball team is a week removed from action...
Pella Christian Volleyball Hosts Grinnell Tonight
The Pella Christian volleyball team plays on their home court for the first time in the 2022 season tonight, as they welcome Grinnell to Eagle Lane. The Eagles have enjoyed a great deal of success against the Tigers in recent years. In the Varsity Bound Era, which dates back to 2007, Pella Christian has a 23-4 record against Grinnell in the all-time series. Additionally, the Eagles have won 12 out of the 13 matches between the two schools since 2015. Despite this recent success, Pella Christian head coach Tammi Wight says that the team will need to be ready for a scrappy Tigers squad.
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
Indianola Boys Golf Earns Top Spot in Ottumwa, Volleyball Falls to DCG
The Indianola boys golf squad and Indians volleyball team were each in action Tuesday. The Indians boys golfers had a stellar day in Ottumwa, winning the meet with a team core of 297. The Indians had three of the top four golfers at the meet, as Jackson Overton was meet medalist with a 70, Preston Bily carded a 72, and Jackson Buchanan shot a 75, while the Indians got another top 10 finish with Graham Hilton as he shot a 79. The Indians next hit the links Monday at Ames.
Pleasantville Volleyball Hosting Second Triangular of the Season Tonight
The Pleasantville volleyball team will welcome two schools to their gymnasium tonight, as they host their second triangular of the season but this time with Mount Ayr and Clarke. The Trojans are a little over a week removed from their last action, when they defeated ACGC to even their overall...
