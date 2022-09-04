Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Related
Felix-Cardona named NJCAA Goalkeeper of the Week
For the second time in her career, Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer goalkeeper Olivia Felix-Cardona was named the NJCAA Division I National Goalkeeper of the Week. The sophomore from Wichita played a pivotal role in Hutchinson’s Jayhawk Conference-opening 3-1 victory over Kansas City on the road one week ago....
KAKE TV
'It was exceptionally hot': Few entries as father and daughter win Kansas pumpkin competition
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair's annual Great Pumpkin weighing contest has a new winner, but competition this year was slim. A father and daughter from Stillwell, Kansas pulled out the win with a pumpkin weighing more than 1,280 pounds; with a smaller-sized entry coming in second. No other pumpkins were submitted for the contest.
WIBW
Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
IdeaTek sponsoring students, providing wi-fi at Kansas State Fair
BUHLER, Kan. — IdeaTek is sponsoring free gate admission for 10,000 Reno County students to the Kansas State Fair for the second straight year and will provide a free internet cafe for fairgoers on grounds during the 10-day event, which is new in 2022. The IdeaTek Internet Cafe, which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAKE TV
Thanks to Kansas law, police can't charge two young boys who beat up elderly Wichita woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "I just can't believe the world we're living in. Really. But I'll be alright," said Patricia Halsted. Halsted is still in shock about what happened in her own front yard Sunday. "They were standing up here holding onto this pole… I came over here, and I...
Manhattan man killed in pickup crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0