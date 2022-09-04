ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Hutch Post

Felix-Cardona named NJCAA Goalkeeper of the Week

For the second time in her career, Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer goalkeeper Olivia Felix-Cardona was named the NJCAA Division I National Goalkeeper of the Week. The sophomore from Wichita played a pivotal role in Hutchinson’s Jayhawk Conference-opening 3-1 victory over Kansas City on the road one week ago....
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSN News

Manhattan man killed in pickup crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
MANHATTAN, KS
