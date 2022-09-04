Three injured after car was shot at in South Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A vehicle with two teenage boys and one adult man was shot at overnight Sunday in the South Franklinton area of Columbus, according to Columbus police.

Police say the three victims were driving just before 1:15 a.m. near the 800 block of Greenfield Drive when someone shot at the vehicle.

According to CPD, all three had minor injuries and the ages of the victims were 15, 16, and 18.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

